Psaki: In limited cases where people were trapped or in danger, “US security forces went beyond the wire, sometimes even a helicopter to pick people up safely. We didn't talk about these much—these helo hops—at the time” because dangerous and couldn’t send helicopter for all. pic.twitter.com/5nMpfaV5Ln
Biden says admin reached out 19 times to Americans in Afghanistan. As of now, about 100 to 200 Americans "with some intention to leave" remain there. Most are dual citizens, longtime residents who'd earlier decided to stay, he says. He says "90%" who wanted to leave were able.
The post-Saigon ‘MIA’ mythos was an endless gift to the GOP Death Cult, and they are slavering to revive it with a different set of cardboard characters switched in. The actual stats, per Reuters:
The White House on Tuesday said 98% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave.
Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan.
“For those remaining Americans there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out,” Biden said.
In his remarks, he noted that 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave. The White House later updated a transcript of his remarks to show that the correct figure was 98%.
He said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leading continued diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wanted to leave Afghanistan after the Aug. 15 takeover by the Islamist Taliban…
After the U.S. military-led evacuations began 17 days ago, U.S. officials reached out again and identified around 5,000 Americans who had decided earlier to stay, but now wanted to leave, he said.
In the end, the president said, more than 5,500 Americans were evacuated, along with thousands of citizens and diplomats from allied countries, as well as 2,500 locally employed staff at the U.S. embassy and their families, and thousands of Afghan translators and interpreters and others who supported the United States.
‘Everybody knows’ nagware is self-defeating…
there is no reason to shame people who thought they could safely stay (or still want to stay). but there's also no reason to try to shame state
House Republicans think all US expats and dual-citizens should be required to implant a GPS tracker as a condition of living abroad.
From a week — just a week — ago:
Noticed some outlets presenting the figures in a lot of different ways. Recapping what was said by Blinken today.
A. There were as many as 6,000 US citizens in Afghanistan at the start of evacuations on Aug 14 who wanted to leave https://t.co/lH3RKFUHag
D. That leaves another 1,000 contacts who say they are Americans seeking a way out of Afghanistan. US is reaching out aggressively to these people, but some of these individuals may not end up being American citizens and some of them may choose to remain in the country.
F. But Blinken also notes it's very difficult to assess how many Americans are in Afghanistan because registration with the embassy is voluntary – it's possible there are Americans who never registered with the Kabul embassy when they travel to/began living in Afghanistan.
The above comments and numbers were pulled from the State Department's transcript of Blinken's remarks/Q+A this afternoon. https://t.co/BzEHJ38ydo
