Foreign Affairs Open Thread: LEFT BEHIND, the 'New' Fiction

The post-Saigon ‘MIA’ mythos was an endless gift to the GOP Death Cult, and they are slavering to revive it with a different set of cardboard characters switched in. The actual stats, per Reuters:

The White House on Tuesday said 98% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave.

Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan.

“For those remaining Americans there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out,” Biden said.

In his remarks, he noted that 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave. The White House later updated a transcript of his remarks to show that the correct figure was 98%.

He said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leading continued diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wanted to leave Afghanistan after the Aug. 15 takeover by the Islamist Taliban…

After the U.S. military-led evacuations began 17 days ago, U.S. officials reached out again and identified around 5,000 Americans who had decided earlier to stay, but now wanted to leave, he said.

In the end, the president said, more than 5,500 Americans were evacuated, along with thousands of citizens and diplomats from allied countries, as well as 2,500 locally employed staff at the U.S. embassy and their families, and thousands of Afghan translators and interpreters and others who supported the United States.

‘Everybody knows’ nagware is self-defeating…

From a week — just a week — ago:

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      It was POW/MIA and they were troops who were captured, killed and sometimes obliterated. This is nothing like that. That doesn’t mean these fuckers won’t try to make it the same.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      House Republicans think all US expats and dual-citizens should be required to implant a GPS tracker as a condition of living abroad.

      WTF?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      topclimber

      I am SO glad that Congressional Committees in the foreign affairs realm scheduled multiple hearings two weeks ago, when “Biden fail” was the big headline.

      Now come September we get a nice refresher on the terrific job he and our military and state department officials did. We all know the public needs to hear this stuff multiple times for it to stick.

      Of course Faux News and the usual GQP suspects will find something to carp about, but the truth and the optics are both on the side of the angels this particular time. Bring it on!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Facts don’t matter to the (right) wrong wing – further, thugs (aka GQP) always lie because they have nothing else and the deplorables are as stupid as they are gullible.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wakeshift

      Incredible accomplishment, paired with incredible bad faith. So, our new normal I guess.

      Spent the afternoon silently raging about TX, but happened across headlines that (some? most? of) the group of students from CA who were stuck in AFG visiting family or whatever got unstuck and are out and headed home.

      Another moved goalpost met, getting people out after the deadline.

      Let us celebrate the end by mourning the loss, the pain, the waste.

      And then renew our efforts to resist our homegrown terrorists and their enablers.

      Can we retake and repurpose the tag line “Peace through Strength”? Or something… Need a rallying cry.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      Speaking of being unable to find people because they just charter a helicopter and fly into Afghanistan without telling anyone their plans, any word on Representative Mullins’ location?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      Noticed some outlets presenting the figures in a lot of different ways. Recapping what was said by Blinken today.

      Guffaw. They refuse to use the only real numbers they have and instead have chosen to pretend they have some other more accurate but also more damaging set which they then never reveal.

      Hillary Clinton testified for hours and hours on Benghazi and there were something like 12 inquiries. Did it change the coverage at all?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Last I heard, a spokesbot from his office had a statement that boiled down to ‘He’s fine, but I can’t tell you where he is or give you any actual evidence that he’s actually fine.’.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @dmsilev: “He’s in a Covid ward” would be a terribly malicious rumor, one that, if it somehow propagated, might cause him to resurface? Just a mere hypothetical, of course.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Wakeshift

      @dmsilev:

      I will take that as confirmation that jackals’ speculation yesterday was absolutely correct.

      He’s in Tahiti with the unlawfully large payload of cash.

      Reply

