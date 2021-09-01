Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / End of the Road for Roe?

End of the Road for Roe?

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

The Supreme Court passively allowed the breathtakingly extremist antichoice law in Texas to go into effect at midnight, and we haven’t heard a peep out of them since as far as I know. Assuming they remain silent on the Texas Handmaiden Act, the “will they or won’t they” question now is whether SCOTUS will strike Roe down outright when they take up the Mississippi case or continue to allow wingnut-controlled states to whittle away at reproductive freedom as they have been doing for years. Katha Pollitt:

If they are shrewd, the six antichoice justices on the Supreme Court will resist the urge to overturn Roe v. Wade when they decide next term on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. At issue is a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation in explicit defiance of Roe, which protects abortion rights until around 24 weeks. Why hand the Democrats an issue that has worked well for them in purple states like Virginia? An attempt in 2012 to force women seeking abortions to have transvaginal ultrasounds backfired against Republicans so powerfully the state is now entirely under Democratic control.

So, will the extremist wing of the court be able to resist spiking the football by killing Roe? Your guess is as good as mine. But reproductive rights are already over for millions of women who don’t have the means to travel to seek care. That’s been the case for a long time.

I think Pollitt is right to say it would be smart for the religious fanatics on the court to leave Roe alone. But she expresses a doubt I share: whether striking down Roe would galvanize the prochoice majority in America in sufficient numbers to make Republicans pay politically. Again, your guess is as good as mine.

Modern oppressive societies don’t usually pass grotesque laws like the one Abbott in Texas signed, which deputizes antichoice fanatics to investigate every suspected miscarriage with the incentive of a $10,000 bounty. Today’s oppressors are typically more sophisticated than that, leaving a Potemkin democracy and hollowed-out human rights framework in place to deflect criticism and maintain the appearance of civility.

Maybe the Bony Carrot wing of the court will settle for that, just as Roberts & Co. left a shell of the Voting Rights Act in place while greenlighting racially targeted voter suppression. Overturning Roe will make abortion less safe, but as Pollitt notes, we won’t simply return to the unsafe conditions of the pre-Roe era. Now there’s an organized army of fanatics eager to enforce their extremist vision on the rest of us.

Open thread.

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      It’s just wild.  The US has become two different countries in so many ways.

      I mean, there was never a single, united national culture.  But the ideological divide has not been this wide since the Civil War, nor concentrated in so many states.

    3. 3.

      VeniceRiley

      The 10K Taliban. Just give them long sticks to beat women in the street already. That’s what they really truly want. And that’s now what SCOTUS wants as well.

      You have no idea how angry I am. NO. IDEA.

    4. 4.

      JPL

      This part is insane: People can bring suits up to FOUR YEARS later. And if a court decision briefly protects the right to abortion and then gets overruled, defendants can’t rely on that, EVEN IF the decision was good law at the time. Perpetual threat of devastating liability.

      Jay Willis (@jaywillis) / Twitter

    5. 5.

      MattF

      My dad, who was a physician, always knew at what hospitals abortions were available— he said you just needed to look at the surgical statistics, and it was obvious. If you’ve got the money and/or the knowledge, it’s easy.

    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      @CaseyL: I’m also not sure there’s ever been such a split that’s so completely out of whack with what actual Americans think. Ted Cruz got 50.9% in his last election. John Cornyn got 53.5%. Trump got 52.06%.

       

      As for what the SCOTUS is going to do, the role of the conservative “majority” (again, this status has nothing to do with how Americans think) is to be — not the “moderate” wing of the GOP exactly, but the segment that’s thinking long-term, past the next election. So yeah — they’ll never say “Roe is overturned.” And Chuck Todd will believe them. And Fox News will continue to say (as their chyron did this morning) “Some” abortions are banned.

    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @CaseyL: A complicating factor is that it’s more of a rural-urban divide now than a Mason-Dixon line thing. If your state’s cities are large enough to outvote the yahoos, you have a shot at sane governance. If not, you’re out of luck.

    11. 11.

      SFAW

      As JPL noted, Griswold is the ultimate goal. Well, maybe not ultimate, because overturning Griswold will not automatically return women to chattel status. But they’ll take what they can get, re: that quest.

      As one alleged “Democrat” woman said in 2016: “Give me a reason to vote for Hillary, but without mentioning Trump or the Supreme Court.” I hope she’s happy now.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      The other Confederate states are now jelly of Texas, as are quite a few northern ones. The bounty-hunt provision is added laffs.

      Despite knowing the day was coming, witnessing it is still stunning.

    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Copied from a thread below: I am not going to gloss over how pernicious this law is nor how cowardly it was for the majority on the Court to use the shadow docket to try to keep their fingerprints off the whole thing, BUT there are and will be legal challenges to this law.  One thing that people can do is support the ACLU and Planned Parenthood of Texas as they fight to overturn this law.  The fight isn’t over.

    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JPL: ​
       

      Next up is restricting birth control methods.

      Yup. For probably a dozen years, many commentators, Marcotte comes to mind as one of the earliest, have said that the forced birthers aren’t about zygote protection, it’s about getting rid of all reproductive choice for women. The result being they’re barefoot, pregnant, chained to the bed with just enough slack to get to the kitchen.

      Well, with lots of hidden exceptions for those who can afford to travel to get one. Typical forced birther mindset, meaning if 16-year old Maddie gets knocked up by the captain of the football team, it can quietly be taken care of. What’s good for me is not good for thee.

      Another reason for the Prez to start floating more court expansion plans.

    18. 18.

      jnfr

      I have spent a lot of time trying to figure out a way to split the nation into two. I honestly believe that’s the only way forward.

      But I can’t find a way to do it, just by simple geography. We are not sorted by states into red and blue cultures. It’s an urban/rural split and it is in every state.

      I don’t know what to do then.

    21. 21.

      New Breed Leader

      Today’s oppressors are typically more sophisticated than that, leaving a Potemkin democracy and hollowed-out human rights framework in place to deflect criticism and maintain the appearance of civility.

      Yeah, they’re all but done with ANY appearance of civility. It’s Gilead, now. Birth by the barrel of a gun.

    23. 23.

      Mallard Filmore

      I wonder how these deranged laws on abortion, guns, covid, etc. will affect high profile companies like SpaceX. Will they stop investing? Move out? If my employer told me my position was moving to Texas, my response would be “If you say so, but I’m not.”

    24. 24.

      Hungry Joe

      Legal question: If Roe is overturned could I, as a resident of California, be prosecuted for aiding/abetting an abortion in a state where it’s illegal? What if the abortion wasn’t performed in that state, but I provided funds for a woman to travel to a third, abortion-legal state? If I were indicted, would California be obliged to extradite me?

      Similar question re the new Texas law: Could someone (anyone?) sue me, and win?

    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus:  +1

      This law seems so incredibly overbroad and overreaching that it is designed to be scaled back. That has to be intentional as it has been their tactic all along. Go for the maximum, let the courts scale it back a tiny bit, then move the ratchet up to the new baseline. Repeat.

      The courts are not a branch of government that is superior to the other two. It’s time for them to learn that lesson.

      Fight for 15!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    32. 32.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @trollhattan:

       

      I realize it’s a dim prospect. The House (I think) introduced a bill back in April when Biden setup the commission on the SC. It’s only been 4 months since that happened so I’m guessing he’s waiting for wtf it is they’ll say.

      Still doesn’t mean we can’t hammer on this in any number of ways. Electorally, TX elects enough Dems to control things (equally tough) and they can simply repeal the law.

      Regardless, this sucks.

    33. 33.

      geg6

      I AM SO FUCKING FURIOUS ALL I CAN DO IS SCREAM. FUCK FUCK FUCKITY FUCK FUCK FUCK.

      That’s it for female autonomy. I am so sorry and sad for my younger sisters across this shitty dog forsaken piece of garbage of a country.

      FUCK FUCK FUCKITY FUCK FUCK FUCK.

    34. 34.

      Cameron

      I don’t think Texas will stop at abortion. Or birth control. I think they’re going to go with bounty hunters for any activity they don’t like. Remember,too,anybody there can pack heat.

    35. 35.

      sixthdoctor

      If our media weren’t worthless (yeah, I know) Susan Collins would be hammered on this law every day for the rest of her far-too-long Senate term. She’s got a lot of responsibility for this.

    36. 36.

      SFAW

      @Roger Moore:

      Step one is based on the lie that hormonal birth control is a form of abortion.

      That’s their go-to tactic:

      “Many people believe the election was stolen”

      “Many people believe the birth control pill causes abortions.”

      “Many people believe enslavement is the natural and wished for state of blacks and other POC.”

      And so forth.

    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Hungry Joe: These questions are just part of the reason that is law is vulnerable to legal challenges.  Even if you do the “apart from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play” thing over the abortion ban, this law is completely crappy.

    41. 41.

      Old Man Shadow

      I think the future will involve declaring that fetuses at a certain point in time have civil rights protections under the 14th amendment thus outlawing abortion nationally.

      Yes, I know the language of the 14th amendment presents a speedbump to that idea, but since when has the Constitution actually constrained a right-wing zealot?

    45. 45.

      JPL

      @Hungry Joe: Yup..   The bounty hunters will be after you.    I like the part where even if you provided the money will it was legal, you can be sued up to four years later, if it was unlegal at that time.

      WTFWTFWTFWTFWTFWTF

    47. 47.

      Kathleen

      @SFAW: Biting my keyboard except to say that the woman who warned us about this was roundly mocked and pilloried. And was right about every effing thing.

    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      I have so many ideas about this — which I just expressed after a student asked about them in class this morning.

      But I will say this — the anti-abortion foes have no idea, outside of controlling women, where these things will go in the law. They want to control women. But they have not given a thought to property law, contract, policing, etc. They just want to own the women.

    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      @jnfr: Sorry, nope.  Our forebearers didn’t fight and die to keep the country united and strong to let a tiny minority of RWNJs destroy the country.  We can’t let them win – they are not the majority.

      1. Increase tax rates substantially on the top 1%, and fix the tax code as it relates to types of income, profits, losses, payroll taxes, “independent contractors”, etc.
      2. Fix the courts.  Fight for 15!! and all the rest.
      3. Institute public financing of elections.  Fix the “money == speech” travesties.  Money is not speech.
      4. No more abuses of 501(c)3 and 501(c)4.  No more partisan politicking by “churches”.  If you want a tax break for being a “church” then stay out of partisan politics.  Mr. Preacher goes to a party convention?  Bye-bye tax status.  Every donation over $200 must be declared in real-time.
      5. No more 50:50 “commissions” to monitor election rules compliance and the like.  Make it federal law enforced by the DOJ, not something subject to veto-by-lack-of-quorum in some commission.

      That’s enough to get started.  There will be more later.

      We know what to do to fix the problems.  We can’t just give up.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    50. 50.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      After reading the article Watergirl posted it comes across as more of SCOTUS is just phoning it in so they can get back to their golf games rather than some cunning Right Wing plot, the ruling merely happen to favor the Right because the Justice who drew the short straw and had write it up that day is more likely to be conservative.  Just random and unpredictable.

    51. 51.

      Immanentize

      @Old Man Shadow: I undersatand why you think that might happen, but it really cannot in the framework of all of our other laws. Would I be able to will my money to a zygote (fertilized egg) that has been cryogenically frozen for future implantation in fifty years?

    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      I think there’s a very strong argument in favor of increasing the size of the courts just because they’re way too busy right now.  It might be possible to get Manchin onboard by giving high priority to WV in nominations and promising him a lot of say in the judges who get nominated.  I think he could be bought with that kind of horse trading.  I don’t know about how to buy Sinema off.

    54. 54.

      VFX Lurker

      I appreciate the comment upthread about donating to the Texas branch of Planned Parenthood. I already make automatic monthly donations to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. I’ll look into setting up a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

