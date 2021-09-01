Question: Do people who own horses typically walk around with a photo of themselves and their horse? pic.twitter.com/QWjV1R2SZt — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) August 29, 2021





Just an FYI because my mom didn’t know so I assume someone else doesn’t: if you’re immunocompromised, you can schedule a free booster at cvs. You don’t need a doctor’s note. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) August 31, 2021

The 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is down 10% from the previous 7-day period, per the @CDCDirector at a White House briefing today. Another sign that the latest wave may be fading — but one that comes as they warn of new, long-weekend-driven outbreaks. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 31, 2021

Vaccine hesitancy in US is showing signs of crumbling, per Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index and @margarettalev, due to Delta variant's strength, kids' return to school, FDA approval of the 1st COVID-19 vaccine and the rise of mandates.https://t.co/wqIRlqOweA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 31, 2021

About 14 million in U.S. get first COVID-19 shot in August, up from July https://t.co/b4tgz1zXlG pic.twitter.com/sCuJCdXjiv — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

We are making progress in this critical effort. https://t.co/o8ouTwkPeL — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 31, 2021

Covid mortality in the Trumpiest counties was *three times higher* than in most staunchly Democratic counties in August. Republican attitudes, conspiracy theories and policy failures have created conditions in which the Delta variant can thrive. https://t.co/hYAPvIij2r — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) August 31, 2021

GOP leaders appear to be betting that the electoral gains to be reaped from whipping up opposition to Covid measures among the party base will outweigh the losses from whatever percentage of that base ends up dying. — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) August 31, 2021

======

India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, but supply constraints remain for the world's largest maker of vaccines and experts say it's unlikely India will reach its ambitious vaccination target. https://t.co/2vAhila5xe — The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2021

Vaccinated Singapore eases into reopening as other nations watch for lessons https://t.co/LTMtQvMWrj pic.twitter.com/WsPNNP6dYO — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

Philippines health workers protest neglect as COVID-19 strains hospitals https://t.co/5ZSLnATNSP pic.twitter.com/0663ze46dz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

Australia aims to 'live with virus' instead of eliminating it https://t.co/FeiIZwzhES pic.twitter.com/MDEDbmvx75 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

Australia's Victoria state saw a jump in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as the government prepared to extend a hard lockdown, while neighboring New South Wales brought forward its vaccination target date https://t.co/xeFtQ3PeR6 pic.twitter.com/bZxj7Bihye — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

New Zealanders visited beaches and queued for takeaway food as tough lockdown measures enforced to beat an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus were eased for most of the country https://t.co/gauL9OuMsX pic.twitter.com/bvtlIIPYln — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

Ireland to drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions in October https://t.co/3zdBnsqMsT pic.twitter.com/NtAsndkygR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

======

We already have highly effective vaccines for adults, so why not give the same shot to kids at a modified dosage? Pediatric infectious disease specialist David Kimberlin explains why that would be a dangerous course of action. Full episode available now: https://t.co/rAgD0wrEQI pic.twitter.com/t4IjcuLLta — In the Bubble (@inthebubblepod) August 30, 2021

Evidence mounts that MMR & TDAP vaccines guard against severe Covid. Vaccines aim to induce strong immunity via memory T&B cells. Measles-Mumps-Rubella & Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis elicit potent responses & a possible bonus: cross-reactive memory T cells https://t.co/T1Y4xHMqwz pic.twitter.com/g0j8dhSM8s — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 31, 2021

Dr. Fauci says preliminary studies show ‘no obvious safety signals’ among pregnant people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated breastfeeding mothers can also pass on important virus-fighting antibodies to their newborns via breast milk. pic.twitter.com/JNeuvWxqzz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2021

Here’s the epidemic curve for my home state, Washington. If you had shown me this in March 2020, I’d have responded with three words. What the f***?!? I would’ve had no idea what mechanisms could be driving those peaks and valleys. Even retrospectively it’s hard to explain. pic.twitter.com/KuYcqYcQ2J — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) August 31, 2021

About 39% of hospitals have announced covid vaccine mandates. But amid the hospital staffing wars, some rural and regional hospitals are holding back, fearful they'll lose the few staff they currently have My latest for @KHNews @FortuneMagazine https://t.co/d4zkIgHJEV — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) August 31, 2021



The patients are older, sicker, and poorer. And these are not easy jobs, under any circumstances:

… The market for health care labor, strained by more than a year and a half of coping with the pandemic, continues to be pinched. While urban hospitals with deeper pockets for shoring up staff have implemented vaccine mandates, and may even use them as a selling point to recruit staffers and patients, their rural and regional counterparts are left with hard choices as cases surge again. “Obviously, it’s going to be a real challenge for these small, rural hospitals to mandate a vaccine when they’re already facing such significant workforce shortages,” said Alan Morgan, head of the National Rural Health Association. Without vaccine mandates, this could lead to a desperate cycle: Areas with fewer vaccinated residents likely have fewer vaccinated hospital workers, too, making them more likely to be hard hit by the delta variant sweeping America. In the short term, mandates might drive away some workers. But the surge could also squeeze the hospital workforce further as patients flood in and staffers take sick days. Rural covid mortality rates were almost 70% higher on average than urban ones for the week ending Aug. 15, according to the Rural Policy Research Institute… It all comes back to workforce shortages, especially in more vaccine-hesitant communities, said Jacy Warrell, executive director of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee. She pointed out that some regional health care systems don’t qualify for staffing assistance from the National Guard as they have fewer than 200 beds. A potential vaccine mandate further endangers their staffing numbers, she said. “They’re going to have to think twice about it,” Warrell said. “They’re going to have to weigh the risk and benefit there.”… It’s not just nurses at stake with vaccine mandates. Respiratory techs, nursing assistants, food service employees, billing staff and other health care workers are already in short supply. According to the latest KFF/The Washington Post Frontline Health Care Workers Survey, released in April, at least one-third of health care workers who assist with patient care and administrative tasks have considered leaving the workforce…

======

As #Covid surges, right-wing U.S. governors are putting "personal freedom" over public health mandates. Many states are confronting their worst outbreaks, but their leaders — following politics — have doubled down on resisting vaccine & mask requirements https://t.co/MOOoBSBxnA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 1, 2021

The Veteran's VA hospital systems is overwhelmed with #COVID19 cases, most of them, young.https://t.co/z8vDKzeiYk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 31, 2021

SPECIAL REORT: As cases ballooned in August, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported death data to the CDC, giving the appearance of a pandemic in decline, an analysis of Florida data by the @MiamiHerald and @elnuevoherald found. https://t.co/wbwSF5cbO3 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 31, 2021

CDC traces 180 #coronavirus cases to a church camp & conference that didn't require vaccinations or testing. 5 people hospitalized https://t.co/QfUsuUWHCX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 1, 2021

Clifford is charged alongside Nadayza Barkley, 27, of Bellport NY who while working at a medical clinic would enter the names of those who bought the forged cards into the New York State database for vaccinations. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 31, 2021