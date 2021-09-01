Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

The patients are older, sicker, and poorer. And these are not easy jobs, under any circumstances:

The market for health care labor, strained by more than a year and a half of coping with the pandemic, continues to be pinched. While urban hospitals with deeper pockets for shoring up staff have implemented vaccine mandates, and may even use them as a selling point to recruit staffers and patients, their rural and regional counterparts are left with hard choices as cases surge again.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a real challenge for these small, rural hospitals to mandate a vaccine when they’re already facing such significant workforce shortages,” said Alan Morgan, head of the National Rural Health Association.

Without vaccine mandates, this could lead to a desperate cycle: Areas with fewer vaccinated residents likely have fewer vaccinated hospital workers, too, making them more likely to be hard hit by the delta variant sweeping America. In the short term, mandates might drive away some workers. But the surge could also squeeze the hospital workforce further as patients flood in and staffers take sick days.

Rural covid mortality rates were almost 70% higher on average than urban ones for the week ending Aug. 15, according to the Rural Policy Research Institute…

It all comes back to workforce shortages, especially in more vaccine-hesitant communities, said Jacy Warrell, executive director of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee. She pointed out that some regional health care systems don’t qualify for staffing assistance from the National Guard as they have fewer than 200 beds. A potential vaccine mandate further endangers their staffing numbers, she said.

“They’re going to have to think twice about it,” Warrell said. “They’re going to have to weigh the risk and benefit there.”…

It’s not just nurses at stake with vaccine mandates. Respiratory techs, nursing assistants, food service employees, billing staff and other health care workers are already in short supply. According to the latest KFF/The Washington Post Frontline Health Care Workers Survey, released in April, at least one-third of health care workers who assist with patient care and administrative tasks have considered leaving the workforce…

======

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      174 new cases on 8/31, 4.5% test positivity, from the county tracker website.
      NYS Dept of Health says 157 new cases in Monroe County on 8/31.

      guachi

      Yesterday Mississippi passed New York and moved into second place in deaths per capita, which is astonishing considering how far ahead NY was last year.

      Brachiator

      GOP Covid policy is killing GOP voters…

      Wow. A good news Covid story.

      ETA. Lest anyone accuse me of not being nice, anti vaxx idiots can easily solve their own problems here.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/31 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community & 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 54 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 125 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 13 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed (1 mild & 18 moderate) cases in the city.
      • At Yangzhou 40 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 101 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 3 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an the last domestic confirmed case recovered.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently are 85 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde the 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Yiyang 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.
      • At Zhuzhou 5 domestic  confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie there currently are 62 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 78 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou there currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Shangqiu 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 High Risk sites have been re-designated as Low Risk. All areas of the city are now at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 66 active domestic confirmed (29 mild & 37 moderate) & 41 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Jingmen 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 37 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 26 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 7 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk. 4 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/31, China reported 19 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 13 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, & 1 each from Bangladeh, Malaysia & the US; 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & Bangladesh, & 1 each from Cambodia & Tanzania (via Nairobi)
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 4 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Japan; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). 1 Chinese national each returning from Tunisia & Ghana (via Paris CdG);  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Stockholm)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Brazil; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Columbia, Tanzania & Taiwan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Cambodia
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Indonesia

      Overall in China, 95 confirmed cases recovered (29 imported), 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (15 imported) & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,514 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,022 active confirmed cases in the country (623 imported), 3 in serious condition (2 imported), 436 active asymptomatic cases (380 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 20,123 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/31, 2,066.589M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.623M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/1, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Greece, had been double vaccinated w/ BioNTech). 

