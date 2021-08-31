Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Would you look into those motherly eyes?

These are pediatricians practicing at a local hospital. Obviously, these are violent protests and the protesters should be arrested, but they won’t be, for a variety of reasons. The first reason is that they’re white. I assume the other reasons include the demonstrated inability of the police to stage a moderate response to a protest, as well as the hospital’s desire to avoid bad publicity. And did I mention that the protesters are white?

The same goes for the loud anti-mask mobs at school board meetings. They should be escorted out by security as soon as they yell over everyone, but they aren’t. Instead, meetings are being cut short.

Ignoring these people will not make them go away. Protestors at BLM marches go there prepared to be arrested. I’ll bet you that most of these people go to these protests with the same attitude as the 1/6 protesters, who are shocked when they receive consequences. Of course, the consequences that the 1/6 protesters have received so far pale in comparison to the average of 27 months that BLM protesters received. But at least being arrested and booked might deter some of these loudmouths. Our teachers and healthcare workers deserve it.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      Of course, the consequences that the 1/6 protesters have received so far pale in comparison to the average of 27 months that BLM protesters received.

      Sounds like someone in Congress with subpoena powers and a thirst for justice should start an investigation into sentencing disparities where 1st Amendment protest issues are concerned.

      Make them aware that questions are being asked, attention paid and receipts kept. Just because this shit keeps on happening it doesn’t mean it should be allowed to keep on happening without public debate. Make the system own its biases.

      YMMV

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      And… the theory that getting COVID is ‘just as good’ as getting vaccinated is not true.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      These are pediatricians practicing at a local hospital. Obviously, these are violent protests and the protesters should be arrested, but they won’t be, for a variety of reasons. The first reason is that they’re white.

       

      Beginning

      Middle

      End

      of story

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Joe Falco

      I wonder what the Vinn diagram of these hospital protestors overlap with the people that protest outside abortion clinics look like? A perfect circle?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      This is a serious question.

      With the word out that Moderna is giving twice the antibodies of Pfizer.

      Can we get the booster with Moderna, if we were originally vaccinated with Pfizer?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      The same goes for the loud anti-mask mobs at school board meetings. They should be escorted out by security as soon as they yell over everyone, but they aren’t. Instead, meetings are being cut short.

      And anyone who makes implied threats should be charged and booked.  Like if they show everyone the addresses of, say, the board of ed members, and promise to protest outside their houses with guns if they vote the wrong way.

      I’m totally fed up with this shit of RWNJs making life hell for everyone they disagree with, and nothing being done about it.  I never thought I’d use these words, but I want my country back, dammit.  I refuse to let borderline (mostly, so far) violent nutjobs take it from me.

      @rikyrah:

      Beginning

      Middle

      End

      of story

      All too true.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      My fiancee is a school teacher who is actually working on the materials that teachers will be using to teach students. The school district is 75% non-white. That doesnt stop these idiots in showing up.

      Yesterday, my girl had to leave early because of a plan protest for a board meeting that is virtual. :eyeroll: And apparently proud boys are showing up because we learned that antifa was showing up too, so now we have this stupid ass battle to protest when all the members are attending virtually.

      I wish antifa would not show up because it gives these people a heightened platform to spew their bile.

      Anyways, she lit out of there at 3:30pm especially when security showed up and started locking doors and closing the binds.

      ETA: oh myyyy – #10! That’s a first I think!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      ETtheLibrarian

      My mother lives in New Orleans in one of the independent living facilities that does have more intensive care. She is having to leave for at least month. Don’t know if that is the city saying that or the facility, luckily she has options and is going to Mississippi for that time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @rikyrah:

      I don’t think there’s a serious problem with getting a booster with a different vaccine than the one you got your initial vaccination with.  Of course it hasn’t been tested the same way getting a booster of the same shot has, so that will probably not be the recommendation.  That said, antibodies aren’t everything!  You really need to look at cellular immunity (T- and B-cells) to get the full picture; it’s very important for viral immune response.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @Tony Jay:

      Word. But I also think that it will feed right wing anger even further. I wonder if we keep doing it that the grift starts going down because these people will run out of money to give.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state of South Carolina for its law banning mask mandates, on grounds that such a ban jeopardizes students with disabilities.

      Biden Administration is taking the same approach. It’s smart. If a ban on mask mandates means students with disablities can’t attend in person, that’s not equal treatment.
      In addition, students with disabilities were harmed most by the school closures, so they’ll use that too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      “If my husband chooses to stick by his convictions, he’s going to lose his job,” Willert said. “We may have to move out of state, he may have to work two jobs to support us. I’m not sure what the future is. We have a strong faith in God.”

      Tate Reeves would be happy to welcome you to Mississippi. No one is afraid of anything there.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @cain: Part of the reason for this protest is medical workers who are going to be fired when they show up unvaccinated.  The hospital isn’t the place to protest, though — this is a state mandate.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      randy khan

      From the first linked article (and, yes, all the protestors are white):

      “If my husband chooses to stick by his convictions, he’s going to lose his job,” Willert said. “We may have to move out of state, he may have to work two jobs to support us. I’m not sure what the future is. We have a strong faith in God.”

       

      Yeah, that’s the choice – get the shot or lose your job because not getting the shot endangers other people.

      And, bearing in mind that what he’s dead set on is that he shouldn’t get an extremely safe vaccine that in addition to protecting the patients and other staff at the hospital will protect him and his family from a deadly disease, I’m not sure it really qualifies as a conviction.

      Reply

