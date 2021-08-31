It’s not ok for “peaceful” protesters to scare our patients and their families making them not want to come to the hospital. It’s not ok to throw things at people and kick their cars.



I’m out of patience, and I’m furious. It’s nauseating to see how terrible people have become. https://t.co/QJja6GHxr9 — Maha Kaissi, MD, FAAP (@maha_kaissi) August 31, 2021

These are pediatricians practicing at a local hospital. Obviously, these are violent protests and the protesters should be arrested, but they won’t be, for a variety of reasons. The first reason is that they’re white. I assume the other reasons include the demonstrated inability of the police to stage a moderate response to a protest, as well as the hospital’s desire to avoid bad publicity. And did I mention that the protesters are white?

The same goes for the loud anti-mask mobs at school board meetings. They should be escorted out by security as soon as they yell over everyone, but they aren’t. Instead, meetings are being cut short.

Ignoring these people will not make them go away. Protestors at BLM marches go there prepared to be arrested. I’ll bet you that most of these people go to these protests with the same attitude as the 1/6 protesters, who are shocked when they receive consequences. Of course, the consequences that the 1/6 protesters have received so far pale in comparison to the average of 27 months that BLM protesters received. But at least being arrested and booked might deter some of these loudmouths. Our teachers and healthcare workers deserve it.