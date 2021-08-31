Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Our Longest War Is (Officially) Over

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Our Longest War Is (Officially) Over

by | 10 Comments

    10Comments

      lowtechcyclist

      Only 10% said it was the war in Afghanistan

      And it would have been more like 2% if the media hadn’t gone apeshit.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Will somebody please slap the piss out of that fuckwhistle Lindsey Graham?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Idrees Ali
      @idreesali114
      · 9h
      Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Biden’s handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. https://reut.rs/3yuxF9e

      And chances are the 100-200 Americans still there would have dawdled to the last minute anyway and still missed the bus.

      Kay

      @GlennKesslerWP
      ·14h
      American University of Afghanistan is denying a NYT story that said the university president said the US military shared a list of names and passport info with the Taliban. “The Times report is false. AUAF’s president made no such a statement,” statement says, asking for correx.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Repeating myself for those who don’t read the Covid threads:

      @raven: Yep, still haven’t been able to talk to the NOLA boy but via a friend of a friend of his MiL’s on facebook my eldest son has received word that they are OK. They lost some of their roofing which let water in, causing their bedroom ceiling to collapse but AFAIK no other damage to their home.

      Safe to assume they have no power and I wonder about water and sewer. Hopefully we will be able to talk in the next day or 2 and I can assess what help they might need and whether or not I can provide it from up here or if I can get down there.

