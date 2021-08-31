U.S. service members have officially completed the largest non-combatant evacuation in U.S. military history – evacuating more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July. The women and men who completed this mission have ended America's longest war. pic.twitter.com/z4fsStXUYz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 30, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We made extraordinary efforts to give Americans every opportunity to depart the country … We believe there are still a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave." pic.twitter.com/k2O2KHkbqV — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 30, 2021

Tomorrow’s speech is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, the White House says. https://t.co/foSxpp3oFQ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 30, 2021

More than 58,000 U.S. soldiers died in Vietnam.

Fewer than 2,500 U.S. soldiers died in Afghanistan.

Maybe everyone calm the f**k down for a spell and reflect. https://t.co/WW9OQSQek5 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 30, 2021