U.S. service members have officially completed the largest non-combatant evacuation in U.S. military history – evacuating more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July. The women and men who completed this mission have ended America's longest war. pic.twitter.com/z4fsStXUYz
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 30, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken:
“We made extraordinary efforts to give Americans every opportunity to depart the country … We believe there are still a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave." pic.twitter.com/k2O2KHkbqV
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 30, 2021
Tomorrow’s speech is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, the White House says. https://t.co/foSxpp3oFQ
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 30, 2021
More than 58,000 U.S. soldiers died in Vietnam.
Fewer than 2,500 U.S. soldiers died in Afghanistan.
Maybe everyone calm the f**k down for a spell and reflect. https://t.co/WW9OQSQek5
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 30, 2021
Let’s highlight the most important detail from this poll. https://t.co/YhlrLBEZPb pic.twitter.com/rFSmPC44wq
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 31, 2021
