Why writing was *really* invented:
one of those moments where you absolutely feel the kinship of all human beings every where and at all times https://t.co/4lOwUTe8Jg
— flglmn (@flglmn) August 30, 2021
Some thousands of years from now, (not necessarily human) archaeologists will be painstakingly recreating email messages from mid-level managers of the Greater American Empire complaining about water allocation paperwork in the not-yet-undersea Californiate territories…
Lol this appears repeatedly in the replies apparently so really hitting home on the Universal Experience of “guy watching other stakeholders initiate a slowly unraveling trainwreck”
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 30, 2021
