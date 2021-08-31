Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I really should read my own blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This blog will pay for itself.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Are you … from the future?

The house always wins.

Verified, but limited!

Han shot first.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / KULCHA! / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: … As Per My Last Tablet…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: … As Per My Last Tablet…

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,

Why writing was *really* invented:

Some thousands of years from now, (not necessarily human) archaeologists will be painstakingly recreating email messages from mid-level managers of the Greater American Empire complaining about water allocation paperwork in the not-yet-undersea Californiate territories…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Benw
  • Cermet
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • prostratedragon
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Danielx

      Some things really are universal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      Farming in a semi-desert isn’t all its cracked up to be when your fellow humans also have a claim on the water. Shoulda voted for people that believed in climate warming, stupid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      The replies are great, especially this one:

      I like to think about how annoyed you’d need to be to bother with sending a clay tablet.
      “It was short by 10 cubits AGAIN???” rubs temples “You know what, Baltazar? Go get the fucking clay. I’ve had enough of this. Is the kiln on?”
      — Timothy Quinn (@Timcorp1) August 31, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      TheAncientWorld via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      A typical complaint fielded by Babylonian administrators: “I am not getting water for my sesame field. The sesame will die. Don’t tell me later, ‘You did not write to me.’ The sesame is visibly dying. Ibbi-Ilabrat saw it. That sesame will die, and I have warned you.”

      Narrator: The sesame died.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RSA

      Things were so much better before Twitter / cell phones / the Internet / television / radio / telegrams / literacy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Benw

      Did the back to school supplies run today. My youngest moving up to middle school means no more crayons and markers in the cart, unfortunately!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      @debbie:  That is just what I thought, imagining someone furiously tapping away on an index card-sized tablet. And then there are the long lags while the things are moved about to give the pot more time to simmer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.