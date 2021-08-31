Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden Addresses the Nation (LIVE) at 2:45 pm Eastern

President Biden Addresses the Nation (LIVE) at 2:45 pm Eastern

36 Comments

What a day we had yesterday.  We are out of Afghanistan.  Finally.  With very little loss of life.  I’m fairly convinced that this would not have been possible under any other president.

The President is scheduled to speak to the nation today at 2:45 Eastern time.

Statement from President Joe Biden on August 30, 2021:

I want to thank our commanders and the men and women serving under them for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled – in the early morning hours of August 31, Kabul time – with no further loss of American lives. The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended.

Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31. For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned. Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.

I have asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with our international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan. This will include work to build on the UN Security Council Resolution passed this afternoon that sent the clear message of what the international community expects the Taliban to deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel. The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

For now, I urge all Americans to join me in grateful prayer tonight for three things. First, for our troops and diplomats who carried out this mission of mercy in Kabul and at tremendous risk with such unparalleled results: an airlift that evacuated tens of thousands more people than any imagined possible. Second, to the network of volunteers and veterans who helped identify those needing evacuation, guide them to the airport, and provide support along the way. And third, to everyone who is now – and who will – welcome our Afghan allies to their new homes around the world, and in the United States.

Finally, I want to end with a moment of gratitude for the sacrifice of the 13 service members in Afghanistan who gave their lives last week to save tens of thousands: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      I’m in a Hospital waiting room with TV set to news (local, not Fox; if it were Fox, I’d be gone); I don’t see any red hats, and minimal red clothing for that matter. Fingers crossed since MAGA’s have lost the ability to mute their feelings.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      I went to the White House website and filled out a message in support of leaving Afghanistan and Biden.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Dangerman

      @germy: Yup. Getting into Hospital this time was significantly more difficult today then recently (it’s been fairly chill for a couple months; not today). It feels like people got the message.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      waratah

      I thought the CIA was playing a large role in the withdrawal, so why is Jeremy Bash and Leon Panetta  complaining?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Dangerman

      I’m not prepped enough. I’m likely getting booted to tomorrow.

      Oops. Sorry. Forgot which window I was in. Delete?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CCL

      Grrrr… framing… headline on recent WAPO article:

      An Afghan politician spent her life working for women’s rights. She barely made it out of the country.

      Would be nice to emphasize that she GOT OUT OF THE COUNTRY (safely).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      oldster

      @matt the somewhat reasonable

      Good idea. I just did the same thing. I told Joe that I’m proud of him, and proud of what he did.

      And I want to see democrats up and down the ranks — from senators to dog-catchers — celebrate the ending of the war, not apologize for it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      @waratah: They work indirectly for military imdustrial complex, so their livlihoods depend on towingtoeing the line

      ETA “towing” or “toeing”? Toeing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @CCL: Hey, they got paper to sell and people like pointless, overblown drama.

      Hopefully the danger the woman was fleeing doesn’t end up a death squad from the Washington Post there to make sure the story had the required narrative of “plucky woman flees armed thugs! “.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      If you’re curious why NBC’s Richard Engel is so upset about the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, he talks honestly in his book War Journal about how he knew the Iraq War was going to be great for the careers of people like him https://t.co/0KXEOCNuKL pic.twitter.com/yUGCVQwFxu

      — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) August 30, 2021

      These people are careerist ghouls. War and disaster fulfills their need to feel like they’re reporting on something important.

      — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) August 30, 2021

      And they have no trouble impugning the integrity of the man we elected to keep our own democracy from failing.

      — mmrhd (@mmrhd42) August 31, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      James E Powell

      Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.

      I don’t know why this is not obvious to everyone.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      It seems like the entire media and foreign policy establishment really wanted us to stay in Afghanistan forever. It feels like they are already shifting from ‘chaos!’ and ‘why did it go soooo badly’ to ‘why did we leeeeeeaaave!’.  I honestly thought after 20 years and the complete collapse of their pathetic government that they would not want us to be there indefinitely, but apparently not. I really don’t get it.

      Reply

