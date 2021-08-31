Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Our Longest War Goes On

Our Longest War Goes On

by | 52 Comments

As a sort of companion piece to Mister Mix’s post downstairs about the lunatic protestors who are interfering with hospital operations, I want to note that just as they were on 1/6, hard-right nutjobs nationwide are being wound up and pointed at perceived political enemies, often directly by GOP elected officials/candidates. Here are two recent examples of Republican fascists exhorting supporters to overthrow the government, one at the schoolboard level and one at the federal:

This fascist isn’t an elected official yet and one hopes he never will be. But he’s just a loopier version of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently using the power of the state to punish schoolboard members who voted for mask mandates, even after a judge ruled that DeSantis lacks the constitutional authority to ban mask mandates.

Next up, the Hitler fan boy and serial sexual harasser who represents the North Carolina 11th:

At the same event, Cawthorn, who spoke at Trump’s insurrection warm-up rally, bragged about “actively working on” a 1/6 sequel:

“The big problem is, we don’t actually know where all the political prisoners are,” he said. “So if we were to actually be able to go and try and bust them out ― and let me tell you, the reason why they’re taking these political prisoners is because they’re trying to make an example. ’Cause they don’t want to see the mass protests going on in Washington…”

“When are you going to call us to Washington again?” the next attendee asked, prompting applause.

“We are actively working on that one,” Cawthorn answered, as can be seen in the footage below. “We have a few plans in motion I can’t make public right now, but this is something that we’re working on.”

When asked why they were promoting violence, both of the above fascists demurred. Here’s an account of Lynch lying about what he said:

WFMZ reached out to Lynch for comment, but did not hear back. However, Lynch posted a video on YouTube late Monday night to clarify his comments.

He said he did not intend to threaten school boards in Northampton with physical violence. He said his comments about “removing school board members” were a reference to other schools, where parents voted to terminate their boards and replace them with members who voted to remove mask mandates.

Uh huh. The “20 strong men” are voters, you see.

And here’s Madison Cawthorn’s spokesman lying about what his boss said:

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball told CNN in a statement Monday, “Congressman Cawthorn is CLEARLY advocating for violence not to occur over election integrity questions.”
“He fears others would erroneously choose that route and strongly states that election integrity issues should be resolved peacefully and never through violence,” Ball said.

But the fascist thuggery came out of their mouths for all to hear. I guess it’s somewhat comforting that they still feel the need to lie when confronted about their calls to violence. But we’ve watched them walk back so many walk-backs at this point, and the trend is always toward ever greater levels of lunacy and lawlessness.

Anyhoo, these are just two examples. I’ll wager most communities have home-grown fascists ginning up violent intent among soft-headed twits who want to relive their glory days as high school bullies, this time backed by state actors. I hope our Department of Justice is giving these credible threats of domestic terrorism the serious attention they deserve.

Open thread.

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Ideally, Cawthorn should have awakened to some burly federal agents requesting his immediate presence at the DOJ to discuss his extreme legal peril.

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      seems kind of quaint that they think ….

      1) only Conservatives own guns
      2) that their side are the only ones that are angry
      3) that their violence will go unanswered

      I understand that violence isn’t the answer but we’ve firmly progressed into developing a mindset of “I wish a motherfucker would…” and perhaps that’s exactly what they want but it also continues to rely on the assumption that a firearm is the only weapon at hand.

      At some point, I wonder if some white hat is simply going to empty the Murdoch family finance accounts and donate it to all to Greenpeace.

    5. 5.

      chopper

      PA GOP Gov candidate Steve Lynch today: “Forget going into these school boards with freaking data.”

      as if this guy ever had a run-in with actual data

    6. 6.

      Tony Gerace

      These white men know that it’s very unlikely that they will face any consequences for what they do.  If I didn’t know better I would suspect that, in most cases, the cops support them.

    7. 7.

      SFAW

      That those two mofos are not grease spots due to lightning bolts from On High are examples number 12,731,475 and 12,731,476 that there is no such thing as a Just God

      ETA: My numbers might be off, but I bet not by much.

    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      The saying goes that it takes two to make peace but only one to make war. Well, those bastards want a war. I just hope they’ve drunk enough of the Flavor-Aid that they misjudge the capability and resolve of the patriotic liberal or progressive or leftist Americans who will be their enemies in that war.

    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      I guess it’s somewhat comforting that they still feel the need to lie when confronted about their calls to violence. But we’ve watched them walk back so many walk-backs at this point, and the trend is always toward ever greater levels of lunacy and lawlessness.

      Not really.  It reminds me of the Saudis and the pre-war Iraqi government.  When they say something in English it says one thing.  When they say it in Arabic it somehow becomes something completely different, and it’s not because it was a bad translation.

      The GOP speaks in code, so much so that those not in the cult are starting to miss a lot of what they say because they don’t understand it.  The walkback is a fundamental part of that culture.  They all understand that “clarification” means “ignore this part”.

    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      A real pity that we can’t round up our worthless GQP fascists and do something useful with them, like drop them out of airplanes to put out the fires threatening places like South Lake Tahoe (one of the most beautiful spots I’ve ever been to)…

    11. 11.

      Humdog

      Their threats of violence have been successful. How many healthcare professionals, public health officials, election officials, school board members, and electeds at every level of government have left their professions or quietly withdrew from areas where they will be confronted by these radical deplorables? Now we have DeSantis ignoring a court order regarding state funds going to school districts that have mask mandates. We have lost the order and are losing the law. I don’t know what may turn down the temperature for our country but we need to come up with something fast. Trouble is, they won’t listen to anyone outside their tribe and their tribal leaders seem to relish turning up the heat.

    12. 12.

      MattF

      It’s not complicated. They got their message across to the specific people they were aiming for. Anyone else is irrelevant.

    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Humdog:

      DeSantis exploited a timing loophole.

      A group of parents, who support mask mandates, on Friday prevailed in the first round of their lawsuit against the state, but a final ruling has not been issued. Corcoran took advantage of the window to announce he was withholding school board salaries

    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      When asked why they were promoting violence, both of the above fascists demurred.

      We need to stop accepting this kind of BS.  Politicians should not be allowed to talk out of both sides of their mouths by “clarifying” statements to the media.  If you don’t change what you’re saying immediately to the original audience, you aren’t “clarifying” your previous statement; you’re trying to have it both ways.  The media should not be allowed to act as enablers for this kind of behavior.

    18. 18.

      Gravenstone

      By all means Madison, please try to break one or more “political prisoners” out of the pokey. You’ll find yourself occupying an adjoining cell to one of them sooner than you might think.

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Humdog: This lady makes some sound points (it was in response to the incandescently dumb and irresponsible comments from the governor of MS about Southerners not fearing death from COVID because they believe in eternal life):

      I don’t know how much of her advice is even feasible, but yeah, I’m feeling like a boiled frog lately…

    22. 22.

      James E Powell

      @Roger Moore:

      I don’t think we – not just we here at this spectacular blog, but we the Democrats – are accepting any of it. The press/media accept it and in so doing normalize & promote it. The rage & threats of violence are great content.

    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Lynchy boi there doesn’t get violence is game everyone can play, more so when guns are involved. As governor he is going to be a mighty big target if he gets his wish for a blood bath.  Maybe he figures he can server out his term in a pillow fort in the Governor’s House.

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      The problem, of course, with these RWNJs walking back their incendiary rhetoric is that they are talking to 2 different media platforms.  1) The RWNJ platform where everyone knows what they’re saying, and 2) The normal media platform that the RWNJs don’t listen to and don’t trust.  “Clarifying” on #2 doesn’t negate #1.

      They’re having it both ways, without consequences.

      That’s one of many reasons why we shouldn’t repeat their RWNJ talking points even to criticize them.  It gives them more power.

      “Republicans don’t lie to be believed – they lie to be repeated.” – LOLGOP

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @piratedan:  Odd for people who so fond of the phrase “God created man but Colonel made man equal” . Not to mention their big assumption that everyone on the right wants to live in some idiotocracy run by violent, deranged bruts.

    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques
      I think the main thing that’s happening here is that Lynch isn’t thinking past the Republican primary. It sounds as if the field is wide open. To get ahead, he needs to get his name and face in the news as much as possible, even if it’s in a negative context. It’s the classic “no such thing as bad publicity” theory at work. What happens if he actually wins the nomination and the general election is something he’ll worry about if and when it happens.

    27. 27.

      Humdog

      @Betty Cracker: Miss. governor basically said Miss. is more Christian than any other state and that is why they aren’t bothered with extra deaths. Probably also the reason he would give for not expanding Medicare. Super Christian. I figure Alabama or some other Bible Belt state would take exception and boast we care even less if our citizens die.

    28. 28.

      Mai Naem mobile

      These RWNJs all look like Nazis. Turn the images to black and white and its like you were in 1930s Germany. I just don’t understand these people. I blame it on charter schools and the higher hs dropout rate during the late 90s/early 00s. They haven’t been taught critical thinking and history .

    29. 29.

      Gary K

      The Flipkowski tweet is mistaken in saying that Lynch is a gubernatorial candidate. Several news sources made the same mistake, and some have corrected the misinformation. He’s a candidate for Northampton County Executive.

    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Speaking of California, a liberal friend of mine lives in  Bakersfield,  as in McCarthy district and the dead end of white flight and she was relating that that city is bringing back social workers to deal with the mentally ill and even the local PD agrees the cops shouldn’t be the first responders with these things. So the worm does turn.

      Does make me wonder if this is a big part of what’s driving the hard right rage – Woke isn’t just for the City folks anymore, so the wingnuts are losing their reactionary safe havens.

    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: I agree that media outlets have to be careful about the way they cover fascists — giving them endless unchallenged airtime on the assumption that people will be horrified and motivated to oppose them obviously doesn’t work. The “truth sandwich” formula that circulated during the Trump era is a good practice, IMO.

      That said, I’ve never bought into the notion that ordinary citizens shouldn’t ever repeat wingnut talking points to criticize them. It’s too close to “ignore them and they’ll go away” for my taste. Fascists should be openly opposed, by name, and have their double-dealing and violent rhetoric thrown in their faces, IMO. Getting mad goes both ways.

    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Humdog:

      Miss. governor basically said Miss. is more Christian than any other state and that is why they aren’t bothered with extra deaths.

      The numbers appear to back him up.  Mississippi recently passed New York in COVID deaths per capita, and with some work they could pass New Jersey for the top spot sometime in September.  They have the lowest COVID vaccination rate in the country.  It’s not because they don’t know how to manage vaccinations, either; they’re tops in the nation in MMR vaccination.  They just don’t give a shit about people dying of COVID, probably because it’s Those People doing most of the dying.

    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: ​
       

      Does make me wonder if this is a big part of what’s driving the hard right rage – Woke isn’t just for the City folks anymore, so the wingnuts are losing their reactionary safe havens.

      The perception that they’re losing the culture war is clearly at least part of what’s driving the right wing nuts. I suspect it’s not really the culture war that bothers them the most, though; the culture war is really just a proxy for the race war they’ve been fighting since the 19th Century, and they’re worried they’re losing that one, too.

    36. 36.

      brendancalling

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: ​
        While that’s true, I have a feeling the morons are more likely to be heavily armed than a lot of us on the left—and that is worrisome if things went truly bananas. Especially because we can’t rely on the police to put them down. During 2016-2020, we learned that the cops are frequently in league with the MAGA thugs.

    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: There are good arguments for both approaches.

      Trouble is, though, that T and FB and all the rest promote things based on how often it is repeated, ignoring the context of whether it is repeated because people agree with it or think it is horrifying.

      “Engagement” is going to kill us all unless we find a better way to combat it.  It’s the Hydra thing all over again.

      TechnologyReview:

      Fake engagement refers to things such as likes, shares, and comments that have been bought or otherwise inauthentically generated on the platform. The new team focused more narrowly on so-called “scripted inauthentic activity”—fake likes and shares produced by automated bots and used to drive up someone’s popularity.

      In the vast majority of such cases, people were merely obtaining likes for vanity. But half a year in, Zhang intuited that politicians could do the same things to increase their influence and reach on the platform. It didn’t take long for her to find examples in Brazil and India, which were both preparing for general elections.

      In the process of searching for scripted activity, she also found something far more worrying. The administrator for the Facebook page of the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, had created hundreds of pages with fake names and profile pictures to look just like users—and was using them to flood the president’s posts with likes, comments, and shares. (Facebook bars users from making multiple profiles but doesn’t apply the same restriction to pages, which are usually meant for businesses and public figures.)

      The activity didn’t count as scripted, but the effect was the same. Not only could it mislead the casual observer into believing Hernández was more well-liked and popular than he was, but it was also boosting his posts higher up in people’s newsfeeds. For a politician whose 2017 reelection victory was widely believed to be fraudulent, the brazenness—and implications—were alarming.

      […]

      For a moment things at Facebook seemed to make progress. She saw the change in policy and the takedown of the Honduran president’s fake network as forward momentum. She was called upon repeatedly to help handle emergencies and praised for her work, which she was told was valued and important.

      But despite her repeated attempts to push for more resources, leadership cited different priorities. They also dismissed Zhang’s suggestions for a more sustainable solution, such as suspending or otherwise penalizing politicians who were repeat offenders. It left her to face a never-ending firehose: The manipulation networks she took down quickly came back, often only hours or days later. “It increasingly felt like I was trying to empty the ocean with a colander,” she says.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    38. 38.

      catclub

      @Humdog: Miss. governor basically said Miss. is more Christian than any other state and that is why they aren’t bothered with extra deaths

       

      So Miss governor would say about the good samaritan that the GS should just leave the robbed and beaten stranger in the road so he can meet his maker sooner. Like the Levite did.

    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      That said, I’ve never bought into the notion that ordinary citizens shouldn’t ever repeat wingnut talking points to criticize them. It’s too close to “ignore them and they’ll go away” for my taste

       

      While I agree, I find, in my limited experience, that many ordinary people actually do just repeat the talking points without opposing them, on the tacit assumption that everyone will instinctively understand why thet are odious.

    42. 42.

      frosty

      @Roger Moore: The media should …

      Nothing against you, I agree with the sentiment, but this is a pretty useless beginning to a sentence, unfortunately. We have no way of following through.

    43. 43.

      Humdog

      @catclub: once you start down that path, what would stop you from thinking a true Christian would beat the stranger and throw him in the hole to hasten his journey to heaven? I do feel bad for any Christian that actually lives their faith, as the loudest examples of Christian are any thing but.

    44. 44.

      Cacti

      If you work at a job where feral right wing “protesters” are a regular presence.  I recommend keeping a pair of brass knuckles in your pocket for the inevitable day that one of them decides to lay a hand on you.

    46. 46.

      Subsole

      @Betty Cracker: The part that drives me nuts is when the next OKC bomber strikes, the beltway press is going to sit there, mouths agape, wondering how, oh how, did this all happen.

      As if they haven’t been hearing the exact same violent rhetoric for the last 20 years…

    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      @piratedan:

      1) only Conservatives own guns

      Raven has been known to point this out. And even the people who are “conservative” in the real violence machines (like the military) are not going to go along and follow the idgits like the two at the top. They will kill them and then check out the options.

      @raven: And there he is!

    50. 50.

      Baud

      FWIW, I don’t think the fascists have any chance of winning.  The only consternation I have is about how much damage they’ll do before they lose.

    51. 51.

      Fair Economist

      @Betty Cracker: I think it’s important to never *repeat* nutso nonsense. When discussing it, it should be paraphrased, and refutation and criticism should be part of every sentence with a paraphrase.

      So don’t quote some nut on Ivermectin, say something like “So and so continued to push fraudulent claims that Ivermectin helps with COVID, claims that have produced an avalanche of Ivermectin poisoning cases.”

      Don’t give the lies any air. It’s been shown if people hear claims over and over again, they’ll come to believe them. No repeating, no quoting.

    52. 52.

      VeniceRiley

      @raven: She was downposts mentioning her gramps was among last out for Bell helicopter in Iran. My dad was among last out for Hughes. So I have ties to both of you now. My pops got around.
      :-D

