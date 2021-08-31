As a sort of companion piece to Mister Mix’s post downstairs about the lunatic protestors who are interfering with hospital operations, I want to note that just as they were on 1/6, hard-right nutjobs nationwide are being wound up and pointed at perceived political enemies, often directly by GOP elected officials/candidates. Here are two recent examples of Republican fascists exhorting supporters to overthrow the government, one at the schoolboard level and one at the federal:

PA GOP Gov candidate Steve Lynch today: “Forget going into these school boards with freaking data. You go in to these school boards to remove them. I’m going in with 20 strong men and I’m gonna give them an option – they can leave or they can be removed.” pic.twitter.com/A0M6SsOldI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 30, 2021

This fascist isn’t an elected official yet and one hopes he never will be. But he’s just a loopier version of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently using the power of the state to punish schoolboard members who voted for mask mandates, even after a judge ruled that DeSantis lacks the constitutional authority to ban mask mandates.

Next up, the Hitler fan boy and serial sexual harasser who represents the North Carolina 11th:

At a county GOP event, Rep. Madison Cawthorn lied that it's a lie Biden was "dutifully elected," said we know the election was "stolen"…then warned of "bloodshed," and suggested he might regretfully have to take up arms, if election systems "continue to be rigged" (they aren't): pic.twitter.com/3K9DoYh6Fe — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 30, 2021

At the same event, Cawthorn, who spoke at Trump’s insurrection warm-up rally, bragged about “actively working on” a 1/6 sequel:

“The big problem is, we don’t actually know where all the political prisoners are,” he said. “So if we were to actually be able to go and try and bust them out ― and let me tell you, the reason why they’re taking these political prisoners is because they’re trying to make an example. ’Cause they don’t want to see the mass protests going on in Washington…” “When are you going to call us to Washington again?” the next attendee asked, prompting applause. “We are actively working on that one,” Cawthorn answered, as can be seen in the footage below. “We have a few plans in motion I can’t make public right now, but this is something that we’re working on.”

When asked why they were promoting violence, both of the above fascists demurred. Here’s an account of Lynch lying about what he said:

WFMZ reached out to Lynch for comment, but did not hear back. However, Lynch posted a video on YouTube late Monday night to clarify his comments. He said he did not intend to threaten school boards in Northampton with physical violence. He said his comments about “removing school board members” were a reference to other schools, where parents voted to terminate their boards and replace them with members who voted to remove mask mandates.

Uh huh. The “20 strong men” are voters, you see.

And here’s Madison Cawthorn’s spokesman lying about what his boss said:

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball told CNN in a statement Monday, “Congressman Cawthorn is CLEARLY advocating for violence not to occur over election integrity questions.”

“He fears others would erroneously choose that route and strongly states that election integrity issues should be resolved peacefully and never through violence,” Ball said.

But the fascist thuggery came out of their mouths for all to hear. I guess it’s somewhat comforting that they still feel the need to lie when confronted about their calls to violence. But we’ve watched them walk back so many walk-backs at this point, and the trend is always toward ever greater levels of lunacy and lawlessness.

Anyhoo, these are just two examples. I’ll wager most communities have home-grown fascists ginning up violent intent among soft-headed twits who want to relive their glory days as high school bullies, this time backed by state actors. I hope our Department of Justice is giving these credible threats of domestic terrorism the serious attention they deserve.

Open thread.