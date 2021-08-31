Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Le Comte de Monte Cristo – Memories of Africa

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Le Comte de Monte Cristo

Way Back in the Before Times, we made a fantastic trip to Africa. Looking back at the fall of 2018, it would have been impossible to imagine what was lurking over the horizon.

I am so very happy we took the opportunity to go on this journey, and these are some of my favorite photos I took (there were something like 4000, most shot on a base model Canon T3 DSLR (IIRC) with a zoom lens that cost more than the camera.

We started in Zambia, did a bit of Zimbabwe and 3 camps in Botswana (including the Kalahari). We finally snaked down to Capetown and also hit a South African camp at Madikwe, about 40 miles away from Gabarone.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 7
Livingstone, Zambia

We stayed at the Royal Livingstone, at Victoria Falls.

We went from the airport to the river to catch a ferry; I knew this was going to be an adventure when I saw a baboon scavenging on the riverbank as we awaited the boat and could see hippos and crocodiles in the water.

When we got to the property, we were treated to the sight on giraffes, zebras and monkeys roaming freely. This guy had a preferred perch somewhere next to the road going in and out from the ferry landing.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 6
Zambia

This is a rhino preserve. This was a part of the group of the last 10 white rhinos they had in this part of Zambia; they had 11 up until two weeks previous, but poachers murdered a bull. Our guides broke us into small groups and each guide carried an AK47, not for wildlife (the rounds won’t penetrate a rhino), but for the poachers – Zambia had a “shoot on sight” order on poachers at the time.

It was a sobering walk.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 5
Chobe River, border between Botswana and Namibia

So many elephants, hundreds of them on both sides – swimming, playing, wrestling, along with a surprisingly large number of farms.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 4
Khwai River, Botswana

Murderstomper feeling drowsy.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 3
Kalahari, Botswana

A San tribesman, a mile or so from the Makgadakgadi Pans (which were as desolate as the moon).

There language is an elaborate series of clicks.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 2
Makgadakgadi Pans, Kalahari, Botswana

The missus on an ATV in the 110 plus heat of the day – we got a surprise in that the staff of primitive camp we were staying in decided to make it even more supercool by setting up beds in the middle of the pans. We seriously roughed it under a cloudless sky which exposed the arc of the Milky Way.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa 1
Madikwe, South Africa

This is my favorite kitty shot. I have more to load another day, and will allow y’all to see me with a meerkat on my head.

On The Road - Le Comte de Monte Cristo - Memories of Africa
Madikwe, South Africa

My favorite rhino photo – I was out in the golden light, and I love the bird on its back.

