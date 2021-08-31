On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Le Comte de Monte Cristo

Way Back in the Before Times, we made a fantastic trip to Africa. Looking back at the fall of 2018, it would have been impossible to imagine what was lurking over the horizon.

I am so very happy we took the opportunity to go on this journey, and these are some of my favorite photos I took (there were something like 4000, most shot on a base model Canon T3 DSLR (IIRC) with a zoom lens that cost more than the camera.

We started in Zambia, did a bit of Zimbabwe and 3 camps in Botswana (including the Kalahari). We finally snaked down to Capetown and also hit a South African camp at Madikwe, about 40 miles away from Gabarone.