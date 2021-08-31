Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Man Who Would Be King (of the Hill)

Late Night Open Thread: The Man Who Would Be King (of the Hill)

39 Comments

Somebody tell the Erroll Flynn Twins (Reps. Moulton / Meijer) what they’ve inspired:

The call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.

Mullin told the embassy that he planned to fly from Tblisi, Georgia, into Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, in the next few hours and needed the top diplomat’s help, according to the two U.S. officials familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations about a sensitive matter.

The answer was no. Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth.

Mullin was outraged by the response, the officials said — threatening U.S. ambassador John Mark Pommersheim and embassy staff and demanding to know the name of staff members he was speaking with.

The episode marked Mullin’s second attempt to travel to Afghanistan in as many weeks for an unauthorized evacuation effort despite the perilous security environment. Last week, Mullin traveled to Greece and asked the Department of Defense for permission to visit Kabul. The Pentagon denied Mullin’s request, an administration official said.

Mullin’s behavior has alarmed top U.S. officials who say he has gone to extraordinary lengths to defy U.S. warnings. The attempt follows an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) last week, which Pentagon and State Department officials criticized as a public relations stunt that sapped government resources during a national-security crisis.

As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location. Mullin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment…

Mullin, 44, grew up in Stilwell, Okla., where he was a standout wrestler and earned a scholarship to Missouri Valley College. Injuries derailed his athletic career, and at age 20, he took over his father’s plumbing business. He was also briefly a professional mixed martial arts fighter, and after being elected to Congress in 2012, he became known on the Hill for leading intense workout classes. A member of the conservative Republican Study Committee, Mullin voted against the certification of the 2020 election results.

Unlike Moulton and Meijer, Mullin did not serve in the U.S. military. He has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration’s exit from Afghanistan…

CD and Senior Advisor for [Dem] Jim Himes:

Dunno, Mr. Malone — Mullin might not be the most useful choice, but he’s certainly representative of his particular party’s stance here…

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      future generations will no longer refer to the War of Jenkins’ Ear, but the War For Markwayne’s Fannypack

    2. 2.

      Ken

      I’m really torn between thinking:

      • This is his own scam, and if he gets the huge bundle of cash he’s just going to run off to Dubai or some such place.
      • He’s fallen for a version of the NIgerian Prince email and when he shows up in Tajikistan with the huge bundle of cash he’ll be robbed, and probably have his organs harvested.
    3. 3.

      Gemina13

      As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location. Mullin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment…

      Anyone get the idea that the officials aren’t going to look that hard, either?

      All Republicans are idiots, and this man is definitely their King.  Play stupid games, win even stupider prizes.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      No clicks from me; from the excerpt:

      “transporting a huge amount of cash”

      Um, what’s that in dollars?

      “stuck in the country”

      Why are they “stuck” when the Taliban was letting Americans leave?

      “They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.”

      Does Enterprise rent helicopters in Kabul?

      So many questions… :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      The answer was no. Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth.

      Mullin was outraged by the response, the officials said — threatening U.S. ambassador John Mark Pommersheim and embassy staff and demanding to know the name of staff members he was speaking with.

      This is taking Karening to a whole new level.

    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      Smuggle illegal quantities of cash into Tajikistan and try to make it overland into Afghanistan. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Ken: I personally doubt Mullin’s ‘thinking’ went any deeper than Those snooty Moulton & Meijer guys got spots on all the fancy teevee news shows, and they didn’t even bring back any cute lil American souvenirs refugees!

      Which is, y’know, why Moulton / Meijer should’ve known better than to set a bad example for their less gifted colleagues…

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      After due reflection, I have come to the conclusion that it is the obligation and duty of all Republican lawmakers, judges, media personalities, etc., to procure transportation bringing them to the backcountry of Afghanistan on vaguely-specified ‘rescue’ missions.

      I see no real downside. It won’t really inconvenience the locals much, and it would definitely improve things here.

    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      The motherfucker’s parents named him Markwayne. If that isn’t an instant signal you have birthed a blithering fumblefuck nothing else will.

      You know this clown has an aunt named Uncle Junior.

    16. 16.

      Tehanu

      I liked the comment in the Twitter thread that said, basically, why don’t we just tell these bozos how strong and manly they are? Maybe that would satisfy their deep psychological needs and they wouldn’t act out like three-year-olds.

    17. 17.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      Among Indigenous MMA fighters in the People’s House —

      Sharice Davids > Markwayne Mullin

      Also, fuckBrentWelder with Nina Turner’s hot comb

    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Anne Laurie: Maybe Moulton and Meijer planned this all along, to trim down the number of their less gifted colleagues?  I know it’s Meijer(R), but maybe he’s one of the semi-sane Rs?

    21. 21.

      Butter Emails

      @Ken
      I’m really torn between thinking:

      This is his own scam, and if he gets the huge bundle of cash he’s just going to run off to Dubai or some such place.
      He’s fallen for a version of the NIgerian Prince email and when he shows up in Tajikistan with the huge bundle of cash he’ll be robbed, and probably have his organs harvested.

      Pretty much my thoughts exactly.

    22. 22.

      smith

      I’m trying to imagine the scenario in which an American woman takes her four children to Afghanistan and doesn’t leave when warned to do so. Not the usual summer vacation trip. The only thing I can come up with is she’s an Afghani-American woman visiting her family (or an American married to an Afghani), in which case getting her and the children out might be a bit more complicated than the idiot thinks, especially if the family doesn’t want them to leave.

    26. 26.

      bbleh

      So … does this mean that violence and money without any coherent plan isn’t a recipe for success in Afghanistan?

    27. 27.

      dr. bloor

      @Mike in NC: ​
       

      Never heard of a Markwayne before. Seriously?

      Right? Imagine naming your kid to steer him towards being a serial killer, and ending up with this slapdick instead. Total parenting fail.

    29. 29.

      George

      Based on a personal situation I have been dealing with for a year, I think many people like Markwayne can be best described as “stupid psychopaths.”

    30. 30.

      piratedan

      I’m pretty much of the opinion that we should keep sending GOP Congressmen after him until we either run out of them or they bring home Nathan Jr and his family… or my name isn’t Nathan Arizona.

    31. 31.

      Barbara

      @smith: In 1979 a friend of a friend who had married an Iranian man found herself trapped in Teheran. Their kids were American citizens but the dad wasn’t. She was able to leave with the assistance of another western embassy — Canada, I believe.​ You need the help of someone with diplomatic status, not a rogue Rambo type.

    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      Mullin, 44, grew up in Stilwell, Okla., where he was a standout wrestler and earned a scholarship to Missouri Valley College. Injuries derailed his athletic career, and at age 20, he took over his father’s plumbing business.

      Sounds like he maybe took a few too many hits to the head.

      BTW, The Man Who Would Be King is a very good film. And maybe a timely rental or purchase.

    36. 36.

      Comrade Colette

      Assuming whatever cash money he has with him was grifted from his equally intellectually endowed base: please proceed, Congressman.

      Also, I know I’m shouting into the wind, but the people are Afghan, or Afghans. ‘Afghani’ is the name of their currency – or of an apparently particularly potent strain of cannabis.

    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      And another thing…

      Mullin, 44, grew up in Stilwell, Okla., where he was a standout wrestler and earned a scholarship to Missouri Valley College. Injuries derailed his athletic career, and at age 20, he took over his father’s plumbing business. He was also briefly a professional mixed martial arts fighter […]

      “briefly”?? Like he was the chump that got beat up by design, or something?

      Too many TBIs??

      Wikipedia:

      In April 2017, Mullin drew criticism when he was recorded during a town hall meeting telling his constituents that it was “bullcrap” that taxpayers pay his salary. He said, “I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go.”[18]

      Hmm…

      He helped barricade the House chamber on 1/6.

      He’s an enrolled Cherokee.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Biden’s disastrous month continues.

      🇨🇦 Canada’s women’s hockey team defeats United States 3-2 in overtime comeback, winning World Championship

      It’s going home.🏒 🏆🥇🏅​

