i can’t stop thinking about this. imagine meeting the supreme pontiff of the world’s largest christian faith and being big sad because he doesn’t know your book. this is unbelievably sad hours here. this is a deeply broken human being. it rules. pic.twitter.com/rzEa5kygc4 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 28, 2021

Blarts from the past — remember ‘Crunchy Con’ Dreher?

Convert to & then from Catholicism uses Pope as marketing tool for his book. https://t.co/kHm3fL3y9Z — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 28, 2021

The Benedict Option — Dreher argues for the formation of virtuous Christian communities in response to an increasingly secular culture — was influential enough to rate a Wikipedia stub before it faded like a sparkler. Dreher was so mad about the Pope’s refusal to embrace his theory of withdrawal from our fallen world (which: pretty much the opposite of everything Francis had endorsed) that he stomped off to join the Greek Orthodox Church. Unless he’s found an even more ‘rigorous’ faith since then…

Rod omitted the part where he ranted at the Holy Father about Oreos until the Swiss Guards tased him. pic.twitter.com/iP9DndQ2jy — OneHitPopehat (@Popehat) August 28, 2021

oh jesus mary joseph pic.twitter.com/1YyI2WFKKa — kilgore trout, horse paste suppository (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 28, 2021

I grew up ‘in The Church’, and IMO this is pretty much an adequate guidepost: