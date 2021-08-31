Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: *Less* (Small-C) Catholic Than the Pope

Blarts from the past — remember ‘Crunchy Con’ Dreher?

The Benedict Option — Dreher argues for the formation of virtuous Christian communities in response to an increasingly secular culture — was influential enough to rate a Wikipedia stub before it faded like a sparkler. Dreher was so mad about the Pope’s refusal to embrace his theory of withdrawal from our fallen world (which: pretty much the opposite of everything Francis had endorsed) that he stomped off to join the Greek Orthodox Church. Unless he’s found an even more ‘rigorous’ faith since then…

I grew up ‘in The Church’, and IMO this is pretty much an adequate guidepost:

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Dreher’s descent into demented authoritarianism has been saddening hilarious to watch. It’s been interesting, in a slow-motion-car-crash sort of way, to see his obsession with policing other peoples’ sex lives lead him down the merry path to fascism, embracing the full-out racist and misogynistic accessory package that goes with it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      I’m just here for the human zoo. That shit sounds awesome. If only we could keep ’em there.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      Maybe Francis heard that Dreher’s Benedict enclaves are modelled after NASA’s child slaver base on Mars.

      How about a gofundme for a SpaceX ride over so he can have his own private Hyperion.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      That Dreher saga was one of the highlights of the Twitter week, capped by the genius of “explaining to a cartoon rabbit.”

      Open thread, so . . .

      The Australian Broadcasting Corp has released an amazing documentary called “Fox and the Big Lie.” Here, reporter Sarah Ferguson eviscerates Sidney Powell, causing her to walk off the set.
      pic.twitter.com/MWPZhXzgHq

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2021

      Jessica Huseman: “It’s sort of amazing to me that American interviewers who have spoken to her—though there have been few, I realize—haven’t even gotten down to the crucial level of ‘Do you understand the ownership structures of these voting machine companies?’”

      Nick: “That’s not their job, which means you have to contemplate what their job is.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      FredW

      To be fair, he joined the Russian Orthodox Church (not Greek) and it was way before he wrote the Benedict Option.

      I used to read his blog years ago — he could be interesting so long as you stayed away from marriage equality, then it was off to the funny farm.

      Then it turned into non-stop “the libs are practicing soft totalitarianism to oppress us true believers” all the while turning a blind eye to the hard totalitarianism the R’s were trying to do.

      Daniel Larison blogged at the same place at the time. I think it is important to read people who disagree with you — so long as they are sane and argue in good faith — something lacking in today Right.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Trivia:

      1) With 1.5 crimes per citizen, Vatican City has the highest crime rate in the world.
      2) The ATMs in Vatican City speak in Latin.
      Source
      .

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      @Steeplejack: ​
       

      That Dreher saga was one of the highlights of the Twitter week

      My Twitter highlight of the week was the person who said of Ed Asner: “He had spunk. I like spunk.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Have never heard of Dreher, have not the slightest idea who he might be, and most important why I might possibly have the remotest interest in knowing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      For some reason running through my mind this week:

      “What happened to God?”  — Foster (Will Patton), The Rapture.

       

      @JoyceH:  That’s cute.  I like spunk too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      danielx

      @NotMax: ​

      I get that every morning when I touch the iPhone News icon: who the fuck are these people and why am I supposed to care what they think, eat, wear, where they vacation, or who they screw? Whatever the algorithm, its mojo just ain’t working on me or for me.

      But I’m a weirdo, I don’t watch television to speak of so I’m way outside the normal curve right there.

      ETA: somebody asked me once about tv as a conversation starter: I responded that he presupposed I would want to converse with somebody who thought television comedies were a worthy topic. He said I was becoming cranky.

      Reply

