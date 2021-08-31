Sen. Incitatus says we must respect the horse paste!

Of course he does… https://t.co/LStiZ7khwa — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 29, 2021





The United States stands out in the global Delta wave@OurWorldInData

A wealth of vaccines and a relative dearth of vaccinees. pic.twitter.com/V6WBpkHJUl — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 30, 2021

Average daily Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 patients over the past week, a level not seen since the peak last winter. https://t.co/FBYVLPwHKw — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2021

After exceeding 100,000 hospitalizations, the US shows early signs of a possible descent, at 2-3 fold level attained compared with the UK and Israel pic.twitter.com/RMkbmCUGz0 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 30, 2021

Yes, this is why areas of high adult vaccination have low rates of child hospitalization. While awaiting child vax trials, most important thing is to get adults around them vaccinated. Thanks https://t.co/cJnElAI7SC — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) August 28, 2021

"The American Academy of Pediatrics has provided the most striking call for expediting the process, saying the additional study should take two months rather than six." https://t.co/X3LsPAT3c9 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) August 30, 2021

… The approval for school-age children ages 5 to 11 had been widely expected by the fall, with school returning. But the FDA last month moved to expand the trials to more closely examine rare but serious instances, particularly in young boys, in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed. This has pushed the timetable into early 2022. For some key groups and even some allies of the administration, that’s not good enough amid a surge in cases among children. Children accounted for 22.4 percent of all coronavirus cases last week. They are being hospitalized at about the same rate per infection as before the delta variant arrived, but because many more are contracting it, some pediatric wards are being overrun. And there are still the matters of kids transmitting the virus to others at risk of worse outcomes, as well as the potential for unknown long-term effects… The downside of that pressure is that, if the process does move more quickly than health officials like Anthony S. Fauci are projecting, vaccine skeptics will again claim that the process was rushed. That’s hardly ideal, especially given that polls show even more skepticism about vaccinating children than about vaccinating adults. But the groups pushing for this reevaluation have to know that, and the fact that they’ve chosen to speak out anyway speaks volumes…

European Union governments agreed to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list, meaning U.S. visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines https://t.co/1FqzIn168a pic.twitter.com/gpbY5wZoAa — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

======

The @WHO warned that Europe will likely see 236,000 new #COVID19 deaths by December 1. Dr. #Fauci said the US could suffer another 100,000 deaths in the same time frame, mostly among people who continue to refuse vaccination.https://t.co/bciWMRNo0y — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 30, 2021

South Korea to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in October https://t.co/xzMf0aBpjK pic.twitter.com/XRvfhIlCsA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub https://t.co/CLWt2gXNJD pic.twitter.com/9XUSriHcsW — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

Singapore residents who took Sinovac jab turn to Pfizer for a boost https://t.co/sKGy7HHcHz — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 31, 2021

Covid threatens Singapore's business hub crown https://t.co/ckMCP1U0OO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 31, 2021

Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app https://t.co/n2avV3GEYq pic.twitter.com/sAiOPrzfro — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

EXCLUSIVE Thailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show https://t.co/yHNlXeUJi9 pic.twitter.com/9FAslGXr7B — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

Fury as Covid crisis hits Australia's Aboriginal communities https://t.co/y70uTzt9vV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 30, 2021

Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections https://t.co/clWkp5S2aF pic.twitter.com/ejAEkjAVqC — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

Grateful to our friends in Singapore! This is fantastic news. Middle power diplomacy for the win! @MFAsg @dfat https://t.co/wN9qseT1p0 — Hunter Marston (@hmarston4) August 31, 2021

New Zealand Covid update: cases drop to 49 in ‘reassuring indication’ lockdown is working https://t.co/yZC0NoPoBh — The Guardian (@guardian) August 31, 2021

If you think New Zealand's lockdowns are an infringement on our liberty, note that our shorter, stricter lockdowns have allowed NZ to be one of the freest countries in the world during the entire pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tqLzW869lE — Kaila Colbin (@kcolbin) August 30, 2021

======

Moderna's mRNA vaccine prompts twice as many antibodies as Pfizer's mRNA shot. A study of almost ~2500 workers at a Belgium health system found substantially higher antibody levels after 2 doses of Moderna compared w/ those who got 2 shots of Pfizer https://t.co/QMQjc0it7X — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 31, 2021

Study shows prior exposure to #SARSCoV2 does not guarantee high level of antibodies, nor does it guarantee robust antibody response to first vaccine dose. The findings support vaccination (& 2 doses), even for people who have previously been infected.https://t.co/SikXnjAeAx — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 30, 2021

Staying home, having access to primary care, and limiting *contagion hubs* curbs Covid deaths. Statisticians in the US & Italy compared outcomes in the epidemic's 1st wave across 20 regions in Italy. The more contact among people, the higher the mortality https://t.co/qsEeuA06uA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 31, 2021

======

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of the first to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. But members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing. https://t.co/NRvLTf16Pl — The Associated Press (@AP) August 31, 2021

People under 50 are being admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 in larger numbers than at any point during the pandemic. https://t.co/jljr9Jg45u — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) August 30, 2021

The US Department of Education is investigating 5 states because of their mask-mandate bans, which experts in the department say may have run afoul of civil rights laws that protect students with disabilities https://t.co/RrWYnYefH0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 31, 2021

JUST IN: @usedgov opens civil rights investigations against Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah that bar mask mandates for schools: https://t.co/lO1vHLZFxt — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 30, 2021

A Florida judge declared DeSantis' mask ban unlawful last week. — David Badash (@davidbadash) August 30, 2021

Once more, with feeling: you can’t open schools to unvaccinated kids without robust mitigation measures in place https://t.co/MUj9uWlUcf — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) August 30, 2021

People saying we should be testing all students daily in US schools? Not possible. Schools are understaffed, substitutes in short supply as are agency RN, LVNs to do the testing. — COVID19 (@V2019N) August 31, 2021

Duke University tells all employees they must get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired … If employees don’t comply, they will be terminated and will not be eligible for rehire with Duke in the future, the announcement said. …https://t.co/FgwZgxCTv7 pic.twitter.com/hFZmsxzTur — George Hess (@george_hess) August 29, 2021

All but eight of these people were vaccinated. Per Uni email, “the vast majority of them were, and continue to be, asymptomatic. A small number have minor, cold- and flu-like symptoms, and none have been hospitalized.” Delta is very contagious. But the vaccines are working. https://t.co/PtM81kOnDs — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) August 30, 2021