Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This is how realignments happen…

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

The math demands it!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

I really should read my own blog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The house always wins.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Verified, but limited!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 30-31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 30-31

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Sen. Incitatus says we must respect the horse paste!


The approval for school-age children ages 5 to 11 had been widely expected by the fall, with school returning. But the FDA last month moved to expand the trials to more closely examine rare but serious instances, particularly in young boys, in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed. This has pushed the timetable into early 2022.

For some key groups and even some allies of the administration, that’s not good enough amid a surge in cases among children.

Children accounted for 22.4 percent of all coronavirus cases last week. They are being hospitalized at about the same rate per infection as before the delta variant arrived, but because many more are contracting it, some pediatric wards are being overrun. And there are still the matters of kids transmitting the virus to others at risk of worse outcomes, as well as the potential for unknown long-term effects…

The downside of that pressure is that, if the process does move more quickly than health officials like Anthony S. Fauci are projecting, vaccine skeptics will again claim that the process was rushed. That’s hardly ideal, especially given that polls show even more skepticism about vaccinating children than about vaccinating adults. But the groups pushing for this reevaluation have to know that, and the fact that they’ve chosen to speak out anyway speaks volumes…

======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.