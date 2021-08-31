Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Wetsuit optional.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We have all the best words.

Just a few bad apples.

Reality always wins in the end.

Verified, but limited!

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Everybody saw this coming.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I really should read my own blog.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / Climate Catastrophes Open Thread: Fire *and* Flood

Climate Catastrophes Open Thread: Fire *and* Flood

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Lest we forget (as if that were possible)…

As ever, BJ community — check in when and how you can. Suggestions on how to help, with donations or by volunteering, always welcome.

Better-than-feared news:

Not so comforting:

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Jefferson Parish estimates 20 days to restore power.

      I wonder how I am going to deliver a generator and 1000 gallons of gas to my son.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Why isn’t this trending? — Ava DuVernay

      In related news, at yesterdays WH press conference, the reporters did not ask a single question about Hurricane Ida or New Orleans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      They should brush up on it. It’s soon going to dwarf all other news.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      I rode my motorcycle through the Seirra on three separate trips this summer, and stopped quite a few places on the way just to try and take it all in.  The scenery along Hwys 80, 50 and 88 is stunning.  I fear much of what I saw will just be memories and photos.​

      Reply

