Lest we forget (as if that were possible)…

Only twice in California history, a fire official says, have wildfires burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada mountains to the other. Both erupted this summer, and the latest is bearing down on Lake Tahoe. https://t.co/UsovI7gmIw — The Associated Press (@AP) August 31, 2021

As ever, BJ community — check in when and how you can. Suggestions on how to help, with donations or by volunteering, always welcome.

Better-than-feared news:

It’s just hitting me now that a category 4 — wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a 5 on post-evaluation — hurricane just hit us and the levees held. And let me tell you: this sudden sense of relief. Whew. — ?? b r a d l e y ?? (@bpwarsh) August 30, 2021

Officials said a $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps worked as designed and stood up against a lashing from Hurricane Ida, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding seen 16 years ago in the wake of Katrina https://t.co/Ot46CbiZLn pic.twitter.com/88j1DYNNUU — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

‘By the grace of God,’ no deaths in St. John after 800 rescues https://t.co/7bhrbtTsxe — wdsu (@wdsu) August 31, 2021

Not so comforting:

Hurricane Ida knocked out all eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans, leaving the entire city without electricity. Some of the hardest-hit areas won’t see power for weeks. https://t.co/705yoiWm8O — The Associated Press (@AP) August 31, 2021