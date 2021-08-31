Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Administrative burden is everywhere

Administrative burden is everywhere

In the recent issue of JAMA, a team of researchers led by Aditi Vasan looked at how Women-Infant-Children take-up varied during the pandemic by an administrative decision — did the WIC card get loaded with new benefits  automatically or was there an administrative step involved:

As of July 2021, 9 states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming) require WIC beneficiaries to either mail or present these cards in person at their local WIC office every 3 to 4 months to reload their benefits

They found, using a difference in difference estimate that the extra step mattered a lot.

Difference in Difference trends before and after COVID on WIC take-up by Online and Off-line states

 

States that were always off-line had lower rates of participation than states that did not have this step.  However after COVID started as a public policy issue in the United States in March 2020, the offline states participation rate continued to decline while the other states saw gains in their participation rate.

The number of steps that need to be taken to access a benefit that someone is eligible for  has incredible influence on the number of people who will actually sign up.  Sometimes there can be an argument that the presentation of an “ordeal” will allow for effective targeting of a benefit to only those who have a high need/willingness to pay for the benefit but given that WIC is targeted at low income kids and their others, we have a strong prior that well fed, healthy kids should be a good thing with long lasting net advantages to both individuals and society compared to kids being raised in nutritional and economic stress.

 

  Betty
  • RepubAnon
  • satby
  • terraformer

      Betty

      Please share this with members of Congress. They love adding these burdens to benefits – just to keep those in need honest, you know.😕

      satby

      Living in a red state has really opened my eyes to the casual cruelty that’s encouraged by the voters against themselves. Government has never worked properly for them by design because they continually vote in anti-government politicians, and most people don’t even grasp that a different way is possible.

      RepubAnon

      For a party that talks about the harm caused by “burdensome government regulations” and “red tape”, Republicans sure do like imposing burdensome government regulations and mounds of useless red tape on the poor.  It’s almost as though they think that regulations are not so much needed to rein in the potential for abuse by the rich and powerful as they are for punishing one’s political scapegoats.

      terraformer

      Republicans get off on punishing and humiliating people who are not them. GOP:

      Gaslight (you didn’t see/hear what you saw/heard)

      Obstruct (block anything that doesn’t benefit the rich)

      Punish (punish those who are not rich)

      Reply

