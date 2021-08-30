The United States has made vaccination primarily an individualistic act. Get them if you want them, and if you need a nudge, there will be a nudge or a lottery or a gift card give-out.

2/ What did we find? Basically: nothing. Null results. Specifically: The 24 programs were associated with a (non-sig) decline in daily vaccination rates of 8.9 per 100,000 individuals (95% CI [-64.3,46.5]; p=0.75). — Alison Buttenheim (@abuttenheim) August 28, 2021

That has not worked. Or at least it worked to an extent for individuals who were inclined and able to readily get vaccinated. Before Delta, we had bottomed out at a few hundred thousand newly vaccinated individuals per day. Since Delta started surging, we’re only getting a million new shots into arms per day.

Bigger sticks such as employment and mandates are likely needed.

Duke University tells all employees they must get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired … If employees don’t comply, they will be terminated and will not be eligible for rehire with Duke in the future, the announcement said. …https://t.co/FgwZgxCTv7 pic.twitter.com/hFZmsxzTur — George Hess (@george_hess) August 29, 2021

This is a very strong mandate.

It has very real consequences that are large, obvious and immediate.

Duke is also making it ridiculously easy to get vaccinated. There are multiple spots on campus where shots can be given out. This action is one of many that makes me feel fairly confident that I will be learning in-person for the entire semester and able to teach in person for the half of the semester that I’m scheduled for.