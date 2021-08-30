Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Vaccination is not conducive to nudging — may need two handed crosschecks

The United States has made vaccination primarily an individualistic act. Get them if you want them, and if you need a nudge, there will be a nudge or a lottery or a gift card give-out.

That has not worked. Or at least it worked to an extent for individuals who were inclined and able to readily get vaccinated. Before Delta, we had bottomed out at a few hundred thousand newly vaccinated individuals per day. Since Delta started surging, we’re only getting a million new shots into arms per day.

Bigger sticks such as employment and mandates are likely needed.

This is a very strong mandate.

It has very real consequences that are large, obvious and immediate.

Duke is also making it ridiculously easy to get vaccinated. There are multiple spots on campus where shots can be given out. This action is one of many that makes me feel fairly confident that I will be learning in-person for the entire semester and able to teach in person for the half of the semester that I’m scheduled for.

    15 Comments

    3.

      Butter Emails!

      It’s probably not conducive to nudging because at this point many of the resisters are convinced the vaccine is more deadly than the the disease. That’s before you factor in that for many, taking the vaccine is a grievous sin in their new religion and huge betrayal of their social group.

    4.

      JPL

      It’s time for insurance companies to charge more for those who refuse the vaccine. ACA has some protection for preexisting conditions, but it’s doubtful that stupidity counts.

    5.

      Argiope

      I’ve been waiting for employer mandates for months now, because I’m fairly sure the only way my 79-year-old dad who believes his vitamins will save him is going to say yes to a shot is if his school board mandates it for substitute teachers. I’ve tried bribes, offered hand-delivery to his home, and lots and lots of info. My sister has tried guilt and threats (she’s the bad cop this time around). I’ve even tried tapping into the mistakes he will admit to making in the past when his predictive powers failed. Nope. Can you guess how he votes? At this point I’m resigned to the old saying about how you don’t always have to be smart, sometimes you just need to be lucky. It’s maddening, particularly because I’m a healthcare provider with a doctorate, yet because Tucker is against them…… so the slow, patient, probably unsuccessful campaign is all that remains open other than mandates. I’m going to reverse-haunt his ass if he goes out from this thing.

    6.

      Skepticat

      @JPL

      It’s time for insurance companies to charge more for those who refuse the vaccine. ACA has some protection for preexisting conditions, but it’s doubtful that stupidity counts.

      This. And unvaccinated people who develop COVID and need treatment should be treated—if at all—in tents set up outside hospitals rather than given a bed in the ICU.

    7.

      satby

      Putting a hard mandate with a deadline for termination was the only thing that influenced my last two vax holdouts at work. Sticks worked better than carrots, because trying to bribe them earlier with a bonus didn’t get it done.

    9.

      Tazj

      I wonder if Biden should require vaccinations for airline, train and cruise travel in the US like they recently did in Canada. I don’t know what’s possible legally for the Federal government to do but mandates are needed now, when there are too many people even in government that are actively working to dissuade people from vaccinations and masking.

    10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Argiope: I hope your dad comes to his senses (or is forced to by the school board.)

      I’m going to reverse-haunt his ass if he goes out from this thing.

      How exactly would that work?

    12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @ciotogist:

      the most enraging thing is that Tucker himself has been vaccinated! 

      And sadly not via a punt into the Sun.

    13.

      Victor Matheson

      My institution (College of the Holy Cross in MA) instituted a student mandate in May and a faculty/staff mandate in July. With students returning over the weekend, we are at 99% vaccination for faculty (which means roughly 3 unvaxxed profs on the whole campus), 96% for students with 3% claiming a religious exemption and 1% being dismissed from campus, and 92% vaccination rate for staff, with many of the unvaccinated in off campus work from home and still until October to get the shot.

      So, I am feeling fairly confident about my return to in person teaching on Wednesday. (And we are testing and masked for at least a month.)

    14.

      Soprano2

      I wish my employer would mandate it, but I doubt they will because City Council already has problems with the howling monkeys coming to council meetings.  I will say that at my workplace the re-imposition of the mask mandate on unvaccinated employees has caused three people that I can see to get vaccinated, because suddenly they aren’t wearing masks in the office anymore, and my boss is a hard ass about the vaccine like I am. I asked him if he needed to see my card, and he said “No, in your case I don’t think I need to see it, I know you’re vaccinated” because I’ve been so adamant about it. LOL Reminds me, I’ve got more cartoons to put on my door….

    15.

      Anonymous At Work

      @JPL: Went down that road with David Anderson already and it was a null verdict and use of smoking as a pre-existing condition subject to price differential has had no significant impact. Longer-term, you run into problems with people who got Long COVID prior to vaccines versus those who got Long COVID afterwards.
      I feel you on this, making people literally pay more for their refusal seems like a winner but our fragmented health insurance system makes that logistically impossible.

