Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Women: they get shit done

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Wetsuit optional.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Everybody saw this coming.

There will be lawyers.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Are you … from the future?

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

The willow is too close to the house.

Han shot first.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Too inconsequential to be sued

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / They Give No Fuck Just as Long as There’s Enough for Them

They Give No Fuck Just as Long as There’s Enough for Them

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

This physician doing and AMA on reddit captures the pure essence of today’s Ivermectin/HCQ/bleach party, the Republicans:

Ventilator is ALWAYS optional. In fact a lot of physicians want older patients with multiple comorbidities to be DNR/DNI when they offer ventilation because it is seen as a futile waste of resource. Vents are fantastic for young patients with little comorbidities who have a good chance of making it out.

I typically lead the discussion on code status (wether you want CPR, vent, etc) on how futile it will likely be COVID patients and that it is more likely to cause suffering than any benefit.

Paradoxically, anti-vaxxers are adamant about being FULL CODE and having absolutely everything done.

After a week or two on the vent with no improvement, I push for a palliative care consult with the family. Most of them decline because “Rick is a fighter!” or “this is not God’s plan!”

I unfortunately am obligated to offer the option of a vent despite believing it should not be offered for a good 90% of the patients currently on it.

At least some of them show a bit of gratitude:

That poster and the sentiments on it are notable because they’re rare. Most of the COVIDidots’ who recover thank God, those whose loved ones die die blame doctors for not using Ivermectin and HCQ.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.