This physician doing and AMA on reddit captures the pure essence of today’s Ivermectin/HCQ/bleach party, the Republicans:

Ventilator is ALWAYS optional. In fact a lot of physicians want older patients with multiple comorbidities to be DNR/DNI when they offer ventilation because it is seen as a futile waste of resource. Vents are fantastic for young patients with little comorbidities who have a good chance of making it out.

I typically lead the discussion on code status (wether you want CPR, vent, etc) on how futile it will likely be COVID patients and that it is more likely to cause suffering than any benefit.

Paradoxically, anti-vaxxers are adamant about being FULL CODE and having absolutely everything done.

After a week or two on the vent with no improvement, I push for a palliative care consult with the family. Most of them decline because “Rick is a fighter!” or “this is not God’s plan!”

I unfortunately am obligated to offer the option of a vent despite believing it should not be offered for a good 90% of the patients currently on it.