Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Wetsuit optional.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We have all the best words.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I really should read my own blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / That’s Nice to Know

That’s Nice to Know

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: 

One less imbecile:

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer turned conspiracy theorist who claimed to be the first person to call COVID-19 a hoax, has died from COVID-19.

Steele, who was among the earliest QAnon promoters and helped the conspiracy theory move from the fringes of the internet into the mainstream, was hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this month. But he continued to spread anti-vaccine and COVID-denial conspiracy theories until the end.

“I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post on August 17, accompanied by a picture of him hooked up to what appears to be a ventilator.

“We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything,” Steele added. “But, now we also know that we can trust each other. I’m alive today because I had a network that put me into a good hospital in Florida.”

In the not so distant past, I wondered to myself if I needed to buy some fire-arms (mainly a shotgun and perhaps a nice long rifle) to protect myself if the shit went down. This was when all the right-wingers were objectively being scary, and fortunately that concern passed for me. However, since the ‘rona virus, I’m even happier I did not buy any firearms, because I won’t need to.

If my hunches are correct, there is a significant overlap with anti-vax nutters and gun owners, so if the shit really does go down, I’ll be fine. I read the Stand. I’ve seen the Walking Dead. I’ve played all the Wastelands. I’ll just put on a mask and some gloves, walk on over to these idiots’ houses, and just take the shit they have been stockpiling.

I’ll take your potable water and filters, I’ll take your 250 lbs of dehydrated macaroni and cheese, the seeds that Glenn Beck sold you and the vitamins Alex Jones sold you. I’ll rummage around for the gold and silver you bought from Fox news infomercials, and then, when I am done scavenging, I will saunter on over and take your fucking guns from your cold dead hands.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • AnthroBabe
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • bluehill
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • EmanG
  • Eunicecycle
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • janesays
  • JaySinWa
  • Jess
  • justawriter
  • Ksmiami
  • Mag
  • mali muso
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike E
  • Mike in NC
  • moonbat
  • namekarB
  • NorthLeft12
  • pat
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • RSA
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit
  • Stella
  • Taobhan
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      But when you also take their livestock, be careful to check for worms and other parasites because, well, you know…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think COVID-19’s lethality seems almost too low to explain the sheer number of these stories, and then I turn that ratio around and realize how many of these fools there must be.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      The worst part, come 2060, the next old geezer generation of loons will be just as crazy but the world will be missing half its population and we can point the blame at fox news and the right wing army of imbeciles that it created and monsters in power it protected; the window to stop this world wide disaster of AGW was missed. The looming freight train bearing down on humanity can’t be stopped now –  its bakes in – literally.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      To paraphrase Benedict (from Much Ado About Nothing): The world must be de-peopled.

      It would be a dream come true, if the malevolently stupid finally died en masse as a result of their own diabolical idiocy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      I will saunter on over and take your fucking guns from your cold dead hands.

      Get ’em before they start to decompose and liquefy though. Otherwise you’ll have to strip it all the way down and clean it good and … yuck.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Stella

      As more and more of these people die my fear of another insurrection or an all out civil war have been dissipating.  I had the same idea about if shit went down but I wasn’t even worried about my source being dead.  He talks about killing liberals like me but somehow still thinks we’re friends and asks me why I don’t visit him anymore.  He’s older and disabled and he recently shot a hole in his roof due to an irresponsible discharge.  He has guns stashed all over his house.  I could easily go over with a bottle and get him drunk and take a couple of guns and he wouldn’t even realize for a while.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      I’ll take your potable water and filters, I’ll take your 250 lbs of dehydrated macaroni and cheese, the seeds that Glenn Beck sold you and the vitamins Alex Jones sold you. I’ll rummage around for the gold and silver you bought from Fox news infomercials, and then, when I am done scavenging, I will saunter on over and take your fucking guns from your cold dead hands.

      John Cole, you are on fire, and I love it!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eunicecycle

      My dad always used to say, “The world would be better off without people” when he ran across a particularly stupid specimen of human. Now our family just says, “Grandpa was right!” and we all know what it means.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      pat

      Wow. I bet you are still high from convincing your friend to get the vax.
      Way to go!
      When I wear my mask in the stores I consider it a f-u to the idiots who will not get the shot.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      NorthLeft12

      I hope that the people who Mr. Steele was speaking to when he said that “we all have been lied to about everything” we’re listening very carefully and have now drawn the proper conclusion.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bluehill

      I’d rather die on my back with a ventilator shoved down my throat than live with this never-ending cognitive dissonance.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      Until quite recently I really believed these talk radio types were extremely cynical. The country club Republicans are utterly cynical, vaxed to the max but vocally pro-Freedom. But these RWNJs actually believe what they are saying. Sad.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @Brachiator: no, but there’s Cole Lite (all the flavor but only 1/3 the cussing), Cole Ice (a rap version of BJ, but frankly kinda wannabe), and Cole Proprietor’s Reserve (illegal to transport out of WV).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JaySinWa

      John Pierce missing and presumed COVID. https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2021/08/30/former-kyle-rittenhouse-lawyer-john-pierce-mia-jan-6-insurrection-cases/5650396001/

      Wackaloon, former Kyle Rittenhouse defence attorney, current attorney for 17 Jan 6 defendants, Twitter anit-mask and anti-vaccine evangelist John Pierce has gone missing. His associate now claims he is on a ventilator suffering from Covid, after previously claiming he was hospitalized in an accident.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Taobhan

      I completely understand your thinking, Cole. It’s a bizarre outcome of the COVID pandemic that ignorant right-wing nutcases would voluntarily off themselves by practically bathing in the coronavirus. I didn’t expect or hope for this to happen but yet here it is. I thought they valued their own lives a lot more than this but it appears they’re willing to sacrifice everything for their ridiculous cause.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      Robert David Steele was a member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. Some of the other members are Michael Shueur, William Binney, Larry Johnson, and a number of other well known former intelligence officials. A number of them like Scheuer, whose wife is still a serving senior official at the CIA, and Steele had inserted themselves into the QAnon conspiracy and were actively promoting it. Johnson inserted himself into the Hunter Biden laptop garbage.

      Laugh at these people if you want. But they, as well as other former senior military and intelligence personnel now serving in the state and federal governments like my former colleague Doug Mastriano, have the knowledge, skills, ability, education, experience, and expertise to actually plan and carry out a rebellion against the US government, state governments, or both. They may seem like they are loosely tethered to reality, at best, but they have the ability, capability, and capacity to do significant damage to the US. Madison Cawthorne, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Louis Gohmert, etc are a bunch of bumbling stooges. They generate a lot of noise and rile people up, but the people like Steele, Binney, Johnson, Scheuer, Michael Flynn, Mastriano, etc are the really dangerous ones.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Adam L Silverman

      @raven: It works very nice on my grandmother’s silver ware and silver platters. I’ve never used it for anything else. The people I know who have used it on firearms seem to only use it as an external protectant, especially on heirloom firearms. They don’t use it on the internal working and moving parts.

      Once I get around to having the 1858 Remington .44 cap and ball revolver used during the Great Rebellion that I purchased from the same folks I bought the Carlson’s Raider bowie from, I’ll check with the person recommended to restore the revolver if I should use it as an external protectant. I didn’t purchase the gun to shoot it, just to restore it and then display it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      … I will saunter on over and take your fucking guns from your cold dead hands the rack in the back window of your $65,000 coal-rolling pickup truck.

      FIFY.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      EmanG

      Godammit, can we get an upvote button? There is literally nothing I can do to improve or intelligently comment on that truth bomb.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ksmiami

      @Adam L Silverman: they need to be summarily dismissed and stripped of their pensions etc. These people are dangerously unhinged and obviously shouldn’t be in any type of authority or decision-making role

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.