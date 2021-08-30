One less imbecile:

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer turned conspiracy theorist who claimed to be the first person to call COVID-19 a hoax, has died from COVID-19. Steele, who was among the earliest QAnon promoters and helped the conspiracy theory move from the fringes of the internet into the mainstream, was hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this month. But he continued to spread anti-vaccine and COVID-denial conspiracy theories until the end. “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post on August 17, accompanied by a picture of him hooked up to what appears to be a ventilator. “We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything,” Steele added. “But, now we also know that we can trust each other. I’m alive today because I had a network that put me into a good hospital in Florida.”

In the not so distant past, I wondered to myself if I needed to buy some fire-arms (mainly a shotgun and perhaps a nice long rifle) to protect myself if the shit went down. This was when all the right-wingers were objectively being scary, and fortunately that concern passed for me. However, since the ‘rona virus, I’m even happier I did not buy any firearms, because I won’t need to.

If my hunches are correct, there is a significant overlap with anti-vax nutters and gun owners, so if the shit really does go down, I’ll be fine. I read the Stand. I’ve seen the Walking Dead. I’ve played all the Wastelands. I’ll just put on a mask and some gloves, walk on over to these idiots’ houses, and just take the shit they have been stockpiling.

I’ll take your potable water and filters, I’ll take your 250 lbs of dehydrated macaroni and cheese, the seeds that Glenn Beck sold you and the vitamins Alex Jones sold you. I’ll rummage around for the gold and silver you bought from Fox news infomercials, and then, when I am done scavenging, I will saunter on over and take your fucking guns from your cold dead hands.