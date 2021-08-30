Near Manhattan KS

A previous post had a photo of a Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) molting, a process which goes on for most of the summer here. This is another adult Red-tailed Hawk, in a somewhat more advanced stage of molt. It’s subtle, but if you look at that top wing, you can see that one of them is shorter, because it is just now growing in. It is also slightly darker, as are the two newer feathers to the right of it, because they have not been out there long enough to get sun-bleached like the other feathers on this wing. These hawks often don’t replace all of their flight feathers every year, but there is still time for some more of those older primaries to get replaced before winter sets in.