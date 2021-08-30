Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Yes we did.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Wetsuit optional.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The house always wins.

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Are you … from the future?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Nature / OK Boomer (Open Thread)

OK Boomer (Open Thread)

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: ,

During mating season, male alligators flirt with females and let rival gator dudes know there’s someone in the territory by “booming,” i.e., making a deep, guttural call while partially submerged in such a way that their scaly backs vibrate and produce a dancing water courtship display. (I don’t judge — I’ve seen far more inexplicable courtship displays by humans.)

Anyhoo, the booming typically ramps up when rainy season starts in June, but if you’re in the right place, you can hear gators booming all summer long. Here’s a 30-second vid I took with my phone from my porch a while ago. You won’t see the gators, but if you turn up the sound, you’ll hear distant gators calling and then a response that sounds like it’s coming from under my dock.

The alarmingly close gator you can hear at about the 20-second mark is probably Dexter, a little gator who has been hanging out on our dock when the river is high this summer, but it sure sounds big and scary, which is probably the point.

I have a healthy respect for gators, which is why I keep my dogs away from the water at all times and do not swim except in springs where I can see clearly. That said, I don’t live in fear of them. You’re hundreds or maybe even thousands of times more likely to die in a car collision with a deer than be attacked by a gator.

And yet, there’s something primordial about that booming that can freeze the blood, even if you’re in your own house that is safely elevated above the surface of the water. I think of it as nature’s way of saying, “You ain’t all that, human.” It’s an important and helpful reminder.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Betty Cracker
  • craigie
  • debbie
  • Geeno
  • germy
  • Jeffro
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • leeleeFL
  • marklar
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • Nicole
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Walking down the boardwalk in the preserve in Ft Myers and hearing this is enough to freeze you in your tracks and make you wonder about your life choices.

      They are amazing creatures.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Can’t really hear anything but cicadas, but sounds like you describe would be enough to chill my blood. Especially if they’re sounding like they’re that close.

      I know I have had enough of summer when I want to punch out a cicada.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      marklar

      @TaMara (HFG): If you are in the Fort Myers area and want to get ‘real up close and personal’, I’d recommend the CREW Bird Rookery and Swamp Trail.  No elevated boardwalk after the first 2/10 of a mile…just miles of trails along a network of drainage ditches. Along with the many gators, I saw more otters there than in any other place I’ve visited.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      It’s funny…I was kayaking yesterday and apropos of nothing was wondering how many years/decades of warming temps it will take before alligators make it up to central VA.  Or will the pythons get here first?

      Upstate New York is looking better and better all the time…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      Oh, that’s a really cool clip! I didn’t know that about gators. Male bullfrogs also use a call to attract females; I always imagine them croaking, “What’s your sign? What’s your sign?”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      That sounds like a prehistoric movie soundtrack. Dinosaurs booming in the background.

      As I have said before, swamps are really loud. You are making me miss Florida, after 55 years gone. I had thought all the wild places were now suburbs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      Haven’t seen a gator in our community in a couple of months. When it gets to be 95-100 degrees outside, they have the good sense to stay burrowed in the mud.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jerzy Russian

      At the Oakland zoo the lion habitat has several places to see the lions.  One of them is a platform above one of their hangouts.  I was there once when the head male lion let out a tremendous roar.  I can’t think of many things more pants-pissing-inducing than that if one heard that in the wild.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      You’re hundreds or maybe even thousands of times more likely to die in a car collision with a deer than be attacked by a gator.

      Not if you take ivermectin.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Has a distinct “Come to Butthead” vibe. Fun! (Fun, in that it’s fun to learn about and hear, maybe less fun being only some yards away but hey, nature!)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      I don’t judge — I’ve seen far more inexplicable courtship displays by humans.

      Ah, yes, the mating call of the American Redneck, “Hold my beer and watch this!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betsy

      Wow!

      When I was a kid in Florida we swam in a lake that was absolutely full of gators all the time. No one ever gave it a moment’s thought.  Gators were good and scared of humans back then. You could not get near them if you tried. I don’t know what changed exactly. *

      But  in thunderstorms, I won’t go out at all, not even onto a porch.

      I always tell people, you know you grew up in Florida when, you will sit in your driveway for an hour and a half with melting ice cream among your groceries to avoid stepping out into a lightning storm, but swimming in a lake full of gators? Not an issue.

      * Maybe Yankees with loaves of wonder bread.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @sab: Thanks! I see them do that sometimes — hold their mouths open in the sun. I assume it’s to warm up, but maybe there’s some other purpose to it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      The Calder Fire (in California) evacuation zone has been expanded into the Tahoe Basin.

      https://twitter.com/CALFIREAEU/status/1432195526808592393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432200146159169541%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sacbee.com%2Fnews%2Fcalifornia%2Ffires%2Farticle253849183.html

      And highway closures in addition to CA 50 (Sacramento to South Lake Tahoe) include CA 88 to the south. Hard to describe how much of the northern Sierra Nevada is impacted for those who have never traveled it. (And it is not the state’s largest fire.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      leeleeFL

      Apropos of nothing here, I watched “The Railway Man” last night.  I have never watched a better indictment of war as a means to settle anything.  I’d you have Prime, watch it.  So well done.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RandomMonster

      That’s really cool, Betty. Thanks for sharing.

      @Jerzy Russian: Oh yeah. I remember being in the facility at the SF Zoo where they feed the big cats. It is so intimidating, especially when they’re hungry!

      Also, when we lived in the Santa Cruz mountains, we often heard mountain lions caterwauling just yards from the house. The blood runs cold when you hear a large apex predator in the woods nearby.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Moar You Know

      Having spent most of my life playing music in bars as an release/adjunct to my far more remunerative day job, all I can say is the gator’s approach to courtship is certainly not only far more understandable than most humans, but FAR more polite.

      There are some establishments – by some strange coincidence, not places I play in – where the presence of women just puzzles me. Why put up with that shit?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      leeleeFL

      Also, I find gators both fascinating and terrifying.  I don’t think I could live as close as that, BC.  A better woman than I am, you are!

      Anytime someone gripes about them, I just say, we live in their house, we’re lucky they don’t eat all of us!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Betsy: Haha, true! I’m spoiled because I grew up on spring-fed rivers with lots of clear swimming holes, but plenty of people around here do swim in murky water without a second thought. The other day, we saw a HUGE gator going upriver — it had to be at least a 10-footer, the head was as big as a Thanksgiving platter, and it created its own wake going upstream! Moments later, we saw a guy jump off his jets ski to clear the weeds, right about in the same spot. Thought about yelling a warning, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geeno

      Reminds me of reading about the freshly landed Spanish getting seriously spooked by the booming – and what was making it (when they finally discovered that after a couple weeks). They thought the Everglades were full of demons and monsters.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nicole

      @Ken:  🤣🤣

      That was hilarious; thanks. I remember a cartoon I saw on Twitter that I wish I’d saved, of someone imagining if bird mating behaviors and human mating behaviors were reversed, and I remember the punchline was a picture of a bird saying to a female bird, “I sent u a picture of my dick plz respond.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      @RandomMonster:

      When our kid redhead.edu was in preschool, you could hear the lions (and gibbons and certain birdies) from the zoo across the street. I’d like to think it instilled a sense of wonder among the juice box set.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.