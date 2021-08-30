Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This is a big f—–g deal.

This fight is for everything.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I really should read my own blog.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Good luck with your asparagus.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / NOLA Lives

NOLA Lives

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

I just listened to a bit of a news conference on the steps of New Orleans city hall and it’s better news that was feared a couple of days ago. The power is off but the levees have held. It’s not safe to return to the city yet. The streets are full of debris. AT&T cell phones are down in SE Louisiana. Verizon and T-Mobile are spotty. 911 infrastructure in southern parishes is damaged and 911 is down. They’re recommending that people go to fire stations in the city if they have an issue. 800K Entergy customers don’t have power, and there’s no estimate for time of restoration from Entergy until they’ve completed their damage assessment. There is standing water in the city but they believe that the water is mainly due to blocked storm drains. A good number of sewage pumping stations are down and don’t have backup power. Tap water is still drinkable. I’m sure people are suffering, but so far the Coast Guard isn’t picking people off of roofs.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • catclub
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • geg6
  • germy
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • Ken B
  • mali muso
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • mvr
  • Nina
  • Parfigliano
  • Peale
  • piratedan
  • randy khan
  • Scout211
  • TEL
  • The Moar You Know
  • VOR
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Are the levees out of danger?  I believe it took a little while after the storm had passed before the levees failed during  Katrina.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      Major electrical tower fell in NOLA. Will be a while before it is replaced.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      That’s all very good news (relatively speaking). That was a MAJOR hit — slow-moving Cat-4 with a BIG wind field. But this time there’s a competent administration with someone other than a retired horse-trainer in charge of FEMA.

      @Baud: gonna be a lotta water coming down the river. But iirc, a major problem with Katrina was the storm surge, cuz it lingered offshore for so long, and that didn’t happen here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      I will wait a few days before the threat of floods is over and the power is fully restored.  The outlying regions were hit the hardest and it is hard to reach the people who live in the outlying parishes when there is no way to communicate with them.

      The residents of NOLA were told that it could be “weeks” until the power is fully restored.  There is no cell service in NOLA right now and my sister’s adult child had to find a neighbor with a working landline to call my sister.  It looks grim for the locals.  They (my sister’s child)  will likely leave the city to go stay with relatives when the roads are safe because the city will take some time to recover.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ETtheLibrarian

      My mom stayed and seems OK. I told/reminded her that a relative invited her to stay but she doesn’t seem interested in making a choice to stay/go today. She might be waiting to find out how long it will be before the power goes back on.  Her facility has generators but still it will be miserable.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      well for one thing, I am hopeful that the 46 Admins’ choice for FEMA is up to the task of helping those in Lousiana (and likely those “downstream” of the storm in Tennessee who were experiencing flooding just last week).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anoniminous

      Having experienced it up close & personal, living in New Orleans at the end of August and beginning of September without air conditioning is like drowning in a sauna with eleventy-billion mosquitoes sharing the experience.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      The press won’t get “Biden’s Katrina” so they’ll just have to make it up.  I’m sure they are equal to the task.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @piratedan:

      She’s no horse trainer.

      Ms. Deanne Criswell was confirmed by the Senate on April 22, 2021 as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

      Prior to her appointment, Ms. Criswell served as the Commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department from 2019 to 2021. She was responsible for oversight of the City’s efforts to plan and prepare for emergencies, educate the public about preparedness, coordinate emergency response and recovery, and disseminate emergency information. As NYC Emergency Management Commissioner, Ms. Criswell managed the City’s response to emergencies including extreme summer heat, large fires, and power outages including blackouts on the west side of Manhattan and in southern Brooklyn in July 2019. She also led the coordination of the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the collapse of the healthcare system, making sure no New Yorker went hungry, establishing a first of its kind non-congregate sheltering program, and supporting the country’s largest mass fatality program. She has also coordinated the City’s readiness for planned events including the 2019 Ticker Tape Parade honoring the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the 2019 New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world.

      She previously served at FEMA as the leader of one of the Agency’s National Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMAT) and as a Federal Coordinating Officer. In this role, Ms. Criswell was the primary Federal representative responsible for leading the agency’s response to and recovery from emergencies and major disasters, from severe flooding in North Dakota to hurricanes in South Carolina to fires in Colorado. She also served as the head of the Office of Emergency Management for the city of Aurora, Colorado, where she led strategic change in the city’s emergency and disaster planning. During her tenure there, Ms. Criswell coordinated transitional housing and family reunification efforts in response to receiving evacuees during the response to Hurricane Katrina.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      catclub

      @bbleh

      But this time there’s a competent administration with someone other than a retired horse-trainer in charge of FEMA.

      also 15 years of reinforcing the storm protection network after katrina.

      I was disappointed in how well generator power worked to the pumps.
      That was recognized as terrible in 2017 or 2018

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      Bad as it is with the electric and cell service situation, this seems to be about as good as you can possibly wish for after being hit with a Category 4 storm. I was holding my breath for NO all weekend.

      Meanwhile, I had my own small disaster declaration this weekend. First, our air conditioning decided to crap out on Saturday on a weekend featuring 90+ temps and 80-90% humidity. We decided to ride that out and avoid jacked up repair bills by waiting for today to call the repairman. So we opened all our skylights and windows and hauled all our fans out the basement. We no sooner finished that than a deluge hit and we had to shut everything up again. And then opened it all again in an hour. Yesterday, I was doing laundry when the heating element in our dryer decided to give it up. So I hung the wet laundry on a bunch of drying racks on the deck and within an hour we had a huge storm that dropped another ton of rain that went on for about an hour. I gave up at that point.
      Dryer repairman will be there this afternoon and I sure hope we don’t need a new one. We are putting off the A/C repairman until we know about the dryer. Temperatures are in the low 80s today and expected to be in the mid-70s the rest of the week. We can survive without that if we have to.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      FEMA put out a picture the other day of a row of 18-wheeler trucks full of food, water, and generators parked just outside the hurricane’s expected path ready to go. None of that Shrub 43’s administration bullshit about having to wait until the city and state fill out the proper forms asking for help. I hope they can put up cooling centers where people can go for relief in high schools and libraries like LA, CA does during heat waves. Also send engineers to Entergy to get the grid back up ASAP.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mali muso

      Finally heard from my cousin in Baton Rouge and she managed to make it through without losing power.  Other family members are without, but everyone is safe and not flooded out.  No cell service.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      There are some other places in southern Louisiana where levees were overtopped and they are flooded out. I heard about Jean Lafitte and Lafitte, which are south of New Orleans.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TEL

      My understanding was that part of the failure during Katrina was that there were no levees – levees are great mounds of earth generally put in to protect (ie) a flood plain near a city – like Sacramento has. Instead New Orleans was relying on a much more fallible seawall, and when the water topped it, it was all over. Not sure what they did afterwards to protect NO – it may have a levee now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      @Mary G: ​
       
      A friend’s husband works for Duquesne Light here in the ‘Burgh and he was leading a caravan of crews from our area down to NO as of Wednesday, staging out of Alabama.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      It sounds like the wind was far worse than Katrina–but the direct effect of wind isn’t the big killer in hurricanes; it’s the water.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JPL

      Ava DuVernay42m

      No power. Sewage out. No water. Nearly 1 million structures in Louisiana affected. It’s 89 degrees there as I type this. Jefferson Parish estimates 20 days to restore power. We haven’t heard from any crew member west of Orleans Parish. No cell/internet. Why isn’t this trending?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @catclub:

      I was disappointed in how well generator power worked to the pumps.
      That was recognized as terrible in 2017 or 2018

      That surprised me, too.  Every little pump station around here has a generator backup.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      VOR

      @catclub: I recall reading articles after Sandy about how some of the pumps for the tunnels had originally been purchased as surplus. From the building of the Panama Canal. Yes that’s right, the pumps were 100 years old. Nobody thinks about infrastructure until it’s too late.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JPL

      @geg6: Maybe she wants people to know.    Water isn’t suppose to be restored for five days, and that can cause a health problem

      Twitter told me that the reporters ignored the hurricane, and spent all their time on Afghanistan, at the White House press briefing.   Fema has trucks filled with water and food ready to distribute.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @Baud: With climate change, the press will have a few more opportunities to play up minor imperfections in hurricane response.

      I’m expecting them to panic again around Thursday evening, when the tropical depression formerly known as Ida passes near New York City.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.