I just listened to a bit of a news conference on the steps of New Orleans city hall and it’s better news that was feared a couple of days ago. The power is off but the levees have held. It’s not safe to return to the city yet. The streets are full of debris. AT&T cell phones are down in SE Louisiana. Verizon and T-Mobile are spotty. 911 infrastructure in southern parishes is damaged and 911 is down. They’re recommending that people go to fire stations in the city if they have an issue. 800K Entergy customers don’t have power, and there’s no estimate for time of restoration from Entergy until they’ve completed their damage assessment. There is standing water in the city but they believe that the water is mainly due to blocked storm drains. A good number of sewage pumping stations are down and don’t have backup power. Tap water is still drinkable. I’m sure people are suffering, but so far the Coast Guard isn’t picking people off of roofs.