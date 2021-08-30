Striking pictures show Hurricane Ida sweeping US Gulf Coast https://t.co/mnjdDRgN3j — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 30, 2021

Holding those of you in the area in our thoughts… check in as and when you can.

Our whole-of-government effort is already hard at work. We will be here to help the Gulf Coast region get back on its feet as quickly as possible — however long that takes. pic.twitter.com/LO4G4I13Am — President Biden (@POTUS) August 29, 2021

Elsewhere:

The U.S. has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 American citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said. https://t.co/Z2rHiA1Ldj — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2021