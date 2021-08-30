Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This is a big f—–g deal.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Monday Morning Open Thread: Face the New Week

Monday Morning Open Thread: Face the New Week

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Holding those of you in the area in our thoughts… check in as and when you can.

Elsewhere:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • John S.
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • narya
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Our whole-of-government effort is already hard at work. We will be here to help the Gulf Coast region get back on its feet as quickly as possible — however long that takes.

      How many paper towel rolls is that?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quinerly

      Well… JoJo las Orejas and I are in true countdown mode. Leave Fri for 4 months in CO, NM, and AZ. The Sienna is outfitted for sleeping and camping in parks in Southern CO in Sept and through AZ in Dec. With some hotels mixed in…. my regular rental casita in Santa Fe in Oct and Nov. This is the trip that I started planning in Nov to stay sane when I had the luxury of hibernation after early retirement at the end of 2019. It will also be JoJo’s first trip back to his native New Mexico since I adopted him from Espanola Humane Society in February, 2020. His “Aunties” are planning a birthday party for him in October. 💙
      I have debated about canceling the entire trip since the Delta surge. I have also considered canceling the CO portion and just going straight to NM the end of Sept. Hope we are doing the right thing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      Can’t wait to see how many Louisianians vote against Democrats, even though they provided a far better response to disasters. //

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty

      I hope FEMA is better prepared now than they were in 2017. People in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands were very frustrated with the response then. This Administration hasn’t had much time to gear up for this level of disaster. Here’s hoping.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      Good morning, everyone! Lovely sunrise this morning, and the cooler temps made the run so much more pleasant. And my agency is giving everyone off on Friday as well as Monday, so another four-day weekend in the offing (I took off last Friday, too).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Looks like I picked the wrong week to buy a time share in the Khyber Pass

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John S.

      @Quinerly: I spent the entire month of July in the Blue Ridge mountains of NC. Granted, it was before the shit really hit the fan, but I felt much safer there than I do now in South Florida. I have absolutely no regrets.

      Just stay safe and continue to take the same precautions you’ve likely been taking. Wear your mask, avoid large gatherings (especially indoors) and wash your hands.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      satby

      So I’ve referred to her as my daughter-in-law for almost 14 years, but last night my older son and his partner became officially engaged.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I take it is still too early to get the extent of the damage, from the hurricane. I will take it as a given the “Biden is weak!” stories were written last week.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: My wife got a text about 5 PM yesterday, nothing since. Considering the power situation, I don’t expect to hear anything at all today.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Danielx

      Old friend in Baton Rouge, still waiting to hear from him this morning…said yesterday pm his house was getting power washed with horizontal rain with 60 mph wind.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Quinerly

      @John S.: thanks. My brain says, “I got this.” My heart, though, is very angry and selfish. It’s a mixture of things… Probably like it is with all of us. I’m so angry that we are now back in this mess l have been in a full on rage for about a month (which is why it is best for me to be back in hibernation after those few weeks of being out and about). I’m feeling really selfish too… The whole “if I can’t do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do, why bother?” thing.  The small, selfish things…. I like restaurants and local bars. I love talking with and meeting strangers on these long, driving around trips. I love checking out the local music scenes on these trips. Obviously, my wings have been clipped.

      Thanks for piping in. Much appreciated.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: This will be Biden’s Katrina and proof of his failure no matter what he does or how it shakes out. And some fraction of liberals will swallow it. “Well, if Bush or Trump were President I’d probably be blaming all of this on him, so to be fair, I need to bend over backwards to be hostile to Biden now. Etc., etc.”

      A friend pointed out to me yesterday that CNN seems to have flipped completely to being a copy of Fox News. I haven’t had the pleasure of watching it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      Brad Johnson
      @climatebrad
      ·10h
      People are wondering how #HurricaneIda is maintaining so much strength after making landfall. It’s because it’s still over the water. This image shows the only solid land left in the delta – not much.

      The tv coverage yesterday was sort of admitting this- but steered carefully clear of anything controversial, like maps.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      They were fine on the hurricane coverage. I think it’s because the regular personalities were off so they had more of a straight news reporter. That can’t last forever, obviously.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: Your son, and my friend’s daughter a bit further east of NOLA: waiting for word.

      Ironically, Ally was evacuated to Baton Rouge with neighbors for Katrina 16 years ago when she was 12, but she and her boyfriend decided to ride out this one. Her mom, who stayed through Katrina because grandma wouldn’t leave is beside herself.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I love that song. It’s very similar melodically to a song I first knew as a Hebridean folk song, “Westering Home,” but which I subsequently learned was written in 1920 by Hugh Roberton.

      In this video, the song starts at 2:25; but the whole thing is worth watching for the glorious Islay scenery:  https://youtu.be/ZtTuc3wig4c

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      And what’s happening to Plaquemines is happening all along the coast. Since the days of Huey Long, Louisiana has shrunk by more than two thousand square miles. If Delaware or Rhode Island had lost that much territory, the U.S. would have only forty-nine states. Every hour and a half, Louisiana sheds another football field’s worth of land. Every few minutes, it drops a tennis court’s worth. On maps, the state may still resemble a boot. Really, though, the bottom of the boot is in tatters, missing not just a sole but also its heel and a good part of its instep.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Quinerly: IMHO you should take your trip and take extra precautions where you feel it’s necessary. Delta is everywhere, so you aren’t necessarily in more danger in those places than you are where you live. I assume you’re vaccinated, so you should be as safe as you can be. I’m one of those who thinks we can’t stop doing things and living just because of Covid; we’re going to have to learn how to live with it, because it’s never going away. People are going to have to accept that there is a small chance they will contract Covid no matter what they do; to me the best strategy is to get vaccinated and take other precautions if you feel more comfortable doing so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.