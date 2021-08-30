Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Good Numbers

Monday Evening Open Thread: Good Numbers

by | 29 Comments

      lowtechcyclist

      Are the mainstream media the way they are because they’re continually terrified of being called the “liberal media” by pols and organizations that have gone off the deep end to the right. or are they just assholes?

      SiubhanDuinne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Are the mainstream media the way they are because they’re continually terrified of being called the “liberal media” by pols and organizations that have gone off the deep end to the right. or are they just assholes?

      This.

      bbleh

      I swear, come 9/11/21, Biden is gonna be able to stand up and say “Obama got Bin Laden and I got us out,” and pretty much all the Republicans and half the pundits in the mediaverse are either gonna run from the cameras or look like fish gasping for breath.

      trollhattan

      As it turns out my buddy’s daughter in New Orleans for grad school wanted to “experience a hurricane” so rode it out in her 3rd story attic French Quarter apartment. She’s fine. No power, no cell, but the toilet flushes so there’s that.

      Kids.

      bbleh

      @lowtechcyclist@SiubhanDuinne: I think some of it is indeed fear of being called wimps by the jocks, but a lot more of it is business incentive (can’t lose a single pair of eyeballs, not even rightwing nutjobs) and personal/social incentive (they, and especially their editors and publishers, travel in mixed-to-heavily-Republican circles and they don’t want to lose their places in the pecking orders that matter so very much to them).

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Since at least the 90s the mainstream media have been pro-war. I don’t think it is a response to being called ‘liberal’.

      Splitting Image

      Biden and his team did a great job and the people who managed the airlifts under the threat of fire and then under actual fire deserve a lot of credit.

      I’d say “I can’t believe that the news media spun from bashing Biden for the disastrous withdrawal to taking credit for the miraculous withdrawal in the course of a week”, but I’ve been around for awhile. Scum is too kind a word.

      trollhattan

      News you can use.

      What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 returns with two new episodes Thursday, September 2nd on FX, and will stream the following day on Hulu.

      Another Scott

      Good for Biden, State and Defense.  Well done.

      Meanwhile, …

      Like @mattgaetz, America hastily withdraws from a poorly chosen 20-year-old and starts talking itself into the next one.

      — OneHitPopehat (@Popehat) August 30, 2021

      Ooof.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: America … starts talking itself into the next one.

      Who was that Bush administration asshole who said something like “Every twenty years the US has to invade some country, just to show the rest of the world that we can”?

      It’s really quite flattering to the rest of the world when you think about it — the assumption that they’ll learn a lesson from the invasion, when the US is clearly incapable of the same.

      NotMax

      @trollhattan

      Glanced at the “What’s coming in September” lists for both Prime and Netflix.

      Another meh month for li’l old me. One single item which piqued my interest , and another which half-piqued (as in I’ll check it out but got the feeling last season it shot its wad and the new one will end up being a disappointment). A third which, if it happens to fall into the section of available this month only, holds initial promise.

      Those lists are never all-encompassing, so can usually ferret out more obscure things not included. Otherwise, a month to catch up an documentaries already queued up.

      WaterGirl

      So today the high school kid who is mowing my lawn this year  who was mowing my lawn this year bullied me one too many times.  I finally fired him and told him “you are a fucking bully!”  I wrote the final check to Zach F. Beckler, and yes, the “F” is for fucking bully.  He’s lucky I paid him at all.

      Now I have to find someone to mow for me, which sucks, but life is too short to put up with bullies.

