Mildly Good News on the Homefront

Mildly Good News on the Homefront

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: 

After months of persuasion, attempted bribery, empty threats, appeals to emotion, logical appeals, and everything else, I have successfully convinced Gerald to get vaccinated and he went and got the J&J one and done today. His whole family had it, and Breyana and his wife were hassling him daily, but I think I finally outstubborned the bastard when I told him point blank that he’s the only male friend I have in meatspace and I can’t have him dying on me.

I am counting this as a win.

In other news, super religious people are still nucking futz:

Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves said southerners are “a little less scared” of Covid-19 because they “believe in eternal life.”

“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about Covid… and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said.

“When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” the governor told the crowd during a Republican Party fundraiser in Tennessee this week.

So why you all taking metformin and insulin? Getting cancer screenings and chemo? Hell, why have ambulances and hospitals? Getting vaccinated is easier than all of that shit, you fucking weirdos.

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I would also point out that when a group of people believes in eternal life and all that it is easier to get suicide bombers.

      I told him point blank that he’s the only male friend I have in meatspace and I can’t have him dying on me.

      Just curious, and you don’t have to answer if you don’t want to: How many female friends to you have in Real Life?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Capri

      The few times I’ve talked to someone from the “Jesus will protect me” crowd I ask them if they think they believe in salvation more than all those folks in the middle ages who died of plague. I’m no scholar, but I think society was a great deal more religious than it is today. Yet somehow a huge number of them died.

      One such person will need to have a negative COVID test DAILY  after her company’s November deadline. She’ll need to have it before she can come to work, which is 5:30 every morning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Eunicecycle

      That’s good news about your friend. My sister-in-law was fretting about the side effects of the vaccine (she’s retired so she didn’t have to worry about needing time off). I told her (maybe a little too scathingly I admit) “but one of the side effects of Covid is death!” She did get the vaccine a few weeks later.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nicole

      I’m so glad to hear your friend did the right thing.  That’s awesome news.  You did good.

      Re: the MS governor- and yet, these same religious fundamentalists are the first to run to the hospital and demand every imaginable treatment to prolong their existence, even when it won’t do any good.  Maybe they are afraid that when the moment comes, Jesus will look at them and say he doesn’t know them.  After all, according to the Christian faith, Jesus was willing to suffer unimaginable agony on a crucifix for 3 days in order to save the (eternal) life of mankind.  These asshats aren’t even willing to wear a slightly uncomfortable mask in a Walmart for 20 minutes to save their neighbors.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves said southerners are “a little less scared” of Covid-19 because they “believe in eternal life.”

      Eternal life in Hell for being stupud, selfish, murderous motherfuckers?

      These fucking people…

      And STFU cicadas!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      “When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”

       

      Believe it or not these are the exact last words I have said to each of the people I have entombed in my basement. Small world.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Origuy

      A friend of mine finally got her first shot on Friday. She was waiting for FDA approval. She’s a germaphobe and really careful about cleaning and masking, but reluctant to get the vaccine.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves said southerners are “a little less scared” of Covid-19 because they “believe in eternal life.”

      Weren’t these the same people screaming about death panels back when Obama was trying to pass the Affordable Care Act?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I want cars to have a drive mode for devout Christians, call it Jesus Saves mode. Upon starting the car they are asked if the driver is a devout Christian. If they select YES, all safety systems are disabled and the air bag in the steering column is replaced with a large pointy spike.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      @Nicole: I’d bet $20 Governor Tate “Goober” Reeves is vaccinated. He just can’t admit it because it would torpedo him with the base and he’d get primaried. I bet any prominent Republican has. even the junior Senator from Kentucky with the slowly decaying Furby for hair*.

      *I stand by this statement until proven wrong. And even then.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mary G

      Team nagging can work, also vulnerability. Good for Gerald and you get to keep your friend.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      For the record, this

      “I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about Covid… and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said.

      is almost certainly a lie.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Origuy

      South Lake Tahoe has been ordered to evacuate.

      Specifically, the west and south sides are under evacuation order, while the north and east areas near the lake are still under warning. The west route out is narrow and twisty Highway 89 to Tahoe City, while the east route out is not much better, US 50 to Carson City. The Sierra-at-Tahoe ski area is burning, although they’ve been able to save some of the buildings by creating mist from the snowmaking equipment.

      ETA. All of SLT is now ordered to evacuate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dm

      So, I’d say to the Mississippi governor: God gave you a miracle last year in the form of not one, but three vaccines of amazing effectiveness, and you choose to tell Him “That’s not good enough for me”?

      Then I’d ask him what the Bible says about humility.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @hells littlest angel:  You too? Glad to hear it.

      If memory serves, it’s not a good idea to test God by trying to get to your final resting place early. It doesn’t go over well with the boss

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kent

      @Baud: Good catch.  You are almost certainly right.  I grew up around these types and the lies about “others” just come fast and furious.  They don’t usually even realize they are lying because “it is in the service of the lord”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mike in NC

      Mary Trump called Governor DeathSentence a homicidal sociopath, which apparently applies to a bunch of these whackjob Republican governors. They’re determined to be the death of us all.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nicole

      @Yutsano:

      I’d bet $20 Governor Tate “Goober” Reeves is vaccinated.

      Absolutely.  As it said in the Covid post earlier today, it’s the middle management and below folks who are dying; the ones with actual power are in on the grift.  And they’ve all gotten their shots.  I guess, when you’re a Republican politician in a state as red as Mississippi, you figure you can lose a number of GOP voters to Covid and still not be in danger of losing your seat to a Democrat.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @Nicole:

      Maybe they are afraid should consider that when the moment comes, Jesus will look at them and say he doesn’t know them remember the cruelty and heartlessness they showed others and be a no-show.

      Zippo sympathy for these fanatics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      I’m starting to get the impression that the people who voted for a reality TV star who knew nothing about American history or the Constitution and was a notoriously corrupt businessman whose profit margin consisted of tax fraud didn’t have the best judgment about many things.

      — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) August 30, 2021

      The slippery slope from “build that wall” to “ingest the horse dewormer to cure a disease that isn’t real but is also China’s fault” was mighty steep.

      — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) August 30, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JoyceH

      I saw the most awesome vaccine ad! (I doubt it was a genuine ad, just a funny meme.) Picture of a Viagra tablet, which genuinely does say “Pfizer” right on the tablet. Caption: “You trust us with your penis. Trust our vaccine.”

      And it reminded me of when Viagra was first released and all the guys went thundering out to get it. None of this worrying about long term effects and was it tested enough and maybe wait a few years for that!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @Origuy:

      I posted this new development in a thread downstairs. This is is a very dangerous fire and we are facing fire weather conditions that are making the fire fight extremely difficult. There are a lot of people who live and work in South Lake Tahoe and with two of the three roads out of Tahoe to the west now closed, it will be a nightmare to drive to safety.

      Added: https://www.nbcnews.com/video/caldor-fire-threatens-lake-tahoe-as-residents-forced-to-evacuate-119769157686

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Yutsano

      @Nicole: I guess, when you’re a Republican politician in a state as red as Mississippi, you figure you can lose a number of GOP voters to Covid and still not be in danger of losing your seat to a Democrat.

      It doesn’t help that Mississippi is gerrymandered to Hades and back. It also doesn’t help that voting in Mississippi is so restricted  that they barely had to change any laws to make Dolt45 happy. Considering Mississippi has one of the largest concentrations of Black residents in the country and the state should really have more Democratic representation.​​

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

       

      Weren’t these the same people screaming about death panels back when Obama was trying to pass the Affordable Care Act?

      @germy: WHY YES, THAT’S ODD

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @JoyceH: I can’t wait until Moderna gets their full approval and starts their ad campaign. For those who haven’t heard, they went with ‘SpikeVax’ as the public name. Expect lots of ads with manly men in their manly pickup trucks doing manly things and ending their manly days with a nice shot of SpikeVax.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      West of the Rockies

      As discussed down-blog, it comes down to ego, vanity.  They’d rather be dead than wrong in their opinions.

      Terminal Dunning-Kreuger.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Nicole: ​
       

      Maybe they are afraid that when the moment comes, Jesus will look at them and say he doesn’t know them.

      I think this is what they ought to be afraid of:

      41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

      42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

      43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

      44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

      45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

      46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Yeah, doesn’t really leave much of an impression does it. I’m sure they were hoping it would enter into the language the way Viagra has, but I’m guessing that won’t happen.

      At least the actual drug development team has proven to be highly effective.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ten Bears

      If all those people are so confidant in their everlasting life, that their time here is but a blip on the grand scale and hurricanes, wildfires or worldwide pandemics are not to be feared, why do they need all those guns?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Yarrow

      @JoyceH:  Covid does affect men’s ability to get and maintain an erection. I don’t know why there haven’t been some viral marketing campaigns aimed at young men using this info. “Vax up to keep it up” kind of thing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow:

      Covid does affect men’s ability to get and maintain an erection. 

      Anyone who is interested in penis-havers should make a Tinder or Grindr profile and put “swipe right if you’ve ever had Covid because I need BDE”. Watch those vaccination rates skyrocket.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      @dm: It’s scriptural!

      Matthew 4:7, NIV: “Jesus answered him, ‘It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.””

      Deuterominy 6:16, NIV: Do not put the LORD your God to the test as you did at Massah.

      So the faithful aren’t supposed to insist on help when it’s already been made available.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      JCJ

      I convinced a 91 year old patient the other day.  She has metastatic lung cancer but is doing well on targeted therapy (Tagrisso – a tyrosine kinase inhibitor), but there is one site of progression in her spine I will treat with stereotactic radiation.  She was concerned about “all those chemicals”.  I first met her over a year and a half ago when she presented with double vision caused by metastatic disease in the skull base which made it impossible to read.  I was able to treat that and she has been able to read since.  I told her that after fixing her vision I did not want her to die from a preventable disease.

       

      Earlier a patient told me she had gotten vaccinated thanks to a gift card at Meijer (grocery store).  She was concerned what the vaccine would do to her.  This is a lady I had treated (along with chemotherapy) for advanced lung cancer and twice since with stereotactic radiosurgery for brain metastases.  The logic impresses me.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I indirectly helped convince a Black FB friend’s nephew to get jabbed.  I think he was in the “vaccine is another Tuskegee experiment (aimed at Black people)” camp.  To which I suggested she ask “then why are so many white people getting it?”  It was a super obvious point that Rod of TheBlackGuyWhoTips podcast mentioned.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Suzanne

      @JCJ: As I know you know, but others here may not…. Chemotherapy is so full of really, really strong “chemicals” that it has to be prepared in pharmacies that meet ISO 900 guidelines, including specific rooms with hoods and very high ventilation and with PPE on.

      Being concerned about “all those chemicals”…. what about the ones they already had infused for hours?!

      Whatever.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Nicole

      @Yutsano:  You’re not wrong.  But at the current status quo, I don’t think the Governor of MS is worried about losing a few ten thousands of those gerrymandered votes.  Ugh.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      raven

      Veteran dies of treatable illness as COVID fills hospital beds, leaving doctors “playing musical chairs”

      When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.

      “He loved his country,” his mother, Michelle Puget, told “CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud. “He served two deployments in Afghanistan, came home with a Purple Heart, and it was a gallstone that took him out.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211
      Yeah, as they say, the story “continues to unfold.” Ugh.

      To give folks an idea of the scale, the fire started near Pollock Pines two weeks ago. It takes an hour to drive from Pollock Pines to South Lake Tahoe when traffic is light. This is the most heavily populated swath of the Sierra Nevada range.

      Fire’s cause is “under investigation.” The last fire to start at Pollock Pines, which jumped Highway 50 and headed northward, was arson.

      Reply

