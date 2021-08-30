After months of persuasion, attempted bribery, empty threats, appeals to emotion, logical appeals, and everything else, I have successfully convinced Gerald to get vaccinated and he went and got the J&J one and done today. His whole family had it, and Breyana and his wife were hassling him daily, but I think I finally outstubborned the bastard when I told him point blank that he’s the only male friend I have in meatspace and I can’t have him dying on me.

I am counting this as a win.

In other news, super religious people are still nucking futz:

Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves said southerners are “a little less scared” of Covid-19 because they “believe in eternal life.” “I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about Covid… and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said. “When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” the governor told the crowd during a Republican Party fundraiser in Tennessee this week.

So why you all taking metformin and insulin? Getting cancer screenings and chemo? Hell, why have ambulances and hospitals? Getting vaccinated is easier than all of that shit, you fucking weirdos.