Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This really is a full service blog.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Han shot first.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We still have time to mess this up!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

What fresh hell is this?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 29-30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 29-30

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunisation as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African and South Asian countries.

India’s daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks. New production lines have been set up, a vaccine developed by Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS) won recent approval, and commercial production of Russia’s Sputnik V is starting in India.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, is now producing about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shot, more than twice its April output of about 65 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said…

The chief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said this month India could produce as many as 1.1 billion vaccine doses between September and December, enough to fully immunise all adults in the country this year. read more

India has so far given emergency authorisation to six COVID-19 shots, four of which are being produced locally. One more domestic vaccine is expected to be approved soon while many more are going through mid-stage trials.

The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension on Sunday of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses already pulled last week.

A tiny black substance was found in a Moderna vaccine vial in Gunma, an official from the prefecture said, while in Okinawa, black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, and pink material was found in a different syringe.

Japan’s health ministry said some of the incidents may have been due needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. Other vials from the lots can continue to be used, the ministry said on Monday.

The contamination cases followed a government report on Saturday that two people died after receiving Moderna shots that were among lots later suspended…

“It is unlikely, in my opinion, that contamination of foreign substances led directly to sudden deaths,” said Takahiro Kinoshita, a physician and vice chair of Cov-Navi, a vaccine information group.

“If the contaminated substances were dangerous enough to cause death for some people, probably many more people would have suffered from some symptoms after the vaccination.

“However, further investigations are definitely needed to evaluate the harm of the particular doses in question.”…

Severe COVID-19 cases are at record levels in Japan, leaving many people to recuperate at home amid a shortage of critical care beds. Only 44% of its population has been fully vaccinated, lagging vaccination rates of several developed countries…

======

As children’s hospitals in many parts of the United States admit more Covid-19 patients, a result of the highly contagious Delta variant, federal and state health officials are grappling with a sharp new concern: children not yet eligible for vaccination in places with substantial viral spread, who are now at higher risk of being infected than at any other time in the pandemic.

Nowhere is that worry greater than in Louisiana, which has among the highest new daily case rates in the country and where only 40 percent of people are fully vaccinated, putting children at particular risk as they return to school…

At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the intensive care unit has been jammed with Covid-19 patients, and nurses have raced around monitoring one gut-wrenching case after another. One child was getting a complicated breathing treatment known as ECMO, a last resort after ventilators fail, which nurses said was almost unheard-of for pediatric cases. About half a dozen others were in various stages of distress.

Medical staff throughout the hospital said the causes of illness in children were often simple: parents, family members and friends who were unvaccinated and not wearing masks…

Most children with Covid-19 have only mild symptoms, however, and there is not enough evidence to conclude that Delta makes some of them sicker than other variants do, scientists say. Doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital New Orleans agreed with that assessment.

Theresa Sokol, Louisiana’s top epidemiologist, said that people younger than 18 had among the highest test positivity rates in the state and were responsible for a significant share of transmission, with many cases probably undetected.

“I don’t want any kids to get this, because I can’t guarantee that it’s not going to be your kid that’s going to have a problem,” she said. “But overall, statistically, most of them are doing fairly well.”

======

Republicans are (probably subconsciously) trying to use the fact that most Republicans are White to imply that most Whites are Republican, which isn’t true. The reality is that Black vaccination rates do reflect a greater hesitancy than is true of Whites overall, but Blacks are less hesitant that White Republicans, the focal point of the aforementioned criticism.

A poll from NBC News released on Tuesday offers an interesting lens on the question. It broke out self-reported vaccination rates by a number of demographic groups. People who voted for President Biden last year, for example, overwhelmingly say they’ve been vaccinated. Republicans largely say they haven’t. In this poll, unlike many others, Whites are less likely to report having been vaccinated than Blacks…

… Yes, Black Americans are both more likely to express hesitation about getting vaccinated than Whites and (in part due to structural challenges) are less likely to have gotten a shot. But by focusing on Black vaccination rates, Republicans are simply trying to draw a false equivalence with the left broadly, using those higher rates among Whites to cast Blacks as laggards — even though White rates are higher because of White Democrats. If you remove White Democrats from the White totals, Black vaccination rates would almost certainly be higher…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • JPL
  • mali muso
  • NotMax
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      And the beat goes on.

      Yet another conservative radio host who publicly spoke out against COVID-19 vaccines has died from the coronavirus. Marc Bernier, 65, a prominent conservative radio host from Daytona Beach, Florida, died Saturday after a nearly month-long battle with the virus. He is now the third conservative radio host to die from COVID-19 after publicly questioning the need for vaccines. Bernier wasn’t just a vaccine skeptic, he had even characterized himself as “Mr. Anti-Vax” at one point. Source

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Well had the first death in the family from COVID, sort of. Aunt’s husband’s brother; his wife is anti-vaccer and forbid him from getting the vaccine.  Mind you she can’t drive so he was he sole bread winner for the family.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @satby: thanks, though I never knew the guy. I was wondering about why didn’t he just ignore her. Just tell her he has to work late and got to a CVC for the jab.

      Now one of uncle’s; his wife tried that stunt on him, he ignored her and got vaccinated anyway.  On the other hand my aunt’s refuse to be around him anyway because of his wife.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      even though White rates are higher because of White Democrats. If you remove White Democrats from the White totals, Black vaccination rates would almost certainly be higher…

      It is refreshing to find a member of the press who can do math.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.