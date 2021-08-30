Y’all didn’t fail, you were failed — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 29, 2021

Just now on @FaceTheNation Pfizer board member @ScottGottliebMD lays out more specific potential timeline for Pfizer #covid19 vaccine for kids: -clinical trial results in Sept for ages 5-11, potential FDA clearance late Nov, early Dec -results for ages 2-5 in Nov — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) August 29, 2021

On timeline for vaccine for ages 5-11, @ScottGottliebMD says with data in Sept, Pfizer may file application w FDA in Oct, and notes typical review time has been 4-6 weeks, getting to late Nov, early Dec for potential FDA clearance. — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) August 29, 2021





Hopefully, ~100,000 US hospitalizations will be the peak of the Delta wave. For the past 4 days, the number of inpatients has been gradually decreasing pic.twitter.com/3nbZabErNm — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 30, 2021

Get tested if you have any symptoms of Covid—regardless of your vaccination status or prior infection—and stay away from others until your results come back. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) August 28, 2021

======

… After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunisation as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African and South Asian countries. India’s daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks. New production lines have been set up, a vaccine developed by Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS) won recent approval, and commercial production of Russia’s Sputnik V is starting in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, is now producing about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shot, more than twice its April output of about 65 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said… The chief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said this month India could produce as many as 1.1 billion vaccine doses between September and December, enough to fully immunise all adults in the country this year. read more India has so far given emergency authorisation to six COVID-19 shots, four of which are being produced locally. One more domestic vaccine is expected to be approved soon while many more are going through mid-stage trials.

Singapore PM Lee Hsieng Loong tells the country that Delta means Covid-Zero is impossible, heralds a "new situation" backed by a world-leading 80% vaxx rate & says the country must now "change gears" toward a new normal. pic.twitter.com/qVBqwk5ksC — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) August 29, 2021

For those new to Singapore's situation:

– Vaxx rate among the world's best

– Aggressively controls via social distancing & contact tracing (mandatory check-ins, group limit of just 5, etc.)

– Vaccine bifurcation, with more freedoms for those vaccinated

– Strict border controls — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) August 30, 2021

A tiny, black substance was found in a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial, prompting Japan's Gunma prefecture, near Tokyo, to suspend inoculation using vaccines from the Moderna lot from which the vial had come https://t.co/ulsfS3wlGu pic.twitter.com/zkgwsgp6tn — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

… The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension on Sunday of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses already pulled last week. A tiny black substance was found in a Moderna vaccine vial in Gunma, an official from the prefecture said, while in Okinawa, black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, and pink material was found in a different syringe. Japan’s health ministry said some of the incidents may have been due needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. Other vials from the lots can continue to be used, the ministry said on Monday. The contamination cases followed a government report on Saturday that two people died after receiving Moderna shots that were among lots later suspended… “It is unlikely, in my opinion, that contamination of foreign substances led directly to sudden deaths,” said Takahiro Kinoshita, a physician and vice chair of Cov-Navi, a vaccine information group. “If the contaminated substances were dangerous enough to cause death for some people, probably many more people would have suffered from some symptoms after the vaccination. “However, further investigations are definitely needed to evaluate the harm of the particular doses in question.”… Severe COVID-19 cases are at record levels in Japan, leaving many people to recuperate at home amid a shortage of critical care beds. Only 44% of its population has been fully vaccinated, lagging vaccination rates of several developed countries…

Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient https://t.co/xSwZTxxjVE pic.twitter.com/w04o7EOqbE — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

School bells in some parts of Indonesia’s capital have rung for the first time in over a year as new coronavirus infections declined. But some government guidelines have changed: facemasks must be worn at all times and no one can leave class for recess. https://t.co/QsxYgrIyOb — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2021

Australia records 1,000th death from Covid pandemic https://t.co/kXOEiIRURC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 30, 2021

Australian state warns COVID-19 hospitalisations to peak in October https://t.co/kdCOxZZxAm pic.twitter.com/zkCBANTDRQ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

As the COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1,000 in Australia, the government is preparing to switch its approach. Authorities have dispensed with plans to crush the virus and say that Australians will have to learn to live with it https://t.co/FtiZqZdfBG pic.twitter.com/2c1puhpQqG — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

New Zealand's Auckland stays in lockdown, officials report Pfizer-linked death https://t.co/Warij2gfvQ pic.twitter.com/Li5xVuPRJk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

Israel began offering COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated people. A top Israeli health official said people are 10 times more protected after the third vaccine dose https://t.co/O7CV3MHA97 pic.twitter.com/RdGoXwPFDu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

Russia on Monday reported 18,325 new coronavirus cases and 792 deathshttps://t.co/Cbx2zLZtM9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 30, 2021

I’m pleased to announce the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines was delivered to Ukraine, as part of our donation of nearly 2.2 million doses to date. This step furthers the U.S. commitment to defeating the global pandemic and helping Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CRzhooTCw4 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 30, 2021

======

Are at-home covid tests accurate? What the results can and can’t tell you. https://t.co/92pkO0garv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 29, 2021

I am once again reminding you “endemic” and “everyone eventually gets it” are NOT synonyms. Endemic actually means:

1) continual monitoring of infection rates

2) clear threshold for action

3) taking action to control cases if threshold is passed. That’s what we do for flu, fyi — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) August 29, 2021

COVID is so much more of a problem that right now control requires really widespread, large scale actions.

If we can get COVID under control, we can use smaller scale actions like contact tracing + quarantine. COVID need not be completely gone for it to no longer impact ur life. — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) August 29, 2021

In states with major #coronavirus surges, there is a disturbing number of very young patients https://t.co/MgX6fzPpkB pic.twitter.com/U9273HbOS2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 29, 2021

As children’s hospitals in many parts of the United States admit more Covid-19 patients, a result of the highly contagious Delta variant, federal and state health officials are grappling with a sharp new concern: children not yet eligible for vaccination in places with substantial viral spread, who are now at higher risk of being infected than at any other time in the pandemic. Nowhere is that worry greater than in Louisiana, which has among the highest new daily case rates in the country and where only 40 percent of people are fully vaccinated, putting children at particular risk as they return to school… At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the intensive care unit has been jammed with Covid-19 patients, and nurses have raced around monitoring one gut-wrenching case after another. One child was getting a complicated breathing treatment known as ECMO, a last resort after ventilators fail, which nurses said was almost unheard-of for pediatric cases. About half a dozen others were in various stages of distress. Medical staff throughout the hospital said the causes of illness in children were often simple: parents, family members and friends who were unvaccinated and not wearing masks… Most children with Covid-19 have only mild symptoms, however, and there is not enough evidence to conclude that Delta makes some of them sicker than other variants do, scientists say. Doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital New Orleans agreed with that assessment. Theresa Sokol, Louisiana’s top epidemiologist, said that people younger than 18 had among the highest test positivity rates in the state and were responsible for a significant share of transmission, with many cases probably undetected. “I don’t want any kids to get this, because I can’t guarantee that it’s not going to be your kid that’s going to have a problem,” she said. “But overall, statistically, most of them are doing fairly well.”

New concerns have arisen about coronavirus evolution in immunosuppressed patients. Experts are calling for tighter precautions, better treatments & more research https://t.co/Vb5kfIhAul — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 29, 2021

======

In May, a California elementary school teacher, who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, began feeling fatigued with nasal congestion. She powered through and took her mask off to read aloud. Two days later, half her class of 24 had been infected. https://t.co/6EplH1wgRD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2021

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Oregon, driven by the highly contagious #DeltaVariant, counties are asking for mobile morgues to house the dead https://t.co/Ck1lDo9kHp pic.twitter.com/34AYJo33SZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 30, 2021

Analysis: Republicans keep hiding behind White Democrats to shift vaccine hesitancy blame onto Black Americans https://t.co/RNzk23taxA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 30, 2021

… Republicans are (probably subconsciously) trying to use the fact that most Republicans are White to imply that most Whites are Republican, which isn’t true. The reality is that Black vaccination rates do reflect a greater hesitancy than is true of Whites overall, but Blacks are less hesitant that White Republicans, the focal point of the aforementioned criticism. A poll from NBC News released on Tuesday offers an interesting lens on the question. It broke out self-reported vaccination rates by a number of demographic groups. People who voted for President Biden last year, for example, overwhelmingly say they’ve been vaccinated. Republicans largely say they haven’t. In this poll, unlike many others, Whites are less likely to report having been vaccinated than Blacks… … Yes, Black Americans are both more likely to express hesitation about getting vaccinated than Whites and (in part due to structural challenges) are less likely to have gotten a shot. But by focusing on Black vaccination rates, Republicans are simply trying to draw a false equivalence with the left broadly, using those higher rates among Whites to cast Blacks as laggards — even though White rates are higher because of White Democrats. If you remove White Democrats from the White totals, Black vaccination rates would almost certainly be higher…

A growing number of school board members across the U.S. are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests in the age of COVID-19 restrictions. https://t.co/irNS2pzvTd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 29, 2021