I hope I can manage to be half as good a person as him. https://t.co/1bXnV62lSY — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 29, 2021

"Dear Lord, just watch over us." Hurricane Ida is poised to strike coastal Louisiana, precisely 16 years after Hurricane Katrina's devastating winds and floodwaters hit New Orleans and other Gulf communities. https://t.co/Hp8KAff78v — The Associated Press (@AP) August 29, 2021

Jackals in the area, or with family / loved ones in the area, know that the rest of us are holding you in our thoughts. Check in when and as you can!

A little Sunday-morning inspiration:

I’m not sure if folks are gonna understand what I’m trying to say but I’m gonna try: Too often I hear white liberals talking about how the US is gonna crumble under the weight of the current right-wing nationalism stuff. It tends to have some sort of fatalistic bent to it. — Nick Cho 조근형 (@NickCho) August 29, 2021

But on behalf of a lot of us non-white folks here in this country, just because y’all think things are fucked and you’re liberal enough to think you kinda deserve it and are ready for the car to drive off the cliff, doesn’t mean we’re ready too. In fact, give us the wheel. — Nick Cho 조근형 (@NickCho) August 29, 2021

A lot of us have a real American Dream that our families immigrated here for. A lot of us grew up with a hope for a better life for ourselves and our people. Don’t give up because of your lack of imagination. Fight with us to make things truly great for everyone. — Nick Cho 조근형 (@NickCho) August 29, 2021