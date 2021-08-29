Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Waiting

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Waiting

by | 11 Comments

Jackals in the area, or with family / loved ones in the area, know that the rest of us are holding you in our thoughts. Check in when and as you can!

A little Sunday-morning inspiration:

      MattF

      Andrés is a local hero here in Bethesda. He’s got a lovely restaurant a block from where I live, and I’m happy to eat there.

      ETA: And patrons are required to prove they are vaccinated.

      Falling Diphthong

      I really appreciate the series from Nick Cho.

      It reminds me of a character on the show <i>Humans</i>–about robot AI becoming sentient, and the robots were never more human than when doing something that didn’t make sense but damn it they wanted to anyhow. One of the “human” things our AIs did was to loyally follow the son of their founder, who was deeply well intentioned but would give up at a puff of wind. Great as a character, yet incredibly frustrating. Cho’s description of guilty white liberals fits the noble yet deeply useless Leo Elster.

      Like, you aren’t wrong that democracy is more fragile than we might have imagined 10 years ago. But you are wrong to throw up your hands and lie down.

      oldster

      That Nick Cho thread is interesting. He’s describing a kind of hapless liberal loser version of the angry right-wing “replacement” theory. Both of them are mourning the passing of an era, both of them see a depressing future for whites in America. Rage-head rightists lash out in hatred; loser liberals cringe in guilt, saying we brought this on ourselves. (Oddly, their motto might be Jefferson’s line, that he trembled for his country when he considered that God is just. That old hypocrite.)

      But Cho’s point is that both reactions are bullshit. Our best days are ahead of us, if we’ll open our hearts to the change. Rage and guilt will not build a better, more diverse America, an America open to all races and creeds, but hope and joy will.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MattF:

      Before I’m much older, I want to see José Andrés win the Nobel Peace Prize. Also the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Medal of Honor. What a tireless hero.

      Gvg

      I don’t get the guilt thing at all. I also don’t get my ancestors did something great therefore I am special. Hogwash. I didn’t enslave anyone or do Jim Crow. I haven’t killed anyone. I have to do responsible kind things with my life to be worth anyone’s respect. Which currently means vote every time carefully and sabotage the gop all I can.
      I have always rather resented the caricature of the guilty liberal. I don’t even know any liberals that are like that. It’s a fake IMO.

      evap

      I have eaten in several of Andres’s restaurants in DC and they are awesome. Cooking food and sharing it with others in one of my favorites things to do and I dream of volunteering with World Kitchen when I retire.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gvg:

      I have always rather resented the caricature of the guilty liberal. I don’t even know any liberals that are like that.

      Count yourself very fortunate. I’m in almost constant fighting these days with a couple of friends whose liberal credentials are (on paper, anyhow) impeccable. Their vehement criticism of the US and Democrats comes from a lefty perspective, but I’ve told them in so many words that the effect is the same as if they were regular Fox viewers. Infuriating.

