From dogged commentor Misamericanthrope:

It’s mid-season here in my back lot garden here in Chicago and things are still surging. I decided to once again pursue a Zinnia extravaganza. Grew 3 different varieties from seed. A tall cactus-type, a dwarf variety (‘Pepito’), and a shrubbier version (‘Double Profusion Salmon’). All three have taken off. The dwarf variety was advertised as 9” tall, but they ended up being between 15″ -24” tall!

Top shot is of a section of the sunny bed with my Boston Ivy wall as a backdrop. This will probably be the last season for me to fill the full bed with Zinnias. Half of the opposite bed used to be full sun, but it is now mostly shady (due to the growth of a maple tree in the corner), and my Echinacea and Joe Pye Weed in that section need to be moved over to this bed. Thinking of adding a few other native perennials into the mix, too (Culver’s Root and Rattlesnake Master).

Next shot is a planter cluster adjacent to the porch stairs. In addition to the Zinnias, this grouping features an Astilbe, A ‘Campfire’ Coleus, A ‘Ville de Lyon’ Clematis, and a couple of Canina Coleus Hybrids. I think this cluster is one of my favorite sections of this year’s garden.

Next up is a cluster surrounding the building’s HVAC unit. More Zinnias (the Double Profusion Salmon is in the front center) and my ‘Laced Up’ Sambucus to the right. The Sambucus is in a concrete pot and survived being completely covered by a snowdrift in February! Also added a new ‘Jackmanii’ Clematis in the center to climb up the trellis on the porch support.