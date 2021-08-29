Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

False Scribes! False Scribes!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Yes we did.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The math demands it!

The willow is too close to the house.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 46

From dogged commentor Misamericanthrope:

It’s mid-season here in my back lot garden here in Chicago and things are still surging. I decided to once again pursue a Zinnia extravaganza. Grew 3 different varieties from seed. A tall cactus-type, a dwarf variety (‘Pepito’), and a shrubbier version (‘Double Profusion Salmon’). All three have taken off. The dwarf variety was advertised as 9” tall, but they ended up being between 15″ -24” tall!

Top shot is of a section of the sunny bed with my Boston Ivy wall as a backdrop. This will probably be the last season for me to fill the full bed with Zinnias. Half of the opposite bed used to be full sun, but it is now mostly shady (due to the growth of a maple tree in the corner), and my Echinacea and Joe Pye Weed in that section need to be moved over to this bed. Thinking of adding a few other native perennials into the mix, too (Culver’s Root and Rattlesnake Master).

Next shot is a planter cluster adjacent to the porch stairs. In addition to the Zinnias, this grouping features an Astilbe, A ‘Campfire’ Coleus, A ‘Ville de Lyon’ Clematis, and a couple of Canina Coleus Hybrids. I think this cluster is one of my favorite sections of this year’s garden.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 47

Next up is a cluster surrounding the building’s HVAC unit. More Zinnias (the Double Profusion Salmon is in the front center) and my ‘Laced Up’ Sambucus to the right. The Sambucus is in a concrete pot and survived being completely covered by a snowdrift in February! Also added a new ‘Jackmanii’ Clematis in the center to climb up the trellis on the porch support.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 48

Tried a few new things in my shade corner under the porch this year. I have been growing a Norfolk Island Pine indoors and it has not been thriving. It’s not dying, just not growing much at all. I decided to bring it out for the season. it seems to appreciate the change in location. Also, I had over-wintered a Flax Lily indoors and it came out for the warm season. Much happier now. The showstopper in the box is definitely the Rex Begonia (middle of the shot). It has quadrupled in size and is producing huge glorious leaves with a beautiful texture. It will be a challenge to successfully transfer it indoors at the end of the season.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming

To conclude this part of my report, here are a few additional shots of the Zinnias in their full glory. I hope everyone else’s gardens are still going strong!!

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Chicago Blooming 3

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • J R in WV
  • Misamericanthrope
  • satby
  • Van Buren

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      Good morning, all, from the forested foothills of WV.

      Thanks Annie Laurie, for all you have done in the past and going forward, your work has been so valuable as we learn how to deal with and avoid the pandemic!

      Just a wee bit of insomnia this morning, going back to bed now, wish me luck. Wife is so asleep!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Van Buren

      I am traveling this week and thus my garden will be on its own. My Macintosh tree had more apples this year than any other, they were days if not hours away from being ready to pick when we left Friday. I expect the squirrels to have grabbed everything by the time we return.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Just gorgeous Misamericanthrope! I tried Mexican zinnias last year and got mediocre results, but you’re inspiring me to try again. Do you start them from seed inside in the spring?

      Here in the steambath that South Bend has been for the past two weeks, another heat advisory will be in effect today; but a storm and finally cooler weather should arrive tonight or tomorrow. After doing some research on enriching extremely sandy soil, I ordered biochar and some compost to charge it up and will be spreading in on my more deficient planting areas this week. I was going to dig up and replant some of my smaller shrubs into the more enriched soil, but the same reading introduced me to no dig gardening and I’m trying that instead.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Misamericanthrope

      @satby: Thank you! Yes, I start them from seed. I have learned to wait until early April to start them. If I do it earlier they get too tall and leggy before they can be moved outdoors.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.