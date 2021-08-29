Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The house always wins.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We still have time to mess this up!

The math demands it!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Just a few bad apples.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • debbie
  • HeleninEire
  • JoyceH
  • Mary G
  • Patricia Kayden
  • senyordave

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      HeleninEire

      Open tread. I am questioning whether I should go to Dublin in 2 weeks. And it’s breaking my heart. I miss my Dublin friends so much. I really want to see them. My biggest fear is getting my PCR test there and I can’t get back. What do I do? I don’t want to impose myself on my friends. But will a hotel have me?

      No one seems to be able to answer that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Patricia Kayden

      Heh

      Liberals say "believe the science". So why don't they believe the science behind why the US should never leave Afghanistan?— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 29, 2021

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      @HeleninEire: ​
       

      Where are you, and what’s the COVID situation where you are now? And what’s it like in Dublin? My county is getting pounded right now, so I’ve put myself back into COVID Winter Protocols. Only place I plan to interact in person with people is in the grocery store parking lot when I go for curbside pickup. And maybe the pickup window at the mini-mart. Otherwise, you want to see my face, gotta Zoom me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mary G

      @HeleninEire: I’d cancel just because you’re going to have to be around so many people and Delta is so contagious. I don’t know what the numbers are in Dublin. I’m sure that someplace will take you in if you’re stuck there for a while.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      @JoyceH:  Adding to my last – and if you have to fly to get there, hard pass. There’s no amount of money you could pay me to get on a plane right now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.