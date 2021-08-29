With the hurricane thread and the Artists in Our Midst thread that is coming up, it looks like we could use an open thread for some anything-goes conversation.
No one seems to be working on a post in the back end, so here you go!
senyordave
I probably shouldn’t be shocked but I am:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/women-sharing-stories-first-time-211612622.html
HeleninEire
Open tread. I am questioning whether I should go to Dublin in 2 weeks. And it’s breaking my heart. I miss my Dublin friends so much. I really want to see them. My biggest fear is getting my PCR test there and I can’t get back. What do I do? I don’t want to impose myself on my friends. But will a hotel have me?
No one seems to be able to answer that.
Patricia Kayden
Heh
Liberals say "believe the science". So why don't they believe the science behind why the US should never leave Afghanistan?— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 29, 2021
debbie
Same as it ever was, sadly.
JoyceH
@HeleninEire:
Where are you, and what’s the COVID situation where you are now? And what’s it like in Dublin? My county is getting pounded right now, so I’ve put myself back into COVID Winter Protocols. Only place I plan to interact in person with people is in the grocery store parking lot when I go for curbside pickup. And maybe the pickup window at the mini-mart. Otherwise, you want to see my face, gotta Zoom me.
Mary G
@HeleninEire: I’d cancel just because you’re going to have to be around so many people and Delta is so contagious. I don’t know what the numbers are in Dublin. I’m sure that someplace will take you in if you’re stuck there for a while.
Another Scott
@HeleninEire: Unfortunately, it looks like infection rates are rising in Ireland and in the Dublin area.
https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/
It sounds risky to go at this time.
:-(
Are you able to Zoom or Skype with your friends? It’s obviously not the same, but it’s something.
Good luck!
Cheers,
Scott.
