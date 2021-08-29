Trump gave up the farm to the Taliban but nothing about it was so bad as to merit reneging and get stuck in Afghanistan long enough for Gen Z's kids to be deployed. That's ultimately all this was. Our war with the Taliban had been over for some time. To stay meant to relaunch it. — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 29, 2021

Thing about living through trauma: You never forget that things can go wrong, catastrophically wrong, because you’ve been in the chaos when they did. President Biden has lived through trauma; he knows that in the real world there are no reset buttons. When the terrible thing happens, you pick up what pieces you can, and move on, regardless of what you might have preferred in a kinder timeline.

Seth Moulton (and, I presume, Peter Meijer) have never had to live through trauma. Bad things have no doubt happened in their vicinity (they both served in Iraq), but they, personally, have by upbringing and random fortune been allowed to observe those bad things happen to other people. Such privilege has given them the self-confidence to achieve many things, but it’s also made it impossible for them to understand that their privilege is just that, a gift, not a universal endowment:

Jake Tapper asks Seth Moulton to respond to his colleagues who are "furious" with him and Peter Meijer over their secret Kabul trip. "At the end of the day, I don't care what pundits in Washington are saying." pic.twitter.com/xdSNdd8s3g — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 29, 2021

By their own admission they shanghaied someone's rest cycle to give them a tour, but that was totally fine because that person "works at night" and therefore had nothing else they'd have rather been doing during the day — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 29, 2021

And, of course, the leading members of Our Failed Media — such as the New York Times‘s Peter Baker — also believe that trauma is a thing that happens to other people, people who probably deserved it, but in any case people less important than the stockholders at Raytheon…

This framing is dumb as shit but very on brand for Peter Frame the story around a quote from a Dubya alum and fucking King David, a framing that the remaining 80% of the piece contradicts https://t.co/SZWjIj0BRh — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 28, 2021

Say what you will about media in the '70s, at least they had the good sense to not keep getting takes from someone like Westmoreland or McNamara in '75 — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 28, 2021

Ah, well — at least the rest of us can keep picking up the pieces…