Leaving Afghanistan Open Thread: 'There Must Be Some Mistake Here… '

Thing about living through trauma: You never forget that things can go wrong, catastrophically wrong, because you’ve been in the chaos when they did. President Biden has lived through trauma; he knows that in the real world there are no reset buttons. When the terrible thing happens, you pick up what pieces you can, and move on, regardless of what you might have preferred in a kinder timeline.

Seth Moulton (and, I presume, Peter Meijer) have never had to live through trauma. Bad things have no doubt happened in their vicinity (they both served in Iraq), but they, personally, have by upbringing and random fortune been allowed to observe those bad things happen to other people. Such privilege has given them the self-confidence to achieve many things, but it’s also made it impossible for them to understand that their privilege is just that, a gift, not a universal endowment:

And, of course, the leading members of Our Failed Media — such as the New York Times‘s Peter Baker — also believe that trauma is a thing that happens to other people, people who probably deserved it, but in any case people less important than the stockholders at Raytheon

Ah, well — at least the rest of us can keep picking up the pieces…

