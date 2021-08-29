Perspective: Stunning photos of a year of coronavirus from a world-famous cooperative of photographers https://t.co/YemyD1ZYbg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2021

… A new book, “Magnum 2020” (Magnum Photos, 2021) brings together the work of the cooperative’s photographers over the past year. As you’ll see in its pages, some of them covered the pandemic and some of them stayed home. They all pulled up their cameras to document it. For a lot of them, being constrained by the pandemic put a damper on their usual routine of constant travel. It made for a more reflective year, not just photographically. Magnum’s current president, Olivia Arthur, writes in the foreword to the book: “We don’t yet have enough distance from 2020 to know how the year will go down in history. Was it the end of something? The start of something else? Or merely a blip in an increasingly chaotic and fast-changing world? Something happened in 2020 that felt different from other periods of change and crises that we have experienced in our lifetimes, but then the drama is always more acute when you are living it. Let’s give it some time.”…

Aug 28 (Reuters) – The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said… The agency said 203,992,008 people had received at least one dose while 173,101,292 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday… About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

India has given at least one #COVID19 vaccine shot to more than half of the eligible population, a milestone in a country that initially struggled to roll out enough doses for its 1.4 billion peoplehttps://t.co/7GChKqjrDz — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 28, 2021

Japan eyes mixed use of COVID-19 shots to speed vaccine rollout https://t.co/gTeN0fqVfR pic.twitter.com/wgOZZJXJME — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2021

Singapore is the first country in the world (of more than 1 million people) to fully vaccinate 80% of its population against Covid-19. This is the key threshold the government set for opening up. https://t.co/gCFw6TpxKl via @business — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) August 29, 2021

Australia's COVID-19 cases hit new record as 'reopening' debate heats up https://t.co/x0wDVxRHGM pic.twitter.com/NS9lTIGbXt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2021

New Zealand reports 83 local COVID-19 cases as Delta outbreak grows https://t.co/Aq40zfbFSc pic.twitter.com/rTKDwNbD1N — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2021

Russia's state statistics agency indicated a record 50,421 deaths related to the coronavirus in July. That’s about 6,000 higher than the one-month record in December. https://t.co/kxsz1S4i4v — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2021

Great Britain:

So many festivals have returned – but what do people think about the Covid risk? For Jay, people catching the virus is “inevitable” & a risk worth taking – but people like McKenzie have changed plans & aren’t going anymore. My latest for @BBCNewsbeat 👇https://t.co/h1tiVmMWtS — Manish Pandey (@_ManishPandey) August 28, 2021

Thousands in Berlin are protesting coronavirus measures, despite bans against several planned gatherings. More than 2,000 police officers are stationed around the city. A counter-protest, called the “Love Train,” supports efforts to slow the virus. https://t.co/8x1iiUWyWB — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2021

Most everyone gets the coronavirus vaccine in the arm. Butt this Brazilian city is shooting lower. https://t.co/5CAai3Xbtk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2021

Canada election: Justin Trudeau rally cancelled after angry protests https://t.co/iY7jc8yeno — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 28, 2021

… Dozens of protesters gathered at the rally and shouted obscenities before Mr Trudeau could speak. The Liberal prime minister is hoping to secure a majority in a snap general election he called earlier this month. But in recent days his canvassing efforts have been dogged by protests against Covid-19 vaccines and government restrictions. At Friday’s rally, his campaign bus had to be escorted away by police after the event was cancelled following a two-hour delay. The 49-year-old said the protests showed how the pandemic had been hard on everyone…

Health investigators in the U.S. are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with the deluge of new COVID-19 infections and carry out contact tracing efforts. States are hiring new staff and seeking out volunteers to bolster the ranks of contact tracers. https://t.co/V2SWRVR55G — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2021

The mutation rate of SARSCoV2 is at least 50% higher than previously thought. The virus mutates about once a week—significantly higher than the rate estimated previously. UK findings suggest new variants could emerge sooner than earlier estimated https://t.co/JtANxkMkk1 pic.twitter.com/SxxSv6Nlwh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 28, 2021

New: the unclassified summary of Biden's Covid-19 origins report is out. Four elements of the IC think the virus spread first through animals, while one thinks it came from the lab. (It had been 2 and 1, respectively, back in May.) None are particularly confident. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 27, 2021

Topline: they basically don't know. China is stonewalling, they're pretty sure it wasn't a bioweapon. They've vaguely sure it wasn't genetically created. It hit humans no later than Nov., 2019. Beyond that, there's too little info to know if it came via animals or the Wuhan lab. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 27, 2021

Intelligence agencies came to broad agreement that COVID-19 was not developed as a biological weapon, and that Chinese officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before it emerged. They also agree it is unlikely the virus was genetically engineered. https://t.co/TyfqKB1yoq — Michael Wilner (@mawilner) August 27, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Investigation into the Origins of COVID-⁠19 | The White House https://t.co/NDtBI1E54p — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) August 27, 2021

Rumbles from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have hardly cleared from the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the reports of COVID-19 infections are streaming in. Meade County, epicenter of the rally, now has a rate similar to the hardest-hit Southern states. https://t.co/AJlyO2R8kJ — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2021

Rumbles from the motorcycles and rock shows of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have hardly cleared from the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the reports of COVID-19 infections among rallygoers are already streaming in — 178 cases across five states, according to contact tracers. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace — sixfold from the early days of August. While it is not clear how much rallygoers spread the virus through secondary infections, state health officials have so far reported 63 cases among South Dakota residents who attended the event… The aftermath of this year’s rally looks eerily similar to last year — when the event heralded a wave that did not subside until the winter. But the pandemic fallout from the rally won’t be seen for weeks and an exact case count will likely remain unknown, Osterholm said. Daniel Bucheli, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the virus spike is following “a national trend being experienced in every state, not just South Dakota.” He also pointed out that Meade County’s vaccination rate of 45% lags behind the statewide rate of 56% eligible people vaccinated. The city of Sturgis also downplayed the virus numbers, issuing a statement that blamed the increase in positivity rate on a “significant increase in testing performed to proactively reduce the spread of COVID-19” and accusing “individuals in the national media” of mischaracterizing the event. Despite the more contagious delta variant, this year’s motorcycle rally was even bigger than last year. More than 500,000 people showed up during the 10-day rally… Two bands that performed at the rally have canceled shows after musicians came down with the virus. Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot who had embarked on a solo tour, told fans he was “very, very sick” from COVID-19, though he did not say where he contracted it. “This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life,” Taylor said in a Facebook video this week. “Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been.”

Louisiana hospitals brimming with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are bracing for the added woe of a powerful, oncoming hurricane. Ida is expected to slam ashore as a fierce Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 130 mph. https://t.co/nzyVJYUzgV — The Associated Press (@AP) August 29, 2021

With Miss. hospitals at crisis levels, and a likely CAT4 hurricane bearing down, Gov Tate Reeves says that people in the Deep South are “less scared” of covid because, “When you believe in eternal life, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”https://t.co/9rqDifF0yN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2021

[Florida has mediocre COVID outcomes] “America’s Beloved COVID Governor Ron DeSantis Has Won the Pandemic!”

[Florida has unimaginably horrifying COVID outcomes] “This is a mystery that can never be explained and is certainly nobody’s fault” https://t.co/m4AnzUEXkJ — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) August 28, 2021

The NYT article quietly defending DeSantis should be read in its proper context: as an apologia for the news media's heralding of DeSantis over the last year, and why they actually weren't that wrong because DeSantis did everything fine actually. — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 28, 2021

Florida didn't make a strong push to "vaccinate people," it made a strong push to vaccinate rich white people. When the federal government opened up mass vaccination centers to serve everyone else, DeSantis derisively called them "FEMA camps." https://t.co/Dw4Ac5MO5s — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 28, 2021

People really are underestimating the vaccine tourism effect skewing Florida's numbers. It's why Miami's are other worldly. A lot more of the upper class of Latin America flew to Miami to get jabbed than you think. https://t.co/2QEKxEIbKl — What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) August 28, 2021

An unvaccinated teacher who worked despite symptoms (while waiting for test results) and took their mask off to read to students infected 55% of the class -> Outbreak Associated with SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta)… https://t.co/GUadQgmuxj via @CDCgov — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 27, 2021