COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 28-29

… A new book, “Magnum 2020” (Magnum Photos, 2021) brings together the work of the cooperative’s photographers over the past year. As you’ll see in its pages, some of them covered the pandemic and some of them stayed home. They all pulled up their cameras to document it. For a lot of them, being constrained by the pandemic put a damper on their usual routine of constant travel. It made for a more reflective year, not just photographically.

Magnum’s current president, Olivia Arthur, writes in the foreword to the book:

“We don’t yet have enough distance from 2020 to know how the year will go down in history. Was it the end of something? The start of something else? Or merely a blip in an increasingly chaotic and fast-changing world? Something happened in 2020 that felt different from other periods of change and crises that we have experienced in our lifetimes, but then the drama is always more acute when you are living it. Let’s give it some time.”…

Aug 28 (Reuters) – The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said…

The agency said 203,992,008 people had received at least one dose while 173,101,292 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday…

About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

======

Great Britain:

Dozens of protesters gathered at the rally and shouted obscenities before Mr Trudeau could speak.

The Liberal prime minister is hoping to secure a majority in a snap general election he called earlier this month.

But in recent days his canvassing efforts have been dogged by protests against Covid-19 vaccines and government restrictions.

At Friday’s rally, his campaign bus had to be escorted away by police after the event was cancelled following a two-hour delay.

The 49-year-old said the protests showed how the pandemic had been hard on everyone…

======

======

Rumbles from the motorcycles and rock shows of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have hardly cleared from the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the reports of COVID-19 infections among rallygoers are already streaming in — 178 cases across five states, according to contact tracers.

In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace — sixfold from the early days of August. While it is not clear how much rallygoers spread the virus through secondary infections, state health officials have so far reported 63 cases among South Dakota residents who attended the event…

The aftermath of this year’s rally looks eerily similar to last year — when the event heralded a wave that did not subside until the winter.

But the pandemic fallout from the rally won’t be seen for weeks and an exact case count will likely remain unknown, Osterholm said.

Daniel Bucheli, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the virus spike is following “a national trend being experienced in every state, not just South Dakota.”

He also pointed out that Meade County’s vaccination rate of 45% lags behind the statewide rate of 56% eligible people vaccinated.

The city of Sturgis also downplayed the virus numbers, issuing a statement that blamed the increase in positivity rate on a “significant increase in testing performed to proactively reduce the spread of COVID-19” and accusing “individuals in the national media” of mischaracterizing the event.

Despite the more contagious delta variant, this year’s motorcycle rally was even bigger than last year. More than 500,000 people showed up during the 10-day rally…

Two bands that performed at the rally have canceled shows after musicians came down with the virus. Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot who had embarked on a solo tour, told fans he was “very, very sick” from COVID-19, though he did not say where he contracted it.

“This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life,” Taylor said in a Facebook video this week. “Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been.”

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY: 254 new cases according to the NYS Dept of Health.
      And school hasn’t even started around here yet.

    2. 2.

      Edmund Dantes

      FTFNYT extra hard.

      What a trash article

       

      edit – the coveted second comment. I don’t even know what to say or who to thank… my mom of course, the Almighty Flying Spaghetti Monster, my agent, the casting agent for taking a chance on me…

    3. 3.

      Chris T.

      I’d ask Tate Reeves if he’s not scared, then, that I’d just released some sarin nerve gas and everyone at his press conference was going to die now.

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Edmund Dantes: ​
       

      FTFNYT extra hard.

      What a trash article

      Seconded, and with rusty farm implements.

      I’ve totally had enough of reporting that’s as much about which politicians’ prospects have been helped or hurt by the news, as it is about the news itself.

      That may make some sense when their next election is a month or two away, but it’s just constant.

      And of course it’s their choice of how to cover the news that is a major input into which politicians’ prospects are helped or hurt, which makes the whole thing so incredibly disingenuous.

      And their disparate treatments of DeSantis and the plague v. Biden and Afghanistan are a perfect example of the extent to which the nature of the coverage is purely their choice, and not remotely driven by the facts on the ground, let alone the history behind them.

    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/28 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases there. The High Risk community at Ruili has been re-designated as Medium Risk. 1 community & 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 58 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 307 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 21 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed (10 mild & 51 moderate) cases in the city.
      • At Yangzhou 36 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 238 active domestic confirmed (31 mild, 207 moderate) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 3 active confirmed cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 93 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Zhangjiajie 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 64 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 89 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 74 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The Medium Risk sub-district has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 High Risk sites have been re-designated as Low Risk. 2 sites remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng the 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 77 active domestic confirmed (34 mild & 43 moderate) & 50 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Jingmen there are currently 40 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed & 34 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 7 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 5 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/28, China reported 33 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 20 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 14 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chines national returning from Laos
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UK (1 each via Frankfurt & Amsterdam Schiphol) & 1 each from Spain & Namibia (via Frankfurt), & a Japanese national coming from Japan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Guinea & 1 each from Mauritania & Congo (Brazzaville) (all via Paris CdG); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Guinea, Mauritania & Honduras (all via Paris CdG)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Djibouti & Sri Lanka; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming fro Malaysia, Cameroon & Egypt; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea; 7 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh & 1 each from Japan, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, the DRC (via Nairobi) & Uganda (via Nairobi)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Indonesia
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Mali (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ghana (via Cairo)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Mauritania
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 119 confirmed cases recovered (49 imported), 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (22 imported) & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 1,962 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,259 active confirmed cases in the country (641 imported), 9 in serious condition (8 imported), 446 active asymptomatic cases (374 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 24,381 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/28, 2,032.934M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 13.385M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/29, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, all imported (from the Philippines, Turkey & the UK, all of whom had been double vaccinated). 

    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      With Miss. hospitals at crisis levels, and a likely CAT4 hurricane bearing down, Gov Tate Reeves says that people in the Deep South are “less scared” of covid because, “When you believe in eternal life, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”

      “Some say the Red Tie Taliban are bad for America, others hail them as the Thin Red Line protecting America’s Faith Factories from a Godless Culture. We say the answer is somewhere in Idaho, probably in a diner, and it likes its coffee like it likes its country, strong, white and clogged thick with sugar.”

    7. 7.

      Chris T.

      @YY_Sima Qian: Non-snark (for once): it’s really impressive that China has been able to squash Covid outbreaks lately, with the delta variant being so prevalent. Auckland let just one case in and now there are 80+ there and one in Wellington…

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      With Miss. hospitals at crisis levels, and a likely CAT4 hurricane bearing down, Gov Tate Reeves says that people in the Deep South are “less scared” of covid because, “When you believe in eternal life, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”

      So I guess we can just shut down all the hospitals in this state. They clearly are not needed.

      Also, I would expect that every Republican legislator in the state will reject health insurance.

