I thought it might be good to have a thread where BJ peeps who are in the path of the storm can check in. If you have family in the path of the storm, let us know that, too.

Kind of like we did with the fire threads from last year: preparations, resources, support. Updates on how you are, and where you are. I guess we should be grateful that we don’t have to ave a hurricane thread and a fire thread at the same time?

Anyway, if you have any great resources, link to them in the comments and we can collect the best ones here.

Stay safe, everyone, and if you can, let us know how it’s going.

I will keep this thread linked in the sidebar – under Action Alerts at the top, for easy access. This has been added under the hamburger menu on mobile.