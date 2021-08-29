Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

BJ Peeps in the Path of the Storm: Check In

I thought it might be good to have a thread where BJ peeps who are in the path of the storm can check in.  If you have family in the path of the storm, let us know that, too.

Kind of like we did with the fire threads from last year: preparations, resources, support.  Updates on how you are, and where you are.  I guess we should be grateful that we don’t have to ave a hurricane thread and a fire thread at the same time?

Anyway, if you have any great resources, link to them in the comments and we can collect the best ones here.

Stay safe, everyone, and if you can, let us know how it’s going.

I will keep this thread linked in the sidebar – under Action Alerts at the top, for easy access.  This has been added under the hamburger menu on mobile.

 

 

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      Upon turning on the idiot box this morning, we see that between Kabul and New Orleans, the MSM is hoping for a massive loss of life today. Fucking ghouls.

      Starfish

      If they are getting out or staying put, they probably don’t have time to check in yet. The first group is on the road, and the second group is preparing (filling the car with gas, buying water, batteries, non-perishable goods, taping or boarding the windows.)

      My friend in New Orleans is staying put. It looks like the storm is going to be west of them. It looked like there were a lot of people on the I-10. Who are these folks who do not know to get off of I-10 as soon as possible and just to avoid the thing

      Here are the evacuation centers for Mississippi and places you can get sandbags and such. Mind you, no one will be able to see these things once they lose power.

      mali muso

      My mom’s side of the family is all located in the greater Baton Rouge area and beyond.  The cousin that I’m closest to has confirmed that she is all stocked up on supplies and lives on a second floor apartment (good for flooding, maybe not so much for high winds).  Hoping against hope that it doesn’t turn out to be as bad as forecasted, but who knows.

      LivinginExile

      Ms exile was born and raised in New Orleans, and has many nieces and nephews and their families there.  Gretna, Belle Chase, !uling, River Ridge, Slidel. Most of them left, headed to Nashville,Memphis, and Pensacola. A few didn’t leave.  Her sister is in Tylertown Ms, just north of New Orleans, but not far enough north to be safe. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

      WaterGirl

      @Starfish:  My thinking is that the time to let folks know about this thread is now, before things get even more chaotic.  If they know this thread is here, they can check in when they have the time and the ability to do so

      Also, lots of folks are no doubt worried about family and friends, and there are no preparations to be made because there’s nothing they can do from a distance.

      This can be a place to talk about any of that where it doesn’t get lost in a thread about something else.

      germy

      “The good news, such as it is, is that the Biden administration’s FEMA isn’t run by a completely unqualified horse show trainer who got the job because he knew somebody who knew somebody.”

      (Paul Campos)

      Reply

