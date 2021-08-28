The mixed blessing of the 95% VE: When Pfizer & Moderna reported late last year that their Covid vaccines were highly effective, our expectations for these vaccines soared. It's time for us to get more realistic about what the vaccines can do. https://t.co/BFpje2qRmS — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 25, 2021

When Covid-19 vaccines were reported last fall to be roughly 95% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infections, the world rejoiced — and even veteran scientists were blown away. Very few vaccines are that protective. Those made to fend off viruses like SARS-CoV-2 — viruses that invade the nose and throat, like flu — typically aren’t at the high end of the efficacy scale. That was the good news. Now, however, our soaring expectations for Covid-19 vaccines are in the process of sinking back to earth. With the more transmissible Delta variant of SARS-2 circulating, it is increasingly apparent that, even if mRNA vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s offer impressive protection against severe Covid infections, they aren’t going to prevent infections in the upper respiratory tract of some proportion of vaccinated people. The vaccines are wondrous weapons, but they aren’t impenetrable armor… Edwards, from Vanderbilt, thinks we’re going to have to curb our expectations, warning that as time goes on, there will likely be vaccinated people who aren’t immunocompromised who will get severely ill — and some will die. “I don’t think it’s going to be a lot, but I think it will be there and I think that will make us all very uncomfortable,” she said. “I think that we have to be realistic about what we can expect.”

======

How hard can it be, to just genome all the bats?…

This is why bench biologists should spend some time doing field biology. We’re still discovering new species of bats. Every year. In Southeast Asia. The idea that we could quickly survey THE ENTIRE VIROME OF EVERY SPECIES IN THE REGION is batshit stupid. https://t.co/bLjXptiuTT — Josh Rosenau (@JoshRosenau) August 26, 2021

The proximal origin may not require sampling every virome of every bat in SE Asia, but is no easier. If the proximal source is bush meat, just test the virome of…every wild animal in…Asia? Or tracking down every illegal meat trader for a truthful account of their sourcing. — Josh Rosenau (@JoshRosenau) August 26, 2021

But finding the wild reservoir (if SARS-CoV-2 hasn’t replaced it in the wild already) would tell us which farms or wild trappers might be worth deeper investigation. — Josh Rosenau (@JoshRosenau) August 26, 2021

Point is, it’s a detective story where there are nigh-infinite suspects. It’s hard. It’ll take time. As it has for Ebola, did for SARS, MERS, Nipah, flus, and the many other viruses that didn’t have sources identified for years, decades, or indeed ever. — Josh Rosenau (@JoshRosenau) August 26, 2021

======

Perspective: Free rapid at-home coronavirus tests could make pandemic life easier https://t.co/LA9YdyJQQB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 25, 2021

On Friday, July 30, my band took the stage at the local pub for the first of a two-night stint. We were all vaccinated, as were all of our friends in the audience. We hadn’t performed since before the pandemic and poured our hearts out onstage and off it, hugging, chatting loudly in each other’s faces during breaks and singing at full volume. Back home with the babysitter, as we later found out, my son was developing the first symptoms of covid-19. By Sunday, my wife and I had symptoms, too, followed by my daughter on Monday. But we luckily didn’t infect all our friends because before I could return to the pub Saturday, we used a rapid antigen over-the-counter coronavirus test to test our son, got a positive result within 15 minutes, and immediately canceled everything. As far as I know, no one in the band or among my friends at the bar came down with covid-19… There’s nothing new about this technology or the understanding of how it might be useful if deployed widely. It’s true that these tests also aren’t as accurate as the various kinds of laboratory tests, and I definitely had the sense over the past year that they were totally unreliable. But that’s just wrong. False positives are rare because the test rarely finds the coronavirus unless there’s virus to find. False negatives are more common, with higher accuracy during peak infection and if symptomatic, but lower in other situations. The FDA recommends serial testing as needed…

======

There is a fairly loud camp that believes the focus on kids is overblown & mask mandates are harmful. Much of their logic if there is any has to turn on the fact that very very few kids have died from COVID. Thankfully most indeed recover. That argument misses a lot. 2/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 25, 2021

Because the costs are so patently low & the solutions so patently clear, its even harder to squint your eyes & imagine someone arguing a child sick enough to be hospitalized doesn’t require action. But here we are. 12/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 25, 2021

For schools who have adopted those measures (ventilation, eating, masks, etc), studies show there is almost no spread in schools. (Delta might challenge that near zero result— we don’t know). 14/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 25, 2021

======

Folks @TheEconomist reckon failure to make #COVID19 #vaccines available to the whole world will cost the global economy more than $2 Trillion.

MORE pic.twitter.com/hSeVUCAAbn — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 26, 2021



The Economist, of course, has its biases:

3/ As with every other calamity on Earth, the poorest countries will pay the highest costs, in terms of their economies, for delays in #COVID19 #vaccine rollouts — because the rich countries are hording vaccines. From @TheEconomist Intelligence Unit.

MORE pic.twitter.com/74PHa9jEYf — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 26, 2021