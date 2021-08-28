Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

76 Comments

(Thoughts & prayers for those in the region, and those with loved ones in the region… )


… “The military made clear to the President that they are committed to continuing this mission, to saving lives, to evacuating more people from the country over the coming days, and completing their mission by the 31st. What it will also mean, as they move to this retrograde phase, is that there will be a reduction of numbers over the next couple of days…”

Since some of y’all were discussing this in the comments yesterday:

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.

That’s at least in part because the questions often reflect a network or right-wing consensus that hasn’t been exposed to any significant scrutiny. Little grains of ice snowball into scandals, with Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino and whoever else packing on more and more — and then they get removed from the cooler and placed on the sidewalk. It often doesn’t take long for it to melt…

“Mr. President, there had not been a U.S. service member killed in combat in Afghanistan since February of 2020,” Doocy said. “You set a deadline. You pulled troops out. You sent troops back in. And now 12 Marines are dead. You said the buck stops with you. Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?”

When Donald Trump was asked a similar question in March 2020 about the failure of coronavirus testing, he answered like Donald Trump: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all, because we were given a — a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time.” Rejection of the idea that he deserved blame and a pivot to his predecessor.

Biden’s been doing this longer, so he accepted blame — and then pivoted to his predecessor.

“I bear responsibility for, fundamentally, all that’s happened of late,” Biden said. “But here’s the deal: You know — I wish you’d one day say these things — you know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1. In return, the commitment was made — and that was a year before — in return, he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces.”…

At that point, though, Biden went in a different direction: He challenged Doocy to admit that he knew that his own framing of the question was unsound.

“Remember that? I’m being serious,” Biden said to Doocy.

Doocy tried to interject that Trump was no longer the president, but Biden kept at it.

“Now wait a minute,” he said. “I’m asking you a question. Is that — is that accurate, to the best of your knowledge?”

“I know what you’re talking about,” Doocy conceded, before then trying to get Biden to opine on why Americans might be frustrated with the situation in the country. Biden, after resting his head on his hands in apparent frustration, replied that Americans “have an issue that people are likely to get hurt” as they had that day.

He then returned to the prior point: that U.S. forces had avoided attack thanks to the deal made by Trump that had included a withdrawal pledge. This was the case, he said, “whether my friend will acknowledge it” or not — his friend being Doocy…

For all of the right’s focus on Biden’s mental acuity, he’s sufficiently adept at the sort of exchange seen Thursday to be able to put Doocy on the defensive…

  artem1s
  Baud
  Cermet
  debbie
  different-church-lady
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  funlady75
  germy
  Gin & Tonic
  Immanentize
  John S.
  JPL
  Ken
  NotMax
  OzarkHillbilly
  raven
  rikyrah
  Salt Creek
  Skepticat
  Soprano2
  Spanky
  WaterGirl
  WereBear

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      And NPR leads off with an interview with an Al Jazeera reporter who dismisses the drone strike as distraction, comparing it to Clinton’s airstrike in Sudan. WTF, NPR?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      Like Fox Bubblites are ever going to hear Biden’s full reply?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Matthew Yglesias
      @mattyglesias
      · 13h
      What was the precipitating event that led to the hydroxychloroquine/ivermectin switch?

      Dan Rather
      @DanRather
      ·
      13h
      Fewer syllables?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Salt Creek

      @debbie: NPR? Oh you mean National Patrician Radio? They may sound smooth and sophisticated, but they really are the iron fist in a velvet glove.

      If Washington is wired for Republicans, NPR is hard wired.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      If you are in the storm’s path, please comply with local evacuation instructions. — President Biden

      I have the sinking feeling that several hundred people just made plans to drive the pickup out on the levee and party as the storm comes it, to show that they can’t be bossed around…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John S.

      @different-church-lady: Zero chance. Inside their bubble, they believe what they are told. For example, this viewpoint from someone I know:

      Biden has given up on Americans and our allies who helped us in Afghanistan. He is abandoning them. This is the worst military blunder in modern history.

      Doocy is just feeding into this narrative and saying what the Fox audience wants to hear, and reinforcing what they are being told to think.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      Some breaking news: @dandarling urged his fellow evangelicals to be vaccinated. Today he was fired by the National Religious Broadcasters https://t.co/cSYFsmFIAS

      — Bob Smietana (@bobsmietana) August 27, 2021

      i’m going to say something possibly very weird here, and if i am wrong feel free to tell me, but this is starting to feel like dying of covid or at least not preventing getting infected is some sort of martyrdom. because this is supremely weird shit. https://t.co/9uYfaptiId

      — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 28, 2021

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Immanentize

      There once was a restaurant in Boston on Beacon Hill — Locke-Ober. JFK often ate lunch there when he was a Mass. State Senator. It is closed now, but was famous for its large red headed reclining nude over the bar (men only) and it’s lobster stew. Last night I made it for some friends — and it is really delicious and rich. But it has simple ingredients. It basically comes down to lobster meat in a butter, cream and sherry broth. I may eat the leftovers for brunch.

      Living the dream.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      artem1s

      Personally I would be tempted to show up to these pressers with a giant MISSION ACCOMPLISHED banner wearing a honking huge codpiece.  That Biden can contain his frustration by covering his face with his hands amazes me.  We are lucky to have someone who is so poised and can keep his focus on the real problems despite the distraction of the press and disinformation campaigns.  These asshats are lucky TFG didn’t drone strike their asses – you know he would have if he could have gotten away with it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/27/covid-origin-report-us-intelligence-agencies-are-divided.html

      • The U.S. intelligence community said Friday that it is divided over the exact origin of Covid-19.
      • “All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident,” the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies wrote in an unclassified report.
      • The report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, found that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon.
      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Does it taste as good without the large red headed nude?

      How sexist is it that I read a slightly different version of the above the first time thru?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Should we be snapping up hay and oats futures now?

      “Savvy investors are champing at the bitcoin to get in on the coming boom.”

      //

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      @Immanentize: famous for its large red headed reclining nude over the bar (men only)

      I am amusing myself by mis-reading this as saying the bar hired large red-headed men to pose nude.

      At least, I think that’s a mis-reading….

      Reply
    34. 34.

      raven

      MSNBC just had a piece from a school board meeting in Tennessee where a doctor was trying to explain masks to the reporter. People harassed the doc and one skank said “13 dead in Afghanistan is a lot more important than this!” The reporter asked her “why are you here then”?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Probably not.

      In its final iteration, Locke-Ober was owned by a semi-famous woman chef who kept the painting above the old bar which was now a service counter as the bar had become the dining room — for all genders (or none). She was a pretty woman, to be sure.

      The place was so expensive that we were not allowed to take faculty candidates there for the traditional interview meal. Ruth’s Chris was on that no-go list as well

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Immanentize: I’m allergic to shellfish, but otherwise that sounds great!

      We watched “Burn After Reading” last night without knowing it was a Coen bros movie. At first things could be dismissed as just Hollywood “wacky.” Then they got weird. Then they jumped waaaaay off the tracks. Good movie! Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’ve heard a lot of folks pan that movie, but I love it. When Clooney and the Coen brothers get together, it is pure comedic genius. (Brad Pitt nails it in this one too).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Not being difficult, but are you sure you are allergic to shellfish? My good friend has thought for forty years that he was allergic to shellfish, including some trip to the ER when he was a kid. I make dinner for him and his wife so this “no shellfish” rule made me sad.

      But this summer he went to an allergist and learned he had no allergy at all to shellfish — but probably got some food poisoning, like scumboid, when he was young and the Dr. Just labelled it “allergy.”

      Worth a real check if you haven’t done that yet. Lobster, crab, crawfish, shrimp, your life could be greatly enhanced!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Immanentize: I’m allergic to iodide, which is in most shellfish. I know that because I had a dye injected into my veins for a scan, broke out in huge hives, and had trouble breathing. The staff ran around pushing alarms and finally injected something that made me feel better.

      So it’s possible I could eat some shellfish, but I’m taking no chances!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Immanentize

      @Gin & Tonic: You and yours should really come up here for dinner some day. Close enough for a day trip!

      Just go to Tufts and go a mile and a half further. I would be thrilled to make stew for you.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ken

      Huh, I was looking at the NHC prediction for Ida’s storm surge and the map looked odd. I hadn’t realized how much of the south and southeast “bird’s foot” part of the Mississippi delta has been destroyed by recent hurricanes and, I assume, rising sea levels.  The map looks quite different than the one I grew up with.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: As I understand it, a lot of that is due to containment and channelization of the Mississippi not allowing for the deposition of new sediments to replace that which is eroded away.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      debbie

      @Immanentize:

      Lots of recipes for it, but I note that most call it “JFK’s Lobster Stew.” The recipe I just read sounds very delicious, but about a million calories per cup.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      different-church-lady

      Shawn Fleek (he / they)

      @shawnfleek

      ·
      15h

      Cool country you’ve got there. Would be a shame if someone invented a website for ranking hot girls on campus and your mom used it to learn how to poison herself with horse paste.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      “And the waffle iron you sent sucks too.”

      The honeymoon’s over for a pair of newlyweds who were so steaming mad at wedding no-shows — who originally RSVP’d “yes” — that they slapped them with a $240 bill to cover their costs. Source

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: You remind me to make my usual prediction that Ida may be the hurricane that overwhelms the Old River Control Structure and sends the whole flow of the Mississippi River into the Atchafalaya Basin.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      JPL

      @debbie: yup   I typed the restaurants name so I could pull up the original.   Lobster tails are ten dollars for 5 oz so it would be pricey for me to make.  I’d have to have whole lobsters shipped from Maine, and that’s not going to happen.  Sure is tempting though.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      debbie

      @JPL:

      I remember way back when I lived in Boston being able to go down to the docks and buy lobsters at $1 per pound. We made that stew a lot; happily, I had a roommate who didn’t mind murdering the lobsters. I couldn’t bear that part of the recipe.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: That’s how my husband found out he was allergic to iodide – they injected some to do an X-ray for a kidney stone, and he went into anaphylactic shock. They had to inject adrenaline into his heart. Rough way to find out you have an allergy! He said he always thought he got sick after going to the oyster bar because he drank too much beer.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      JPL

      @debbie: It has been decades and decades since I purchased live lobsters, but I never had a problem with heads first into the boiling water you go.    I never tried the knife trick which is suppose to be more humane.   It’s a matter of degrees though.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Skepticat

      @OzarkHillbilly: As I understand it, a lot of that is due to containment and channelization of the Mississippi not allowing for the deposition of new sediments to replace that which is eroded away.

      My understanding is that canals cut by oil companies bear much of the blame. Bayou Farewell by Mike Tidwell covers the issue all too well.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Cermet

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: While not too likely that the amount of iodine in shellfish will cause a reaction I understand your concern – lobster is higher than shrimp or Blue crab. However, iodine levels are often very high in many salt water fish – like Cod. More to the issue, iodine can be very high in meats (depending on the feed) and even dairy can be high in iodine. Certainly you must get the MDA of iodine in any case. Do keep Benadryl handy if you are concerned.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Immanentize

      @JPL: I resisted the onion. So funny you mention that because I really struggled with that.

      I did two very small things — I added a stalk of celery when reducing and a pinch of thyme. Also maybe a slightly higher sherry to butter ratio. But that was it.

      Reply

