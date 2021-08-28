Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The revolution will be supervised.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This is how realignments happen…

This blog will pay for itself.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Shocking, but not surprising

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The math demands it!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I really should read my own blog.

Let there be snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Verified, but limited!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This really is a full service blog.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Open Thread

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: 

I bought a Weber grill this week.   I got the charcoal Weber, not gas, with the thermometer and a little side table.  I ordered one of the chimney things for lighting charcoal without lighter fluid or any chemicals.  Wow, those things have come a long way since the little slow-lighting one my -ex had all those years ago.

We christened the new grill with hamburgers last night.  We thought about doing reverse sear filets, but we figured we should start with something that wasn’t time-sensitive since the grill had to be assembled.

Why do even hamburgers taste 100x better on a charcoal grill than they do otherwise?  Burgers fried in a pan are boring and kind of disgusting.

Even the leftover hamburger for lunch – topped with cheddar, salsa avocado, and fresh tomatoes from the garden was really great.  Burgers last night were topped with roasted onions and spicy red peppers fro my garden.  Yum.  My friend added Melinda’s jalapeño ketchup to his.

We haven’t had condiment wars for awhile.  What’s your perfect burger?

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • cleek
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Geeno
  • germy
  • J R in WV
  • Jager
  • James E Powell
  • jeffreyw
  • Ken
  • Mike in NC
  • Mrearl
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Phylllis
  • raven
  • Steve from Mendocino
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • Xavier

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: I do not hear it.  But then it’s a million degrees out and I am inside in the air conditioning.

      I assume we are winning?  The crowd is never that loud when it’s just whining and complaining.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Ozark, that is no way to start an argument!

      Yes it is.

      There, now that we’ve got the Monty Python reference out of the way; I like grilled onions and mushrooms on my burger, with a slice of melted Swiss and a little mustard.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steve from Mendocino

      I urge you to get mesquite charcoal and find someone who has oak firewood. Beg a clear chunk and use a hand axe to cut a 1 inch by 1 inch sliver of oak. Get the mesquite going in a chimney, dump it in one corner of the weber and put the oak on top of it and cover. Give it 5 minutes to get some of the nastiness out of the oak and then put the burgers on the opposite side from the fire and cook covered, flip and finish. Top vent should be above the bergers to draw the smoke from the fire over them.  As for garnish, I generally make my own sauces, but Tobasco brand has a chipotle sauce that is quite good. My two cents.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Harvard University, originally founded with a mission to educate clergymen in order to minister to New England’s early Puritan colonists, has a new chief chaplain. His name is Greg Epstein – and he is an atheist.

      Epstein, author of Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe, has been the university’s humanist chaplain since 2005 before being unanimously elected by his fellow campus chaplains as the university chaplains organization’s new president, the New York Times reported.

      The 44-year-old, who was raised in a Jewish household, has been described as a “godfather to the [humanist] movement”, a secular, values-based philosophy that focuses on people’s relationships with each other instead of with God.

      That sound you hear is the exploding of Evangelical heads.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anoniminous

      Soy patty boiled in water served between two rice crackers with alfalfa sprouts slathered in mung bean paste.

      For the discerning gourmet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Xavier: I was shocked by how easy that was!  Put the paper under the chimney, add the charcoal, and use the little holes at the bottom of the chimney to light the paper in several places.

      The one we had years ago required an amazing amount of coaxing, and patience, and a lot of time.  This was amazing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cope

      Smash burgers in casa cope. I divide one pound of 80/20 ground round into eight burger balls. I heat the grill plate on the gas grill and begin cooking. Each ball of meat sits on the grill sizzling away for about thirty seconds and then I smash them out with the back of a spatula. They cook until brown on the edges and a bit “bloody” on top. That’s when they get flipped, blanketed with the cheese of choice and closed under the grill top for a couple of minutes until the cheese melts. Buns of choice around here include slider buns (Hawaiian or potato) or a slice of seeded rye bread cut in half to slider smash burger size. For me, a bit of catsup and sometimes onion, usually raw.

      Done.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Panera sells brioche bun-shaped, well, buns.  I was going to make some from scratch, but my friend suggested those. Those didn’t get soggy like regular hamburger buns do, so I was really pleased with how it went.  First time since March 2020 that I have eaten a bread product that I didn’t make myself.

      I did the Panera order on-line with curbside pickup thing.  They are only 5 minutes away, so the was pretty painless.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I’ve had that very Weber grill for a decade now and cooked many a fantastic meal on it. I like a nice sharp cheddar (Cabot seriously sharp is what we usually use) plus lettuce tomato onions hot sauce or jalapeno and a nice spicey brown mustard. Sometimes I’ll add pickles too.

      I remember reading an Interview on how to make burgers with a supposed expert celebrity chef and he said never to grill them because they’re better cooked in their own fat. That tells you what the fuck celebrity chefs know about making delicious burgers, which is apparently hardly anything because they do indeed get great flavor from cooking over charcoal or wood, or both.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geeno

      Diced onions and garlic mixed into the meat, sriracha mustard (basically brown mustard mixed with some sriracha) and perhaps baby spinach on top, all rosemary olive oil roll.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @cope: I had the choice of regular size or slider-size brioche buns at Panera, and I went with regular.  I may have to try slider-sized next time.

      I sliced the bun in half and toasted it in the toaster oven – and let the cheese melt on the bun rather than dripping off the burger and into the grate.  That worked really well.

      For the burgers I used a tiny bit of salt, a lot of good Penzey’s black pepper, and a splash of worcestershire sauce.  I don’t think I even used any garlic salt.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jager

      When portable grills began to show up in the 50s, my old man bought one for our lake place. He couldn’t get the charcoal going to save his ass. One day out of frustration he doused the charcoal with boat gas (oil and gas mixed) he only did it once.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      Bought a new Weber grill when we moved here and it’s still going strong 12 years later. This model has a propane tank starter to fire up the charcoal, which are ready to cook with in 15 minutes.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      J R in WV

      We use hardwood charcoal, and add local hardwood on top. I start all my fires with a propane torch, no fluid no fuss, just the torch on the charcoal. Same for firewood in the wood stove when it’s cold out. Seasoned oak and ash, 30 or 40 seconds with the torch where the draft will put incoming air on the burning wood.

      Burgers, grilled, with sweet onions, hearty mustard or real mayo, garlic and steak sauce in the burger before it’s pressed into patties. I like tomatoes with, but on the side because they’re so juicy this time of year. Fresh corn with butter for a side.

      Last night we had thick cut hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches for dinner, really good on crusty bakery bread. Great tomatoes this summer!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      English muffins aren’t as good as they used to be, but I liked a burger (as rare as was allowed) on an English muffin with mayonnaise. Hellman’s, of course.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      James E Powell

      @Jager:

      I had a friend did something like that with white gas and created a catastrophe. I’m sure his kids tell his grandchildren the story.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Phylllis: Yeah, on amazon someone said to dip the paper in oil before you light it.  I figured I would try ti without oil first, and it started right up.  But I will keep a little bit of oil in mind in the future.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cleek

      my ancient three burner gas grill finally rusted through early this summer. i’d had it for 15 years, maybe. and i always thought it was pretty good at doing what it needed to do. but this time i thought i’d try a Weber. i got a little Spirit 2, gas, no frills. but holy cats is that thing a million times better than the grill it replaced. comes up to searing temp in no time and most importantly – the valves don’t leak when they’re turned off. so if i accidentally forget to turn off the gas on the tank, it doesn’t all leak out overnight!​
       

      best burger: grilled, topped with arugula, bacon jam and smoked cheddar.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Bison burgers with Tarragon Butter. Soften a stick of butter and flatten it out on a piece of foil. Cover the butter with springs of fresh tarragon and a few drops of a good white wine vinegar. Roll the butter into a jelly roll, wrap up in the foil and put back in the fridge. When the butter is hard, time to cook! Have a ball of ground bison about 1/4 to 1/3 lb., slice a piece off the tarragon butter, push it into the middle of the ball, then flatten into a patty. Grill (I use a cast iron stove top grill pan). Top with sliced Guyere Cheese while still on the grill so cheese melts. Serve on brioche buns with Dijon mustard and arugula. If you wish, sauté sliced red onions in olive oil and finish with a splash of balsamic. Onions can be used to add to the toppings or as a side.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      About to start a new season of Bosch tonight.  I thought Season 4 was the best by far.  Wasn’t all that crazy about Season 5, but it was decent enough.  Someone here said seasons 6 and 7 are not as good as the earlier seasons, but I am very much rooting for that person to be wrong.  :-)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.