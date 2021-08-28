I bought a Weber grill this week. I got the charcoal Weber, not gas, with the thermometer and a little side table. I ordered one of the chimney things for lighting charcoal without lighter fluid or any chemicals. Wow, those things have come a long way since the little slow-lighting one my -ex had all those years ago.

We christened the new grill with hamburgers last night. We thought about doing reverse sear filets, but we figured we should start with something that wasn’t time-sensitive since the grill had to be assembled.

Why do even hamburgers taste 100x better on a charcoal grill than they do otherwise? Burgers fried in a pan are boring and kind of disgusting.

Even the leftover hamburger for lunch – topped with cheddar, salsa avocado, and fresh tomatoes from the garden was really great. Burgers last night were topped with roasted onions and spicy red peppers fro my garden. Yum. My friend added Melinda’s jalapeño ketchup to his.

We haven’t had condiment wars for awhile. What’s your perfect burger?

Totally open thread.