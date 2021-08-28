Absolutely lovely kids. Anyone who looks at this and experiences fear or hatred needs to see a doctor. https://t.co/lxmUnVb8XV — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) August 27, 2021

According to my maternal grandmother, her mother arrived in New York as a new (pregnant) widow with eight kids. Nana never stopped delighting in the fact that she, unlike her older siblings, was a ‘real’, native-born American. She married another Irish-American, from a family that arrived here a few generations earlier — in family lore, the first arrival on that branch came over as a replacement conscript for some native-born fortunate son during the Civil War.

My paternal grandfather was an Irish Catholic mustered out of the Royal Irish Constabulary in the late 1910s; given a choice of expatriation to any Commonwealth nation, he chose Canada. There he married another emigrant from his old home town, which wasn’t an uncommon practice. It wasn’t until after their deaths, and that of their only son, that we discovered she was born and raised a Protestant — their separate removals happened because, in their native land, falling in love with a member of the wrong religious clan was a potential death sentence. Even in Montreal, her extended family wasn’t pleased; the newlyweds moved to NYC almost immediately…

The kids in that photo at the top will, Murphy willing, grow up to be American citizens who share stories about arriving in Virginia with their kids and grandkids. Some of them will be more poetry than history. This, too, is America!

A thin length of yellow tape cordoned off the new arrivals – hundreds of Afghan refugees fresh off the plane from Kabul airport – from the intrusion of their new world, the grounds of an exhibition centre in Chantilly, Virginia. Masoud, his wife and four children were among them, clutching plastic bags filled with blankets, toothbrushes and the like. Someone had given the girls notebooks, the kind American children will be going back to school with this week. He had been a driver for US forces and then the Afghan government, he told BBC Persian. “Everyone knew who I was working for,” Masoud said… When they landed at Dulles Airport, just outside Washington DC, men, women, children and the elderly were shepherded aboard a fleet of buses and taken to the centre that would give them temporary shelter. Rows of neatly made beds with green covers made the cavernous place resemble the inside of a military barracks. A fleet of 20 or 30 portable toilets had been put in a back lot. Some 300 people would spend the night there, BBC Persian was told before access to the centre was cut off to journalists. A translator volunteering at the centre described seeing among the arrivals a young girl who had come with only a sister and cousins, but no parents. “Her mother had to choose between sending her daughter alone or keeping her in Afghanistan,” BBC Persian was told. Her relatives did not know when or if the girl’s mother would make it. Another woman had just given birth five days earlier, but had kept quiet about her condition, bearing the pain all the way from Kabul to Virginia. The translator discovered that she was bleeding and called an ambulance, she said…