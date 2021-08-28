Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Immigration Open Thread: Family Stories

Immigration Open Thread: Family Stories

According to my maternal grandmother, her mother arrived in New York as a new (pregnant) widow with eight kids. Nana never stopped delighting in the fact that she, unlike her older siblings, was a ‘real’, native-born American. She married another Irish-American, from a family that arrived here a few generations earlier — in family lore, the first arrival on that branch came over as a replacement conscript for some native-born fortunate son during the Civil War.

My paternal grandfather was an Irish Catholic mustered out of the Royal Irish Constabulary in the late 1910s; given a choice of expatriation to any Commonwealth nation, he chose Canada. There he married another emigrant from his old home town, which wasn’t an uncommon practice. It wasn’t until after their deaths, and that of their only son, that we discovered she was born and raised a Protestant — their separate removals happened because, in their native land, falling in love with a member of the wrong religious clan was a potential death sentence. Even in Montreal, her extended family wasn’t pleased; the newlyweds moved to NYC almost immediately…

The kids in that photo at the top will, Murphy willing, grow up to be American citizens who share stories about arriving in Virginia with their kids and grandkids. Some of them will be more poetry than history. This, too, is America!

A thin length of yellow tape cordoned off the new arrivals – hundreds of Afghan refugees fresh off the plane from Kabul airport – from the intrusion of their new world, the grounds of an exhibition centre in Chantilly, Virginia.

Masoud, his wife and four children were among them, clutching plastic bags filled with blankets, toothbrushes and the like. Someone had given the girls notebooks, the kind American children will be going back to school with this week.

He had been a driver for US forces and then the Afghan government, he told BBC Persian. “Everyone knew who I was working for,” Masoud said…

When they landed at Dulles Airport, just outside Washington DC, men, women, children and the elderly were shepherded aboard a fleet of buses and taken to the centre that would give them temporary shelter.

Rows of neatly made beds with green covers made the cavernous place resemble the inside of a military barracks. A fleet of 20 or 30 portable toilets had been put in a back lot.

Some 300 people would spend the night there, BBC Persian was told before access to the centre was cut off to journalists.

A translator volunteering at the centre described seeing among the arrivals a young girl who had come with only a sister and cousins, but no parents. “Her mother had to choose between sending her daughter alone or keeping her in Afghanistan,” BBC Persian was told. Her relatives did not know when or if the girl’s mother would make it.

Another woman had just given birth five days earlier, but had kept quiet about her condition, bearing the pain all the way from Kabul to Virginia. The translator discovered that she was bleeding and called an ambulance, she said…

    45Comments

    2.

      smedley the uncertain

      One thing that got me is these people have been vetted long before their move out the country. The security checks run on them even before they began to work for us were in depth and validated many times over.

    3.

      Mike in NC

      I had a grandfather who was born in Scotland and emigrated to Canada and then America. Died long before I was born. Never even learned his first name. Other grandfather was born on Prince Edward Island. Never knew anything about him either. Not even a snapshot.

      My grandmother grew up in a town in Nova Scotia called Antigonish. So did my wife’s grandmother. Both had the same names.

    4.

      Baud

      This, too, is America!

      I wonder which family will get their first reality show.

    6.

      geg6

      This is a beautiful thing. I’m so happy they are here safely.

      My paternal grandparents were immigrants from England, having come here, separately, in the 1890s as teenagers (I forget what years they landed). My maternal great-grandparents came from Ireland and Germany, respectively, in the late 1860s. The big scandal in my family was when my mom (Catholic) married my dad (Methodist). And even more scandal when my dad converted. Grandpa Gray was not bothered as much and we loved him. Grandma Gray, however, made it clear that we were the least favored grandchildren being that we were the reason my dad converted. Plus, she was grossed out that there were six of us rather than the respectable two or three that a proper British family should be.

    9.

      sab

      Our local Humane Society has a thrift store. We donatef urniture and household goods to it, and sometimes buy there. I often see immigrant families there. It’s possible to outfit a basic kitxhen from there for under 50 dollars. Do other cities have such places?

    12.

      Matt McIrvin

      I grew up in Chantilly and a couple of my high-school friends were from Afghanistan. Nice guys.

    13.

      gwangung

      @Omnes Omnibus: Quadrupling down.

       

      I am tired of their xenophobic, racist asses. Bring them in. Bring them all in.

      (Soon enough the Afghani immigrants’ll give side eye to all the kids who wanna date their sons and daughters, but that”s just the price they’ll have to pay).

    14.

      Baud

      the cognitive dissonance should be obvious: “we must help our afghan friends! also our afghan friends are not welcome in america!”

      There’s no cognitive dissonance.  The point is to hurt Biden by offering different messages to different groups of voters.

    15.

      Anne Laurie

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes, one of the good things is that our government is making an effort to rehome the new immigrants where there’s already an Afghan ‘community’ to help them adapt.

      Well-meaning (white) native-born Americans have their limits!

    16.

      Gin & Tonic

      I wish these Afghanis all the best, and do not begrudge them their visas, but I will note that my son is currently in Mexico City visiting his wife, because family reunification visas and/or green card applications are processed at a molasses-in-January pace.

    17.

      dmsilev

      Like so many of us, I see echoes of my ancestors there. Two of my grandparents came through Ellis Island as children in the early 1920’s, escaping the wars that wracked Poland and Russia in the aftermath of WWI. A few years ago, my mom made up a poster that was an enlargement of a photo of her mother and the caption ‘Refugee, 1921’, and brought it to several protests against TFG’s immigration-hatred policy.

      (Once the microfilms from that era were digitized, around 2000 or so, I was actually able to find shipping manifests for a few ancestors. That was pretty nifty)

    18.

      Adam L Silverman

      If you’re looking for someone who is up and running to provide necessities to the inbound evacuees, this is a good one. It is being run by Afghan-American attorney Mirriam Seddiq:

      You can also contact your local Jewish, Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, etc Family/Social Services to see if they need help either in donations or in bodies in regard to the inbound evacuees. You can also contact your local mosques and waqfs (the Islamic endowments that run the mosques).

      Fun fact: seddiq means righteous in the ancient Semitic languages: biblical Hebrew and Aramaic. In modern Semitic languages, or those influence by them, it can range from righteous to friend.

    19.

      dmsilev

      Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
      With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
      Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
      The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
      Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
      I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

      Let’s try to live up to that ideal.

    22.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: When my sister-in-law was applying for her green card, the local Rep’s office was a huge help. Many of them have one or more staffers dedicated to just immigration paperwork issues.

    23.

      NYCMT

      I’m sitting on the sofa in the living room of my grandfather’s house which he bought when he retired 50 years ago. 30 years before that he was in Biloxi Mississippi training with the first infantry division, The Big Red One. He landed with the third wave on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Five years before he landed on the beach, he was a prisoner in KZ Dachau, having been arrested on Kristallnacht. His parents, uncle and aunt and first cousin were on the Orinoco, the ship right after the St Louis that never was allowed to land any passengers at all.

      They all died in Auschwitz.

      I have strong feelings about this country and refugee admissions.

    25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dmsilev: Remember how Stephen Miller was actively contemptuous of that poem, would go on about how it was a perversion of the meaning of the Statue of Liberty?

    28.

      Brachiator

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I wish these Afghanis all the best, and do not begrudge them their visas, but I will note that my son is currently in Mexico City visiting his wife, because family reunification visas and/or green card applications are processed at a molasses-in-January pace.

      For decades, Congress has refused to allocate enough funds or to channel the right resources to improve the immigration system.

      I hope that things get better for everyone who has to deal with the system.

    31.

      Another Scott

      My father’s father and mother got married during the Depression. The story I heard was that she was tried of being hungry. He was an immigrant from Athens, GR with a very, very Greek name. She divorced him when my dad was young, remarried, and my dad changed his last name (to a much more western European one).

      I think a lot of his family records were probably lost in the various 20th Century wars.

      I was surprised and amazed when I visited the Acropolis (in Greece for a conference) and there was a bronze statue in some gift shop or something on the hill. I looked down, and his toes were exactly like mine – middle toes longer than big toe, tiny pinky toe! Coincidence? I think not!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    32.

      HRA

      @Gin & Tonic: My dad’s cousin went through something you have described getting his wife and daughter from former Yugoslavia. What worked for him was getting an appointment to meet his representative in Washington. His family arrived shortly after his visit.

    33.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: I remember that story. But my son and his wife are opposite sex. Married in NY, both currently employed by US-based companies.

    34.

      debbie

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I didn’t know until recently that there’s a shackle and broken chain at the Statue’s feet. Seems that would make the poem more relevant than most people realize.

    37.

      Mary G

      I’m sure I’ve the story here before, but I am now officially old enough to begin repeating myself. My dad’s family came with Lord Calvert’s kids in the 1660s to escape persecution for their Catholic religion. My mom’s father came in the 1900s by hitchhiking his way from Sweden to Hamburg, stowing away on a freighter to NYC, then hitchhiking again to Austin, TX, where there was both a Swedish neighborhood and hot weather. They all prospered and turned out hordes of descendents, especially the Catholics.

    38.

      Kent

      @Matt McIrvin: @dmsilev: Remember how Stephen Miller was actively contemptuous of that poem, would go on about how it was a perversion of the meaning of the Statue of Liberty?

      I thought one of the benefits of electing Biden was that we would never have to hear from Stephen Miller ever again.  Why is he polluting my screen?

    39.

      frosty

      My father’s family immigrated to Long Island in 1655. One of the branches of my mother’s family settled Mississippi when it was a frontier.

      However, both my kids are recent immigrants; one from Chile as an infant, the other from Bolivia as a toddler. They’ve grown up to be great young men – I couldn’t have been luckier in building a family.

    40.

      Narya

      I’ve seen the early1900s ship manifest with my (Italian) grandmother’s name on it. My grandfather’s parents were also Italian. Dad’s side is all German, but late 19th century as best I can tell. My parents grew up blocks from each other in a small town, so it’s a very American story in its own way.

    41.

      BC in Illinois

      My grandfather came from a German-speaking village in [Austria-] Hungary, just before WW I. He settled in a German-speaking community in Akron, Ohio.   A few years later, he enlisted in the US Army, though he could barely speak English. He was told “it would help his citizenship.” (The war ended before he went overseas.)

      His daughter (my mother) was a WW II WAC. All three of his daughters married WW II veterans. In the next generation, my brother and cousin went to Vietnam and I went to Bethesda, MD as a US Navy Hospital Corpsman. In the next generation, there are two West Point grads, one of who made it as far as Qatar. Among his descendants are teachers, preachers, accountants, baristas, a few police, a government mathematician, some engineers, a few computer people, and four g’g’g’kids at a Chinese immersion school.

      I see his story in the pictures of the immigrants today.

    42.

      Kent

      My wife and oldest daughter are immigrants from Chile.  We married and I brought them up to Juneau Alaska actually where I was living and working at the time.  All the initial immigration paperwork we did in Ketchikan (closest INS office) and Anchorage and it was all smooth and professional.

      We moved to Texas a year later for my wife’s medical residency training.  She go her citizenship approved at the INS office in San Antonio.  We had our second daughter along and an enormous stack of paperwork showing joint bank accounts, joint ownership of our house and vehicles, etc.   The agent interviewing her chatted for about 5 minutes and then rubber stamped everything.  She was like “wait…I studied for this, I want the full test.  Ask me who’s on the Supreme Court and about the 14th Amendment.”   He laughed and said  our daughter playing on the floor was all the proof he needed.   Probably didn’t hurt that she has flawless unaccented English after having been an exchange student in Virginia and going to college at Oxford.   And was teaching medicine as an attending physician in Waco and Dallas.  So she probably wasn’t the typical Latina immigrant they get in San Antonio.

      I hear about all the immigration horror stories and was obsessively on different immigration forums figuring everything out.  But our experience was smooth and uneventful.

    43.

      Percysowner

      My paternal grandmother’s family went back to the American Revolution. One of her ancestors led a retreat during the Revolution, or so she said. She was HORRIFIED when my dad married my mom a first generation American. Her mother, my granny, and her grandmother, my little grandma (she was maybe 4’8″), came over from Hungary. The only story I was told was that my little grandma was from a town in Hungary. The Russian Army marched in and when they marched out, my little grandma was pregnant with my granny. Somehow they made it over to America, no husband that I ever heard of. My granny married another immigrant had my uncle and my mom. My mom got a Masters Degree in Library Science. My paternal grandmother never forgave her for not being a real American. She also was convinced that my mom might be, horror of horrors, CATHOLIC. My granny told me that they were NOT CATHOLIC. I have no idea what religion they were, but AFAIK she never went to church. Sadly, my mom died when I was 11. My dad remarried and I lost contact with my mom’s family. I will never know much more about what my granny and little grandma went through.

      The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same. Prejudice of all kinds remains. Immigrants aren’t “good” enough for “proper” Americans. My only hope is that some day this country starts living up to the ideals we spout and don’t support. I was lucky. As the daughter of white immigrants, no one questions my right to be here, even though I am really only second generation American. I hope we take in as many Afghan refugees as possible.

    45.

      Patricia Kayden

      Who is listening to Xenophobia Miller in the Year of Our Lord 2021? Take in all the refugees we can and deport Miller and his bigoted ilk to Russia.

