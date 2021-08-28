BREAKING: U.S. reports 192,083 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since January, and 1,803 new deaths — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 28, 2021





Vaccine update: One million doses reported today, more than half first shots. Most since the 4th of July. 73% of adults & 61% of all Americans have their first shot. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 28, 2021

25 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, HI, IL, IA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT, VA, WA, WI and Washington, D.C. — David P Gelles (@gelles) August 27, 2021

With 57.3% of the population covered, the US now has a lower vaccination rate than China, the UK, Canada, and most Western European countries, and just above Cuba. pic.twitter.com/MJjYiB97YZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 28, 2021

Half of U.S. children ages 12-17 have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, offering new hope for the safety of school children. New studies also suggest there are safe ways for schools to open. https://t.co/H8LpIeuBrO — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

The US reported +1,291 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 652,108. The 7-day moving average rose to 1,014 deaths per day, its highest level since March 24. pic.twitter.com/u6W4LWfw10 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 28, 2021

======

WHO slams the 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccines. Only 4 African nations have been able to meet vaccine targets. "The vaccine crisis illustrates the fundamental weakness at the root of the pandemic," said WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus https://t.co/eOiBfTJ5wo pic.twitter.com/1OSAr0jOrb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

Philippines' Duterte extends coronavirus curbs as cases hit new record high https://t.co/GlyoyskxXi pic.twitter.com/RZghP0mLvA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2021

Australia logs record COVID-19 cases, driven by New South Wales https://t.co/pg8RCkADsN pic.twitter.com/KSdvLEqIDe — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2021

Russia recorded 64,000 excess deaths in July — taking the overall tally since the start of the pandemic to 600,000, second only to the U.S.https://t.co/Os6vDBST0P — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 28, 2021

Weekly reminder that cases in Spain keep going down, even after Delta took over. Relative late roll-out (comparing with Israel, the UK and the US) and excellent vaccine acceptance has likely played a fundamental role. #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/roXoSPhuID — Dr. Carlos Chaccour 🦟🔚💊 (@carlos_chaccour) August 27, 2021

England gets ready for mass COVID inoculations for 12- to 15-year-olds https://t.co/e51zDi8nS3 pic.twitter.com/zWboPotXPk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2021

South Africa will receive 2.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from the United States to add to the 5.6 million doses it received from the U.S. in July. The new doses come as the country is racing to vaccinate 67% of its people by February next year. https://t.co/KLfG9xk6Ml — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) August 27, 2021

Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France https://t.co/RUa9deYdcX pic.twitter.com/ThXdzeFbk1 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2021

The U.S. shared 188,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with El Salvador via #COVAX. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives. pic.twitter.com/HYAU8siPDy — Office of Global Affairs, HHS (@HHS_Global) August 27, 2021

======

.@CDCgov Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimen for patients with weakened immune systems; allowing vaccine providers to offer an additional dose to their most vulnerable patients. https://t.co/c9e5b3DC3F — AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) August 27, 2021

Delta variant poses twice the risk of hospitalisation – study https://t.co/gt6p1wnPiK pic.twitter.com/cpOU0cueQH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2021

Pediatricians say they are being deluged by calls from anxious parents, who are eager to get their children vaccinated against the virus that continues its deathly rampage, especially as the delta variant appears to exact a greater toll on kids. https://t.co/qzZHzq2Iyn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2021

Covid, not vaccination, causes the biggest blood clot risk, a new study found. Scientists examined clotting & other blood events in 29M cases of vaccination w/ 1st dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaxxes. After 1st dose, risk rises briefly for adverse events https://t.co/JszoOkz508 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

Study, @CDCgov

"Among previously infected #Kentucky residents, those who were not #vaccinated were >twice as likely to be reinfected compared with those with full vaccination."

No, @SenRandPaul, #COVID19 infection doesn't protect as well as vaccination.https://t.co/Wp70qpk8ak — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 27, 2021

The U.S. government said on Friday it had confirmed the world's first cases of COVID-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease. https://t.co/jwBAJcQe2n — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) August 27, 2021

Calls grow to discipline doctors who spreading coronavirus misinformation. A tiny number of doctors have had an outsize influence in spreading false information about Covid & vaccines https://t.co/bXhngekw8O — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

======

This is so depressing. So infuriating. New York’s rate was so high in part because it got hit so hard at the very beginning, before we had any idea how to treat — and of course before the vaccine. Not the case for Mississippi. https://t.co/XTaBwrETAy — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) August 28, 2021

Unbelievable. Over 3,400 people received a COVID-19 first dose with Harris County Public Health on Tuesday alone – a 706% increase compared to before our $100 incentive program. Let’s keep rolling, Harris County. Our nurses are being pushed to the limit – let’s have their back. pic.twitter.com/DlxOBTyQBQ — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 26, 2021

University of Alabama sets out to vaccinate 70% of Black Belt by fall 2022 https://t.co/iGSnydt7Lm — MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) August 27, 2021

“I couldn’t believe we’re doing this again,” said Caroline Maloney, a nurse with nearly 30 years' experience. “We’ve closed the unit again, and here we are again.” Arizona is being hit by third surge of COVID as the state passes the 1 million case mark. https://t.co/LaPio7Y49Z — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

At a children’s hospital numerous young patients are struggling to breathe. A federal “surge team” is helping exhausted doctors & nurses through one of the most trying periods in the history of Children’s Hospital New Orleans https://t.co/lmCmKS02mI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

BREAKING: A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. The judge agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. https://t.co/OPU1K9MGg8 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

As more American businesses demand proof of #COVID19 #vaccination, more #China counterfeiters are faking the proof. How do you spot the fake? @CNBC presents: pic.twitter.com/oxQSqieR43 — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) August 27, 2021

.@allahpundit buries his own lead here https://t.co/KRx1SlGoWc "Florida has recorded about as many cases in the past 48 hours as Australia has during the entire pandemic." — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 27, 2021