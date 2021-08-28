Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The willow is too close to the house.

Just a few bad apples.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I really should read my own blog.

We have all the best words.

Let there be snark.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 27-28

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)


    20Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY: 221 new cases; 4.1% test positivity.
      Deaths have gone up to 1361 now, from 1351 a month ago.
      And my employer is still planning on opening up the office next month for those people who want to come in 4 days a week.

      ——————————————————————————————————————————

      Statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza: As we report more than 200 new cases today, we are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Monroe County. We are heading in the
      wrong direction and, as we prepare to begin the new school year, we urge you to continue taking the precautions we know will help prevent infection. This is how we will keep our schools fully
      open and our families safe:

       Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Vaccinate your children if they are 12 years or older.
       Wear a mask in public settings, particularly when you are indoors and unable to
      maintain safe physical distance from others outside of your household.
       Avoid indoor gatherings. When gathering indoors with people outside of your household,
      try to keep the gathering small and wear masks as much as practical.
       Stay home and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or come into close contact
      with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

       

      ———————————————————————————————————————

      I’m all the way live again after the 3rd Moderna shot.
      That was some killer fatigue yesterday; I slept most of the day.
      Tylenol helped with the chills and chattering teeth.

      One of the houses I pass on the way to the Wholesale Club has a big sign on the lawn in favor of ivermectin. I guess it’s good that the idiots are standing up and identifying themselves.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/27 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 50 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 365 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 11 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 82 active domestic confirmed (14 mild & 68 moderate) cases in the city.
      • Yangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 20 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 274 active domestic confirmed (37 mild, 237 moderate) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 4 active confirmed cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently are 94 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie there currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases. All national parks & tourist sites in the city have re-opened.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 96 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 74 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The Medium Risk sub-district has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites remain at High Risk & 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 7 Medium Risk villages have been re-designated as Low Risk.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 78 active domestic confirmed (36 mild & 45 moderate) & 50 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 40 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The Medium Risk sub-district has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 33 active domestic confirmed & 34 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 7 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 5 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/27, China reported 20 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 10 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed cases, 6 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos, all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK (via Frankfurt ), Thailand, Brazil (via Switzerland) & Ecuador (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & Japan; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Bangladesh & Myanmar
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Djibouti & Sri Lanka, both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 astmptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the US
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt; 1 a symptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Mali (via Paris CdG), the case has arrived at Shanghai on 8/3, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/18 the case flew back to Chengdu & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 8/27
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Cameroon

      Overall in China, 107 confirmed cases recovered (42 imported), 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (14 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 1,802 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,345 active confirmed cases in the country (657 imported), 10 in serious condition (8 imported), 453 active asymptomatic cases (380 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 25,805 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/27, 2,019.549M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 15.635M doses in the past 24 hrs. > 880M individuals have been fully vaccinated as of end of 8/26.

      On 8/28, Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, all imported (from Belgium, Myanmar, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, the UAE & the US, 3 of whom had been double vaccinated w/ BioNtech & 1 w/ the single shot J&J/Janssen). 

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Florida schools can mandate masks, judge rules

      The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school. Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority”. He issued his decision after a three-day virtual hearing, and after at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.

      Cooper said that while the governor and others have argued that a new Florida law gives parents the ultimate authority to make health decisions for their children, it also exempts government actions that are needed to protect public health and are reasonable and limited in scope. He said a school district’s decision to require student masking to prevent the spread of the virus falls within that exemption.

      The judge also noted that two Florida state supreme court decisions from 1914 and 1939 found that individual rights are limited by their impact on the rights of others.

      Geeeeee, ya think?

      DeSantis has dismissed the masking recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as not applicable to Florida, but Cooper cited numerous Florida laws and statutes covering healthcare in nursing homes, prisons and elsewhere that say state decision-makers should give great weight to CDC guidelines.

      You mean the Republican governor of Florida is bound by Florida state law? That can’t be right.

      Help for very sick Covid-19 hospital patients is using precious water resources across Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported, saying it was creating competition between hospitals and municipal water systems for crucial supplies of liquid oxygen.

      Thirsty? Sorry, no water for you. The selfishly unvaccinated demand you sacrifice for their right to choose a long, expensive, and gruesome death. Sucks to be you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As to the cartoon on top, Covid is the cure for stupid. Unfortunately it is not 100% efficacious.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      As much as I like a good bashing of Rand Paul, the Laurie Garrett tweet is not responding to his assertion. That result isn’t comparing prior infection to vaccination; it’s comparing prior infection without vaccination to prior infection plus vaccination.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      Early in the Delta wave, the majority view was that, due to so many being vaccinated, deaths would not rise at anywhere near the rate of cases. I disagreed, and one month ago today, I wrote the following on this thread:

      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2021/07/28/covid-19-coronavirus-updates-tuesday-wednesday-july-27-28/#comment-8238530

      “Take cases, project 28 days forward, and that’s what deaths will look like in a month. One month from now, the US will be reporting about 1,000 deaths per day.”

      In response to the counter-argument that the fatality rate would be lower than that, because since last winter so many people, especially senior citizens, had been vaccinated, I followed up with:

      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2021/07/28/covid-19-coronavirus-updates-tuesday-wednesday-july-27-28/#comment-8238581

      “Four weeks ago 47% of the US population was fully vaccinated. As of yesterday, 49.5% were. Not much a change.

      “Four weeks ago at their nadir, cases averaged 11,300/day.

      “Again, *nothing much has changed* vaccination-wise in the last 4 weeks. Almost the same percent of seniors are vaccinated now as then. In that time, cases have nearly quintupled. . . .

      “At their nadir, about 3 weeks ago, deaths were 218 per day. *Nothing much has changed* about transmissibility or susceptibility in the last 4 weeks.

      “Cases -> 2 weeks hospitalizations -> 2 weeks deaths. . . .

      “Deaths will nearly quintuple over the next 4 weeks. QED.

      “Bookmark this comment, and we will revisit at the end of August.”

      —-

      It is now one month later, at the end of August, so having bookmarked the comments, was my forecast on target or way off base?

      As of today, the 7 day average of deaths is 1268, having surpassed 1000 6 days ago, or 25 days after the comment.  One month ago, the average was 305, meaning that deaths now are 4.2x that rate, I.e., they nearly quintupled.

      As the data has been revised, one month ago cases had risen 5.5x from their low. Deaths have now risen 5.7x from their low.

      In short, expect deaths in the Delta wave in the US to keep pace with the increase in cases, or close thereto (vaccinations have increased slightly from 8 weeks ago), with a 3 to 4 week lag.

      The only silver lining is that, if the US continues to follow the pattern of India, the U.K., and the Netherlands, cases may peak in a week or so. As of today, their w/w rate of increase has slowed to 8%.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      The Covid dealth rate hit the sweet spot — high enough to be horrible, but not high enough to scare the bejeezus out of the dead enders.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      @OzarkHillbilly: That their water supplies were limited, and they were ordered to conserve or boil water due to poor government planning is the type of thing that voters tend to remember on Election Day (ask former Chicago mayor Jane Byrne).

      Oh, and endangering their children too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Starfish

      @Matt McIrvin: A lot of people not taking the vaccine are saying they are not taking the vaccine because they had a prior infection, so they are protected.

      Studies like this are to convince them that they are better off taking the vaccine. What Rand Paul is doing is helping the unvaccinated dig in their heels.

      Note that South Dakota was near herd immunity due to most of their people being infected. It is unclear to me how well that stood up to Sturgis.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cermet

      @New Deal democrat:  Since Delta is far more contagious (and even for vaccinated who can spread it), and they say in the tweet in this thread, is twice as deadly, no surprise that now with almost half the US population vaccinated, the death rate is still rather high – however, far below our first wave peak but MD’s and Nurse’s have learned a great deal in treatment.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 22,597 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 1,685,510 cases. He also reports 252 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 15,802 deaths — 0.94% of the cumulative reported total, 1.12% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 268,548 active and contagious cases; 986 are in ICU, 451 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 19,492 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 1,401,160 patients recovered – 83.13% of the cumulative reported total.

      36 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 4,647 clusters. 1,468 clusters are currently active; 3,179 clusters are now inactive.

      22,585 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 5,811 local cases: 415 in clusters, 2,744 close-contact screenings, and 2,652 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 2,834 cases: 52 in clusters, 1,750 close-contact screenings, and 1,032 other screenings. Sarawak reports 2,425 local cases: 300 in clusters, 1,804 close-contact screenings, and 321 other screenings. Kedah reports 2,162 cases: 62 in clusters, 1,344 close-contact screenings, and 756 other screenings.

      Penang reports 1,920 cases: 244 in clusters, 572 close-contact screenings, and 1,104 other screenings. Johor reports 1,895 local cases: 551 in clusters, 735 close-contact screenings, and 609 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 1,289 cases: 68 in clusters, 837 close-contact screenings, and 384 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 1,105 local cases: 119 in clusters, 469 close-contact screenings, and 517 other screenings. Perak reports 1,061 cases: 129 in clusters, 427 close-contact screenings, and 505 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 739 cases: 43 in clusters, 548 close-contact screenings, and 148 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 579 cases: 63 in clusters, 427 close-contact screenings, and 89 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 345 cases: 56 in clusters, 156 close-contact screenings, and 133 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 269 cases: 38 in clusters, 91 close-contact screenings, and 140 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 98 cases: 21 in clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 47 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 48 cases: 32 close-contact screenings and 16 other screenings. Labuan reports five cases: four close-contact screenings and one other screening.

      12 new cases today are imported: six in Kuala Lumpur, three in Selangor, two in Sarawak, and one Johor.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 343,900 doses of vaccine on 27h August: 141,492 first doses and 202,408 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 33,388,102 doses administered: 19,090,140 first doses and 14,297,962 second doses. 58.5% of the population have received their first dose, while 43.8% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      UGA professor resigns mid-class after student refuses to wear mask

      A University of Georgia retiree-rehire professor resigned on Tuesday after one of his students refused to properly wear a mask in an upper division psychology seminar class held at the psychology building.

      During Irwin Bernstein’s second class of the semester, the student, who was not present on the first day of class, arrived at the 25-person class unmasked and was asked by Bernstein to retrieve one from the advising office. The student was given a spare disposable mask from a peer but did not wear it over her nose.

      Bernstein asked the student to pull her mask up to wear it correctly, but she said she “couldn’t breathe” and “had a really hard time breathing” with the cloth over her mouth and nose.

      Written on the board at the front of the classroom was, “No mask, no class,” according to fourth-year psychology major Hannah Huff.

      The 88-year-old psychology professor explained to the student that he could die from COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and age-related problems, Bernstein said in an email to The Red & Black.

      Only about 15 minutes into the Tuesday lecture, which consisted of Bernstein taking the student attendance, he asked the student to pull her mask up again, but this time, the student did not respond.

      Bernstein, who was already informed that two of his absent students tested positive for COVID-19, then announced his resignation on the spot and left the class immediately.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

      On the northern Gulf Coast, where Ida was forecast to become a dangerous hurricane before it hits on Sunday, workers at Singing River Gulfport in Mississippi expect to have to raise flood gates to keep rising water out of the hospital that is full of COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom aren’t vaccinated, said facilities director Randall Cobb. Complicating matters, he said, was that the hospital is short-staffed because of the pandemic and also expects to get a flood of patients suffering from ailments that typically follow any hurricane: broken bones, heart attacks, breathing problems and lacerations.

      “It’s going to be bad. It’s going to be really bad,” Cobb said.

      Located a few miles from the coast, the hospital has enough generator fuel, food and other supplies to operate on its own for at least 96 hours, he said, and it will help anyone who has a serious, life-threatening condition. But officials were trying to get the word out that people with less severe medical problems should go to special-needs storm shelters or contact emergency management.

      “It’s very stressful because it’s too late if we have not thought of everything. Patients are counting on the medical care but also on the facility to be available,” Cobb said.

      In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said evacuation of hospitals in threatened areas — something that would normally be considered — is impractical with COVID-19 patients. “That isn’t possible. We don’t have any place to bring those patients. Not in state, not out of state,” Edwards said. So, he said, state officials have worked with health systems to ensure that they are prepared.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Starfish

      Hurricane Ida is going to hit Louisiana soon. Because the hospitals in the surrounding states are full of COVID patients, New Orleans can’t evacuate its hospitals. Are we going to end up like last time with patients dying due to heat, lack of water or electricity, or medical professionals deciding that it is time to kill the patients?

      I am here for what @OzarkHillbilly said. I grew up in this area and still know a lot of people there. I was not even down there for Katrina and was traumatized by the whole thing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Shawn Fleek on Twitter:

      Cool country you’ve got there. Would be a shame if someone invented a website for ranking hot girls on campus and your mom used it to learn how to poison herself with horse paste.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Phylllis

      We had as many positive cases in my little district this past week as we had in six months last school year. We are scrambling to hire two more school nurses, one to serve as the COVID case manager. In the past when we advertised for a school nurse, we were buried in applications, almost all of whom could be seriously considered for employment. This time, we’ve had three total, one of whom is closer to a ‘C’ candidate (not a chance in hell) than a ‘B’ candidate (maybe an overlooked gem). Our nurses are exhausted & we’ve only been in school two weeks.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Starfish

      @raven: My mom, who has been sitting in New York for months with my younger sister who has cancer, wants to return to her home near the Mississippi gulf coast. How many trees will have fallen on her house when she returns in a few weeks after my sister has gotten her third Pfizer vaccine dose? 🤔

      Reply

