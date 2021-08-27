I want to write something intelligent and incisive about the interview with Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot Ashli Babbit in the must justified shooting in the history of shootings, but all I can think of is “fuck her” and “thank you Lt. Byrd”. He saved countless lives, and the fucking gall of Members of Congress who are spinning conspiracy theories about the death of a crazy insurrectionist is appalling. Someday, if there’s any justice, they’ll face the mob they fed without protection from people like Lt. Byrd, and that mob will consume them.
This is so, so infuriating.
My John and I were cheering him while watching that last night. He is truly a hero and so courageous. I am proud that we have law enforcement officers like him. I just wish more of them were like him.
Speaking of LEOs, Jon Chait has a good point here:
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/vaccine-mandate-police-chicago-union-reform.html
Watching the NYT video, it’s clear that she and the rest of the insurrectionist we’re going in through the window that was broken. They clearly shouted (several times), “gun!” “gun!” and the officer held his gun steady until she dived through the window. I could only watch it once because it is very disturbing, but it almost looked to me like they shoved her through the window. Shouldn’t they be held accountable?
Also: typo?
These are my sentiments exactly, amen.
I’ve looked at the video numerous times. She was part of a mob, outnumbering the police and the guards by the doorway to the House lobby. She was there while her fellow rioters broke the windows on the doors and the doorway. She was shot climbing through the opening where the window had been.
Why was she shot? Because she was the first one through.
And the result? No one else went through that doorway. No one reached the US Representatives at the end of the hall.
Yeah,
The most justified shooting in the history of shootings.
We need to start correctly referring to Babbit as having been part of a “violent, traitorous, mob of domestic terrorists, Nazis and cop-killers.”
Why are we in the same country with all these traitors? I just watched a few snippets of McCarthy criticizing Biden for “negotiating with the Taliban” to get Americans out. What a traitor. And he’s the minority leader of the House.
-
The video from the Insurgents side was quite instructive. The insurgents were waving guns and weapons around like pack of idiots and the only thing you could see of the cops on the other side that door was the barrel of their guns point at that crowd and those barrels never moved and inch. It was obvious those cops were about to shoot and those rioters were so out of it with their own stupid bullshit they refused to see that.
I think it was Chris Hayes who devoted a segment of his show to replaying (some of?) the Byrd interview. He should have introduced it with at least a portion of Babbitt’s internet-famous selfie-video shrieking about conspiracy theories. This is too dangerous a situation to worry about being generous.
It’s hard to find that video, if you search for it’s buried in “Air Force veteran…” and pictures of her smiling with her dog.
Cautious optimism in the Golden Brown State.
August 27, 2021 at 11:35 am EDT By
A new Change Research poll in California finds just 42% support a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) while 57% oppose it.
Even better news for Newsom: 92% of all Democrats have either already voted (54%) or say they definitely will (38%) — still below Republicans’ 98%, but enough to widen the margin among the likeliest voters.
Because it leaves out a tally of No party preference voters the survey is incomplete, but the Dem % is very helpful. NB no preference outnumber Republican.
Ashli “Horst Wessel” Babbit
-
@Scout211: Next time you watch, keep on eye on the rest of the crowd, they were bunch of buffoons. If anything the cops showed restraint they didn’t keep on firing considering the guys behind her had assault rifles in their hands.
That’s good news, but those turnout numbers on both sides are eye-popping.
-
@trollhattan: any movement to make it harder to trigger a recall?
-
@trollhattan: More good signs:
After facing criticism from some Democrats for spending too much money on TV ads and not enough time on face-to-face campaigning, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign has kicked into high gear with what officials boast is the largest organizing outreach in the state’s history. And it’s producing dividends, although it’s still very early in the race.
Newsom operatives say that the early field work they quietly began in March to reach out to their base voters is resulting in ballots being returned at a faster pace than in the bitterly contested 2020 presidential election — and that Democrats are returning more of them — a lot more.
Of the nearly 1.1 million mail-in ballots that have been returned, 56% have been returned by Democrats, according to Political Data, a California firm that provides voter information to campaigns and pollsters in both parties. The firm found that 22% of the ballots have been returned by Republicans. The company compiles public information on the ballot returns, noting the party, ethnic, age and geographic breakdown as the ballots are received by election departments.
That kind of lead — roughly 400,000 votes — is significant in a race that is expected to be highly partisan. Major caveat: It is still way early. Those votes represent only 5% of the 22 million ballots that have been mailed to every California voter. And they record only the number of ballots, not the actual votes.
“If we expect Republican (ballots) to come in a big rush at the end, I think the Democrats need more than a big cushion,” said Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data. “Right now they have a 400,000 (ballot) cushion, which is pretty good. I don’t think anyone should get complacent yet.”
Newsom’s lead strategist, Juan Rodriguez, was cautiously optimistic.
“When you are in an off-year (election) and you’re already ahead of the pace of what turnout was in the same interval in a presidential election, that tells you that people are beginning to get plugged in,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really early, but I think it just goes to show you that this program is working and people are becoming increasingly aware.”
…
The Newsom campaign said it is spending “eight figures” on connecting to Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander voters. It has sent 24 million text messages, in both English and Spanish, to its target audience of the state’s 10 million Democratic voters
https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Gavin-Newsom-s-grassroots-work-against-recall-16409567.php
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Nothing I have heard about. Perhaps if Newsom survives and the legislature is feeling frisky, they can tackle it. IIUC it’s a pretty tall mountain to climb, changing the constitutional language.
I’d like to bill the recall sponsors the actual out-of-pocket costs to run the election, which is well north of $100 million.
I just cannot imagine there are enough people in the state to support Elder. He is a whack-a-loon.
@trollhattan: I suspect seeing that GOP clown school that’s running to replace Newsom might have something to do with it. Newsom can be a bit of flake at times but at lest he living in the real world. I am pretty sure if the recall happens at lot of Cal conservatives are going to be really, really unhappy with the replacement.
-
Good stuff, thanks. Especially liked seeing this last part.
The Newsom campaign said it is spending “eight figures” on connecting to Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander voters. It has sent 24 million text messages, in both English and Spanish, to its target audience of the state’s 10 million Democratic voters.
Mentioned a couple days back the freakout when Jerry Brown was tending his ranch in Colusa instead of lapping the state campaigning against Meg Whitman. Jerry was right and won easily. Newsom’s no Jerry Brown but smart about not over-campaigning because Newsom fatigue (“I’m so bored with him”) is probably the reason they got enough signatures to begin with. Covid had him in front of the cameras a lot.
I’m deeply skeptical of the poll. Change Research is a partisan pollster, and their turnout numbers seem really implausible. I will be very happy if they’re right, but when one pollster gets results that are wildly at odds with everyone else, it’s usually because there’s something wrong with their methodology.
-
@trollhattan: 57-42 is pretty close to the vote margin when Newsom was elected.
Larry Elder is a blessing. Looks like he’s WAY ahead of the rest of the Republicans and is such a…ripe(?) target.
@trollhattan: Even better news for Newsom: 92% of all Democrats have either already voted (54%) or say they definitely will (38%)
Too bad people lie optimistically. ‘say they definitely will’ yeah, right.
-
When I see old white ladies sporting fresh “Larry’s Girl” tattoos I’ll know we’re in deep trouble. :-)
@WaterGirl: You’re doing the Lord’s work, WaterGirl. :-)
-
@debbie: I just cannot imagine there are enough people in the state to support Elder. He is a whack-a-loon.
But how many is ‘enough’. I was guessing 20% turnout for the recall election (with any luck that is way wrong). A majority of those vote for recall (11%), Elder gets a winning plurality of those (37% of 11%) = less than 4% is enough to elect Elder. Depressingly possible for minority election.
-
Ruby Ridge, 1992, and Waco, 1993, are too far in the past to motivate the younger generation. They need a new martyr for their white supremacist terrotist cause and Babbitt is the new martyr.
Jake Sherman
@JakeSherman
· 1h
McCarthy, in this news conference just now, said that there should be no troops in Afghanistan, then i asked him in a follow up if there should be troops — because he said a few days ago there should be — he said we should’ve kept Bagram.
Most of the critics will end up like this, talking in circles, because most of the criticism didn’t make any sense. It falls apart under any common sense analysis. You don’t have to know anything about Afghanistan to see it. It’s all like this. They’re insisting we can withdraw without actually withdrawing. I’m sure Biden would have chosen that magical option had it existed, but it didn’t and doesn’t.
-
@TheronWare: Just what I was going to say! Glad you said it up front, 4-seasons.
I just cannot imagine there are enough people in the state to support Elder. He is a whack-a-loon.
@debbie: The problem is, of course, that there might be enough people in the state to carry the recall (it’s not only Republicans who are pissed off about the state shutdown and who want to make someone pay for it). Then we get Larry Elder as governor with about 4-6% of the electorate voting for him – but a majority of Republican votes.
That this is without a question unrepresentative to me seems obvious. It might not strike a court as being such, you just never know with judges.
I’m one who’s registered as “no party preference”, and in CA, unlike most of the country, the majority of those votes are Dem-leaning. So I am hoping that we can keep Newsom in office, but I think this one is going to be really tight.
ETA: and yes, Larry Elder is a bona fide LUNATIC.
-
@Kay: Clearly we should have kept Bagram without any troops. Magic forcefield would do the trick nicely.
@trollhattan: Yes, it’s just damn,,,, “I have a solution to the homeless, but I can’t tell you”.
Every conservative I know, not the wingnuts, just loathes that Culture War bullshit.
@The Moar You Know: Ha! Beat ya to the same conclusion.
-
@gene108:
They need a new martyr for their white supremacist terrotist cause and Babbitt is the new martyr.
So where does the Timothy McVey truck bomb hit next January?
A law enforcement officer who shoots a crazy right wing terrorist is in the wrong because crazy right wing terrorists are above the law.
Well that’s how the insurgency views it.
There is a really great solution to this afghan issue; we allow all thugs who voted for dump to board military transports and leave them (with their previous 2nd amendment right guns at the Kabul airport. They defend the country from those weak taliban. This is a win/win/win – we get rid of really worthless dumb shits, the taliban get really fun target practice, and the 2nd amendment gets a big win. These planes are empty going into Kabul, anyway. Ten thug congressman per plane to lead these loons.
Perhaps if Newsom survives and the legislature is feeling frisky, they can tackle it. IIUC it’s a pretty tall mountain to climb, changing the constitutional language.
It doesn’t seem that tricky to me. I think there are a lot of people fed up with the recalls who will happily vote for any reasonably well written recall reform. It’s not just Newsom. I’ve heard of a lot more recalls than I remember in the past.
The one that gets me is the move to recall George Gascon, the reformist DA LA County elected just last year. He’s trying to follow through on his campaign promises- to stop asking for the death penalty, stop prosecuting minors as adults, not ask for cash bail in most cases, etc.- in the face of fierce resistance from our asshole sheriff and a bunch of junior prosecutors from his own office. Within a month of him taking office, there was already a recall campaign.
It’s just utter bullshit. We shouldn’t have to re-fight every damn election where the sore losers are well enough funded to start a petition drive. Recall should be limited to its intended purpose of removing corrupt and incompetent politicians.
I should also add to a question added upthread that I am seeing zero desire or thought here in CA about changing the recall process.
