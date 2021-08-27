I want to write something intelligent and incisive about the interview with Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot Ashli Babbit in the must justified shooting in the history of shootings, but all I can think of is “fuck her” and “thank you Lt. Byrd”. He saved countless lives, and the fucking gall of Members of Congress who are spinning conspiracy theories about the death of a crazy insurrectionist is appalling. Someday, if there’s any justice, they’ll face the mob they fed without protection from people like Lt. Byrd, and that mob will consume them.