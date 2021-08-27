Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our (Too Often) Failed Media Experiment: Limitless, Consequence-Free War 4EVAR!!!

Our (Too Often) Failed Media Experiment: Limitless, Consequence-Free War 4EVAR!!!

Nobody is making them do this. @jaketapper just woke up and thought to himself “in this moment of peril, what America needs is for me to help Ryan Crocker lie to the public to salvage his own reputation.”

Weeks of this shit.

How many American troops died in Afghanistan during Crocker’s tour as top civilian there? For what? What did he and Petraeus achieve during their surge?

For some reason the question “why are Americans dying in Afghanistan?” was not considered an interesting or important question until someone decided to end the war.

======

======

Just this morning I got a message from a Marine I served with a decade ago, who has been desperately trying to get his interpreter out. This interpreter helped during our 04-05 deployment. He has SIV paperwork. There are multiple veterans working like hell to get him out.

He has been stuck at a Taliban checkpoint beyond the Abbey Gate being manned by Marines with a massive crowd of people in the way. A Marine on the ground told me flat out he will not make it in if he’s back that far.

This has been my timeline of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more than a week. There are veterans posting on TikTok as they talk to their terrified interpreters, trying to tell them anything that will help. Some haven’t slept in days. Some have had success. Many have not.

“What are they gonna do when they call them a month from now?” a Marine trying to coordinate a rescue of his interpreter told me today. “When they say my brother has been killed. My mother has been killed.”

This is moral injury happening before our eyes.

======

That’s not to say some critiques are not warranted. They certainly are. But, some of the arguments being used are so indefensible they require us to question the critics’ motives or expertise. Here are some of the worst ones.

1. Biden owns this. (No. The authors of 20 yrs of war own this. The corrupt Afghan govt & the Afghan military who stood down own this. The Trump Admin that set the deadlines, drew down the troops, left behind the materiel & released 5000 Taliban own this.)

2. Well, at least he owns the chaos surrounding our exit. (No. There’s no way that the Taliban regaining control would not have led to chaos w/many thousands of Afghans seeking to escape the rule of a thug regime. Whenever we started airlifting folks out, it would’ve started.)

3. Well, at least he should have been better prepared for the chaos. (Ok. I’m gonna give you this one. But having said that, efforts to prepare were rebuffed. The Afghan gov’t did not want the US beginning mass evacuations for the reasons cited above.)

4. The US could have given those in jeopardy more warning. (No. We began discussing leaving seriously 12 yrs ago. Trump announced he wanted out when he ran & signed a deal w/an earlier deadline last yr. Biden ran saying he would leave. State warned people to leave in April.)

5. The US abandoned our allies. (No. Some of those allies left before we did. Others were well aware of US discussions re: departure, knew of the Trump deal. And there has been close coordination with allies throughout this evacuation process.)

6. The evacuation was bungled. (No. It started off badly. But it is still under way. It is currently one of the biggest airlifts in human history and within hours we will pass 100,000 safely flown out of Kabul. Actually, it has turned out to be a masterful logistical feat.)

7. Taliban control of Afg will make it a potential breeding ground for terror again. (There was no scenario in which they didn’t gain control. The US has many means to respond to terror threats. Despite US military presence in Afg. the Taliban steadily gained ground for years.)

8. People will be left behind. (It is wildly unrealistic to think the US could remove everyone at risk from Afg. What’s being done is above and beyond expectations. Other forms of political, diplomatic & economic pressure must be used to promote human rights in Afghanistan.)

9. We could easily have left troops there indefinitely. (No. There was a cost to that and a risk. The risk grew as the Taliban grew in strength. Trump accelerated that with the release of prisoners and his announced departure. Staying would have required a bigger investment.)

10. But we have left troops in Germany and Korea. (Not comparable. Those are allied nations facing real imminent threats from major enemies who pose a strategic risk to the United States. We have no similar on-going interest in Afghanistan.)

11. But the troops could have protected women and girls. (First, as noted, the Taliban was gaining strength for years–despite the presence of the troops. Second, troops are not the means we advance such interests anywhere else. It is not a sustainable or effective approach.)

12. But Biden says human rights are at the center of our foreign policy. (That can be true without deploying troops to confront all threats to rights. It must be. Because we’ll never do that.Are critics suggesting deployments now to Ethiopia? Myanmar? To protect women elsewhere?)

13. It’s not about getting out of Afghanistan. That’s a distraction from the issue at hand. (No. It is about getting out of Afghanistan. It is about ending a 20 yr war. It is about acknowledging a massive US foreign policy failure & shifting to new priorities. That’s the point.)

14. Biden was part of the problem, he’s known about this all along. (No. Biden has been arguing to wind this down for 12 years. His view was over-ruled by President Obama. And after 9/11 almost everyone supported going in after Al Qaeda. For good reason.)

15. But…but…it’s messy and painful. (As @stephenwertheim
has pointed out. You can’t lose a war and make it look like you’ve won. Getting out was right. Some chaos was inevitable. The airlift is a major logistical achievement.)

======

======

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Just fuck the fucking operatives of the MIC. Put them on a rocketship to the Sun and forget about them. This 20 year boondoggle for defense contractors and ticketpunchers in uniform is an abomination.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Just Chuck

      So Todd, should we use nuclear weapons to destroy those cities, nerve gas, or should we just round everyone up and put them in boxcars? I’m sure you have ideas, Todd.

      How does that motherfucker have a job anywhere?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cacti

      US foreign policy, for as long as I can remember, has always been some version of:

      “We must send more troops to die to honor the sacrifice of the troops that died.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      topclimber

      I wonder if “losing” in Afghanistan might end up as fortunately as it did in Vietnam.

      Hanoi seems happy to have decent relations with us. They have less use for Chinese hegemony (right next door) than they did for ours (an ocean away).

      Maybe if we provide a 20 million doses of Covid vaccine to Afghanistan, provide targeted economic aid, and let them resolve themselves what flavor of Islam they want, we get to the same place with them in 10 years.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Percysowner

      Well Todd, the other option was this

      CENTCOM: “U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we
      killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”
      — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) August 28, 2021

      War is never clean and harmless, but this move is as close as you can get. It will probably get nasty again, but we responded, got the guy who planned the attack and either had no or minimal civilian casualties AND we continue to get out.

      Reply

