Looks like we could use a new thread.
Open Thread
by WaterGirl| 69 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
by WaterGirl| 69 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Looks like we could use a new thread.
Betsy
Welp. I’m still disheartened, dispirited, and depressed.
The news. The prospects. The future. And more.
Chetan Murthy
test
Another Scott
I was able to post downstairs. How about here??
Most Popular
❤️ Red Heart
✨ Sparkles
🔥 Fire
😂 Face with Tears of Joy
😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes
❤️🔥 Heart on Fire
👍 Thumbs Up
🥺 Pleading Face
🥰 Smiling Face with Hearts
Cheers,
Scott.
@Another Scott: Do I dare to suggest that you are on a roll?
edit: were those emojis supposed to be carrots and sticks for me? :-)
SiubhanDuinne
Test message. Was having issues downstairs.
SiubhanDuinne
Whatever it was seems to be fixed now. Thanks for your magic, WG.
@SiubhanDuinne: Can you try again in the previous thread and then come back here and let me know whether it went through or had a problem?
raven
Sirhan Sirhan got sprung.
@SiubhanDuinne: All I did was poke around, I didn’t fix a thing.
Trae Crowder – righteous rant about free lunch program for kids.
https://twitter.com/traecrowder/status/1431347369656741888?s=20
Fair Economist
Got thru another colonoscopy with only one small benign polyp. Good for another 5 years!
raven
@WaterGirl: I’m sorry to report not a peep.
VeniceRiley
Sirhan Sirhan won parole. The Governor should reverse if he wants to keep his job.
@VeniceRiley: Which state?
Chetan Murthy
@VeniceRiley: hard agree, and would agree even if there weren’t an election in 14ish days.
Another Scott
@WaterGirl: It looks like most/all of my “moderated” comments downstairs did eventually appear.
Strange.
Thanks for your efforts!!
Cheers,
Scott.
Old Man Shadow
@WaterGirl: California.
The lunatics here have decided that Gov. Newsom is a tyrant for doing his best to keep us all alive and for not letting the Central Valley have all the water in the middle of a prolonged drought. Recall voting is going on now and if the recall passes, the fools will elect a right-wing talk radio fool to run the state into Texas and Florida territory.
Baud
How much time does he have to make a decision?
Percysowner
Then there are the people who roll up their sleeves and get shit done.
With NO fanfare, Hillary Clinton has been organising flights, for endangered women & kids, out of Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Sanders, Trump & their stans, continue to focus their efforts on white (working class) menhttps://t.co/Rd1B9jCCOF pic.twitter.com/CEzRzIhOip
— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) August 22, 2021
She should have been President.
@Another Scott: It is strange.
I did find someone who had been been banned for no obvious reason and released his comments. I guess that’s the silver lining.
That was Anonymous at Work. So if you’re reading, your comments should start showing up now. :-)
SiubhanDuinne
Went through fine (#279).
SiubhanDuinne
Well, you apparently have a magic poke :-)
Old Man Shadow
I turned 47 in May and I feel as if I have lived 100 times that number.
I wish to go away and be alone with my family somewhere nice where people are a twenty minute drive away and grow a large garden and have chickens and raise dachshunds.
@SiubhanDuinne: When I worked in IT at the University, I would show up to fix someone’s problem and it would suddenly be working again. Computers love me, but copy machines HATE me.
I’ll take it. :-)
SiubhanDuinne
Take your umbrella and it doesn’t rain a drop. Make an expensive after-hours emergency dentist appointment and the toothache miraculously disappears. Etc. etc. etc.
‘Twas ever thus.
Another Scott
@VeniceRiley: Dunno.
[…]
The decision was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release.
The ruling by the two-person panel at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing will be reviewed over the next 90 days by the California Parole Board’s staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.
[…]
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer who took office last year after running on a reform platform, says he idolized the Kennedys and mourned RFK’s assassination but is sticking to his policy that prosecutors not influence decisions to release prisoners.
That decision is best left to board members who can evaluate whether Sirhan has been rehabilitated and can be released safely, Gascón told The Associated Press earlier this year. Relitigating a case decades after a crime should not be the job of prosecutors, even in notorious cases, he said.
Sirhan has served 53 years for the murder of the New York senator and brother of President John F. Kennedy. RFK was a Democratic presidential candidate when he was gunned down at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after delivering a victory speech in the pivotal California primary.
53 years is a very long time. He’s not the same person he was.
FWIW.
In any event, it seems unlikely that he’ll be subject of any decision by the governor before the election.
Cheers,
Scott.
Baud
In any event, it seems unlikely that he’ll be subject of any decision by the governor before the election.
That’s good news.
Omnes Omnibus
@VeniceRiley: He has been in prison for more than 50 years. I am okay with it. So apparently are the Kennedy family.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: They know what they did.
trollhattan
@WaterGirl: I think he’s been collecting PEZ dispensers. 🎠
debbie
His previous requests were denied for a lack of remorse. I guess he had to wise up and adapt at some point. //
MomSense
I feel you. This shit is exhausting. I said in the morning Covid thread that I had to sign the COVID testing and protocols permission slip for my kid’s last year of school. At least we have mask mandates. I hope it’s enough.
Madeleine
I finally terminated my sustaining donation to NPR. I’d maintained it because local coverage is good and some lweekend shows amuse me, but I’ve been furious about the treatment of Biden as he ends the Afghanitstan war. The beginning of All Things Considered this afternoon was just the last straw. And I’ve told them these are the reasons I’m not giving them any more money.
Now off to help make dinner.
brendancalling
Just completed my first week as a substitute study hall proctor at the high school where I interned last year and they asked if I’d be down for 27 hours a week.
nice to have the offer, but I think I make more as a per diem substitute. Discussing with the principal Tuesday.
Current listening, Nat Freedberg, Devil Rockin’ Man, from the “Better Late Than Never” album.
trollhattan
@Old Man Shadow:
I read recently that Newsom put all the restaurants out of bidnez.
Baud
Why? Seems highly irregular to jump the gun, even if there were no recall.
Nick Scanlan
53 years is a very long time. He’s not the same person he was.
Are you out of your fucking mind? This scumbag should die in prison.
Baud
Good on you.
trollhattan
@Another Scott:
He was turned down last go because “he did not show remorse.” Wonder if he said “sorry” this time?
Also wonder what % of Californians were alive when he murdered RFK? Bonus points for knowing who RFK was.
On to the Manson family.
Ohio Mom
The Sirhan news was a surprise to me, my first reaction was, He’s still alive?!
I read that his plan is to live with his brother. I hope his brother is younger and healthier — what do you do when you are 77 without a penny to your name.
Delk
Britbox just announced the 11th season of Vera starts streaming September 1st!
Baud
Did we ever find out who was in the plane that was turned away in Kabul?
Old Man Shadow
@trollhattan: He also shot our dogs and stole our Holy Bibbles.
The Dangerman
Cali Dude here. Haven’t voted in al long long time because CA is such a deep shade of blue. Sure, there are large pockets of red here and there but those are easily avoided (or one drives through quickly, only stopping if an urgent nature call can’t be ignored for a few miles).
Got my ballot today and turned it right around. Having a Republican win a Governorship this way is ridiculous.
VeniceRiley
@trollhattan: He still claims to have no memory of the shooting.
JPL
@Another Scott: Thank you for the explanation.
Dan B
@Quiltingfool: Trae. Sigh… Who knew a Ninja caliber ranter would pull heartstrings.
In other Southerin news, N’worlenz looks to get Cat4+ Ida. 170mph gusts over water.
My neighbor wanted to move to N’wahlenz. I thought it could be fun until it wasn’t. He didn’t. Now has a beautiful girlfriend so things are okay.
OGLiberal
@Ohio Mom: Same here – I never really gave it a thought but would have thought he died in prison a while ago. I was not yet born when he did what he did so it’s history book stuff for me. That said, the Manson stuff happened around the same time and he died only a few years ago. (and he was considerably older)
@trollhattan:
Yep, yep. Big-time spammer, that’s me.
The mods are really nice about fishing my posts out of the spam bucket, but honestly that’s more trouble than any blog comment is worth.
Righteous✊🏾
Yeah✊🏾✊🏾
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings