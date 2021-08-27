Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      WaterGirl

      If anyone is having an issue with your comments disappearing, please try to add a comment here to say so.  If you comment doesn’t show up (!) then please send email to my nym at balloon-juice.com to let me know.  Thanks.

      Another Scott

      I was able to post downstairs. How about here??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      JPL

      @Betsy: That’s how I feel, but I did find a clip from New Day that made me hopeful.     link

      In case you weren’t able to watch it, a Delta pilot whose father was a holocaust survivro, flew a plane load of Afghans to America to start a new life.

      debbie

      @Betsy:

      I made the mistake of tuning in to Glenn Beck, about when Bill O’Reilly made his weekly appearance. I want to rip their faces off.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: When I was trying to find Another Scott’s comments in the back room, I did release some comments on the thread about your friend’s pup needing a home.

      Maybe go back and respond to those?

      Have you heard anything further about whether the dog has found a home?

      jnfr

      I was in moderation, and then I wasn’t. Sorry to be a PITA again, WG.

      Still better here than LGM, alas, where I have been flagged as spam and have become a ghost.

      Old Man Shadow

      @WaterGirl: California.

      The lunatics here have decided that Gov. Newsom is a tyrant for doing his best to keep us all alive and for not letting the Central Valley have all the water in the middle of a prolonged drought. Recall voting is going on now and if the recall passes, the fools will elect a right-wing talk radio fool to run the state into Texas and Florida territory.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: It is strange.

      I did find someone who had been been banned for no obvious reason and released his comments.  I guess that’s the silver lining.

      That was Anonymous at Work.  So if you’re reading, your comments should start showing up now. :-)

      Old Man Shadow

      I turned 47 in May and I feel as if I have lived 100 times that number.

      I wish to go away and be alone with my family somewhere nice where people are a twenty minute drive away and grow a large garden and have chickens and raise dachshunds.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Take your umbrella and it doesn’t rain a drop. Make an expensive after-hours emergency dentist appointment and the toothache miraculously disappears. Etc. etc. etc.

      ‘Twas ever thus.

      Another Scott

      @VeniceRiley: Dunno.

      APNews:

      […]

      The decision was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release.

      The ruling by the two-person panel at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing will be reviewed over the next 90 days by the California Parole Board’s staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.

      […]

      Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer who took office last year after running on a reform platform, says he idolized the Kennedys and mourned RFK’s assassination but is sticking to his policy that prosecutors not influence decisions to release prisoners.

      That decision is best left to board members who can evaluate whether Sirhan has been rehabilitated and can be released safely, Gascón told The Associated Press earlier this year. Relitigating a case decades after a crime should not be the job of prosecutors, even in notorious cases, he said.

      Sirhan has served 53 years for the murder of the New York senator and brother of President John F. Kennedy. RFK was a Democratic presidential candidate when he was gunned down at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after delivering a victory speech in the pivotal California primary.

      53 years is a very long time. He’s not the same person he was.

      FWIW.

      In any event, it seems unlikely that he’ll be subject of any decision by the governor before the election.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      MomSense

      @Old Man Shadow:

      I feel you.  This shit is exhausting.  I said in the morning Covid thread that I had to sign the COVID testing and protocols permission slip for my kid’s last year of school.  At least we have mask mandates.  I hope it’s enough.

      Madeleine

      I finally terminated my sustaining donation to NPR. I’d maintained it because local coverage is good and some lweekend shows amuse me, but I’ve been furious about the treatment of Biden as he ends the Afghanitstan war. The beginning of All Things Considered this afternoon was just the last straw. And I’ve told them these are the reasons I’m not giving them any more money.

      Now off to help make dinner.

      brendancalling

      Just completed my first week as a substitute study hall proctor at the high school where I interned last year and they asked if I’d be down for 27 hours a week.

      nice to have the offer, but I think I make more as a per diem substitute. Discussing with the principal Tuesday.

      Current listening, Nat Freedberg, Devil Rockin’ Man, from the “Better Late Than Never” album.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: ​
      He was turned down last go because “he did not show remorse.” Wonder if he said “sorry” this time?

      Also wonder what % of Californians were alive when he murdered RFK? Bonus points for knowing who RFK was.

      On to the Manson family.

      Ohio Mom

      The Sirhan news was a surprise to me, my first reaction was, He’s still alive?!

      I read that his plan is to live with his brother. I hope his brother is younger and healthier — what do you do when you are 77 without a penny to your name.

      Redshift

      @debbie:

      Thank you. That is very sweet. It’s easy to forget kindness persists. 

      The newsletter I got today from Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service says that 40,000 people have signed up to volunteer to help arriving Afghan refugees. It was 25,000 a week ago when I signed up.

      The Dangerman

      Cali Dude here. Haven’t voted in al long long time because CA is such a deep shade of blue. Sure, there are large pockets of red here and there but those are easily avoided (or one drives through quickly, only stopping if an urgent nature call can’t be ignored for a few miles).

      Got my ballot today and turned it right around. Having a Republican win a Governorship this way is ridiculous.

      Old Man Shadow

      @MomSense: Thanks. Me too. I send my kids off to school next week. Masks required for now. My oldest gets his second shot on the first day of school. My youngest is still waiting for the FDA to sign off on 11 and under getting the shot.

      Dan B

      @Quiltingfool:  Trae. Sigh… Who knew a Ninja caliber ranter would pull heartstrings.

      In other Southerin news, N’worlenz looks to get Cat4+ Ida. 170mph gusts over water.
      My neighbor wanted to move to N’wahlenz. I thought it could be fun until it wasn’t. He didn’t. Now has a beautiful girlfriend so things are okay.

      OGLiberal

      @Ohio Mom: Same here – I never really gave it a thought but would have thought he died in prison a while ago.  I was not yet born when he did what he did so it’s history book stuff for me.  That said, the Manson stuff happened around the same time and he died only a few years ago. (and he was considerably older)

      jnfr

      @trollhattan: ​
      Yep, yep. Big-time spammer, that’s me.

      The mods are really nice about fishing my posts out of the spam bucket, but honestly that’s more trouble than any blog comment is worth.

