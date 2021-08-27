Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This is how realignments happen…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This is a big f—–g deal.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Women: they get shit done

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

There will be lawyers.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

People are complicated. Love is not.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Paul in St. Augustine – Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2

On The Road – Paul in St. Augustine – Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Paul in St. Augustine

Shortly after the half way mark, the descent began. Having circumnavigating around the volcano, the track entered forested land, which meant the dramatic views had ended, but the trek had not. The downhill trek became very difficult, and just as I thought we had reached the car park, we had an ascent of a couple of hundred feet, and then another 30 minutes of downhill clambering.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 6

Emerald Lake, from the summit of the trail at the Red Crater. For perspective, notice the three figures standing at four o’clock on the small lake.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 5

An encouraging sign.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 4

The last picture from Tongariro.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 3

Sunrise the next morning from my balcony. I found a small B&B that was close to the start of the trek. Since it was early in the trekking season, I was the only guest for the two nights I stayed. The host was very generous, supplying me with a solid lunch for the trek, a great dinner, and a nice breakfast the morning after. Full disclosure. When I woke up in the morning the day after, I did  not think I was going to be able to move. I had turned 50 at the beginning of that year, and my fitness level was not the best. I’m certainly glad I had the experience.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 2

My final view as I drove on to the next adventure, a rafting tour through the Black Labyrinth at Waitomo Caves.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2 1

At the time of this visit, the population of New Zealand was about 4 million people and 40 million of these.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - Tongariro Crossing 2 0f 2

When you travel to NZ, you leave Los Angeles at 10:30 PM on Sunday, and arrive in Auckland about 5 AM on Tuesday. The significance of this picture was my first sighting of snow capped mountains, as I drove south from Auckland. The return trip is slightly different: you leave Auckland at 7 PM on Friday, and land in Los Angeles at 10 AM on Friday.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Wow, I have had New Zealand and Australia on my bucket list forever. Your photos spur me on, but the description of the plane ride is daunting.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.