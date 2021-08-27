Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shocking, but not surprising

Verified, but limited!

Wetsuit optional.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Reality always wins in the end.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / NO RAGRETS

NO RAGRETS

by | 126 Comments

This post is in: 

NO RAGRETS

Aww, that’s too bad:

A Texas man who helped organize protests against pandemic restrictions is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for nearly a month with COVID-19, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported.

His wife, Jessica Wallace, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that she had a “heartbreaking update” about her husband, Caleb.

“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favor,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments.”

“My heart just can’t. I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Caleb Wallace, a 30-year-old father of three, has been unconscious, ventilated and heavily sedated in the ICU at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo since Aug. 8, the Standard-Times reported. His wife said on a GoFundMe page for household and medical bills that he was was intubated multiple times, had high fevers, infection and bleeding in his chest.

In July, Caleb Wallace reportedly helped organize “The Freedom Rally,” an event that billed itself as a protest against the “government being in control of our lives.” He also founded “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders,” which hosted a rally last year to “end COVID tyranny.”

Every day there’s another story about one of these fucking idiots who not only killed themselves, but probably helped kill hundreds if not thousands of others and prevented us from reaching herd immunity and damned us to an eternal endemic, and my general attitude any more is “Fuck them we’re better off without them.” If these assholes had lived they’d be spewing bullshit about something else, fighting stem cell research or calling global warming a myth or some other fucked up nonsense that would make life worse for everyone.

And I’m just over it. I worry if I am becoming hardened or an ugly person on the inside because of this, but I just can not muster any sympathy for these fuck around and find out assholes, because they are hurting so many other people. I feel the same way I do when I read about a terrorist who blew himself up making a bomb, but actually this guy above Wallace ids worse, because the terrorist really did only take himself out. How many did Wallace infect or kill with his actions? Maybe these assholes dying off is our only way out of this?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Antonius
  • Bard the Grim
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Bill Arnold
  • bluefoot
  • bluehill
  • Booger
  • brendancalling
  • brettvk
  • cain
  • captnkurt
  • catclub
  • Catherine D.
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen_X
  • condorcet runner-up
  • creature_NYC
  • Danielx
  • dlw32
  • dmsilev
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • Embir
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • evap
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Heidi Mom
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Miss Bianca
  • mr perfect
  • NotMax
  • nwerner
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • oldster
  • Parfigliano
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Peale
  • Percysowner
  • phdesmond
  • Poe Larity
  • Robert Sneddon
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • seaninclt
  • Searcher
  • ShadeTail
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloegin
  • smith
  • Splitting Image
  • The Pale Scot
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • tinare
  • Tony Gerace
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Woodrow/asim
  • Yarrow
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    126Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I’m with you – I don’t know what to do about it – they cling to it even in their hospital beds. Their spouses keep sprouting bullshit lies after their husband or wives are dead. They fucking nuts.

      I hold them in contempt but I save my empathy for their kids.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      I hope for the same, Cole. I don’t like that I feel that way, but how else to react to people who are just fine with murdering and maiming others? I don’t even feel sorry for his idiot wife. If she had a brain, she’d sign that DNR the minute they offered it. I, too, am completely over these people. Completely.​​ ETA: I’m also over these stories about these idiots. It’s just another version of Cletus safari. Fuck that noise.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      seaninclt

      This is a Darwin-level event for the morons in this country. You’re not alone in feeling hardened against these folks. They are straight up assholes who tend to be contrarian b/c “u cant tell me what to do commie”. Fuck em all and let the coroner sort em out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      . I worry if I am becoming hardened or an ugly person on the inside

      You get used to it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ShadeTail

      I’m medical personnel (pharmacy technician). I have to interact with sick people every time I’m on the job. I’ve been at the “fuck these murderous anti-maskers and anti-vaxers to little bits, I want them all to die horribly” place for at least a year and a half at this point.

      Best memory of this? Dropping this sentiment on another forum a year-ish ago, and having some holier-than-thou white liberal try to chide me about how “disappointed” she was in me, only to have me tell her in great detail how and why I gave less than a shit about her childish bullshit “disappointment”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      smith

      The amazing thing to me after one of these Covid Raptures is how little of the obvious lesson penetrates the minds of the Goobers left behind. Connecting cause with effect is supposedly something humans learn to do easily while they’re still toddlers.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Danielx

      Seconded.

      At this point I feel the long term future of the human race can only be improved, if only slightly, by these shitheads being removed from the gene pool. Now if only he hadn’t already reproduced….

      ETA: do feel bad for his wife who sounds sane.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ella in New Mexico

      I know I’m going straight to Hell for this but I keep hoping that if we kill off enough of these people we may be able to flip some states blue and finally become a sane, rational,  livable first world country.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It’s brutal, it’s hard, but it’s clear that endless death is the only thing that’s going to change minds.

      Seriously, what kind of freedom is having a machine do the breathing for you?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ETtheLibrarian

      I have to stop myself from actively wishing ill, I can’t gin up an ounce of sympathy. While I am sure some people will drop them a few bucks, it won’t be me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      @Danielx: I suspect there are knock-on effects on the kids’ reproductive fitness from growing up without the parents or grandparents they otherwise would have had.  It just will take a loooooong time for the effect to show up on a population level.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Heidi Mom

      I’ve been thinking about James Baldwin’s comment to the effect that if you look behind the hate, you’ll find fear. What are they afraid of? Needles? That they’ll look silly in a mask? That they’re as vulnerable to this big, scary thing as everyone else, so they have to convince themselves otherwise? The vaccine is free and available and they can’t point to anyone who’s died from the vaccine itself, so why not get it on the off-chance that, you know, you’re wrong? Where’s the harm? (I know this is one big rhetorical question, but it’s one I still have to ask myself.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Concur with sentiments in post and comments above. And if you’re worried about loss of empathy or “hardening” or some such, consider your attitude toward the medical front-line workers who have to put up with these idiots and the consequences of their idiocy all day every day, and I suspect you will find plenty of empathy.

      One can say people deserve empathy as a baseline assumption. One can say that they even deserve it after some mistakes or bad behavior, because certainly nobody’s perfect. But when they have demonstrated over and over and over again that they don’t deserve it, and most likely don’t offer it in turn (I don’t hear many of them expressing anything of the sort toward said medical workers), then, well, no, they don’t deserve it.

      About all I’d advise is, don’t dwell on it, don’t think about how bad they are, don’t let it turn into flaming hatred. Just write ‘em off. Go pull some weeds, or take a nap.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Everything you said, John (and all other commenters). Every. Word.

      Not to mention, these people refuse to mask up or get vaccinated, they do their damnedest to deny others the right to get the vaccine or wear masks, and then when everything goes pear-shaped for them they have the fucking stones to ask the rest of us to pay their medical expenses.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Man Shadow

      And I’m just over it. I worry if I am becoming hardened or an ugly person on the inside because of this…

      We can only go so far to protect really stupid people. At some point, the motherfuckers are going to wander off from the group and try to pet the strippy kitty and get themselves eaten, so fuck them.

       

      Also, you know… life is an absurd joke, the universe is cold and uncaring, and humanity will probably be extinct in a hundred years or so nothing matters.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      When he first felt symptoms on July 26, his wife told the Standard-Times, he refused to get tested or seek medical care. He instead began treating himself with a cocktail of Vitamin C, zinc, aspirin and ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has been falsely promoted as an effective treatment for COVID-19 by conservative media. He was taken to the hospital on July 30.

      Jessica Wallace told the Standard-Times that she was “less conservative” than her husband and personally wears a mask.

      also, his wife is pregnant

      is it true the horse-paste-eaters are shitting themselves? seems a bit on the nose, even for the writers we’ve had the last couple of years

      ETA: just as no TV report about Ashli Babbitt should omit her own nutty videos, every story on Covid today should mention this guy. Enough of the “we can’t shame these good hearted but ill-informed yeomen” shit

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Heidi Mom: they fear the unknown, the unfamiliar, the ambiguous, the uncertain, the complex, in many cases because they don’t have the information or the cognitive tools/training to deal with such things.  They also fear for their social status, both as members of the in-group and among other members of the in-group: they fear becoming “out,” and they fear the embarrassment of admitting to their fellow “in” people that the Others might have a point or that they did what Others suggested or did themselves.

      They seek certainty, familiarity, and belonging. And they fear things that challenge those.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      I think it’s really ungrateful. The pandemic restrictions were not that bad for adults. Children probably lost the most because “childhood” is such a brief period and it can’t be recaptured.

      I was grateful to get the vaccine. I was impressed they developed it so quickly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bluehill

      The unnerving thought is if they are willing to die and even sacrifice their children, what else would they be willing to do. They seem radicalized.

      On the other hand, the GQP-curious are hopefully looking at what’s happening to these guys and deciding to get vaxxed. Daily vaccination rates have been trending higher even in TX so that’s a silver lining.

      Maybe it will even cause them to think about where they get their info and who they vote into office. LOL! Well, at least some of they are getting a shot.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      evap

      I’m with you, John.  My first thought when reading the story was that this guy has been taking up an ICU bed and lots of other resources since early August, and it sounds like it won’t do him any good.  If his spouse would just sign the DNR order, those resource could be used to save someone, maybe someone who didn’t contribute to the problem.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Booger

      I’m so fucking sick of the begging ‘prayer warriors’ to help their dying partners. MAYBE THIS IS GOD’S PUNISHMENT FOR VOTING FOR TRUMP, assholes. Maybe Jeebus was the one who sent you the vaccine, like the old joke?? Maybe Satan is laughing his horny head off at you for biting so hard on his joke of horse wormer paste as a cure…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      That’s the problem – it won’t. It’s just gets added to the same mentality around prosperity theology. If God loves you, you won’t get the ‘rona.

      They rather have death visit everyone and then they can add a cottage industry of hucksters, sham artists, and crooks to prey (pray?) on these people. Bonus points if it hits the immigrant and non-white population.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Poe Larity

      And here I believed that Lemmings running off cliffs was a lie.

      Perhap’s there is an aspect to Cleek’s Law that is evolutionary.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Danielx

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      AND preventing others with serious conditions from getting the care they need because the inn is full up. Cancer, heart condition, car wreck? Tough rats, bubba, ain’t no beds available.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @Heidi Mom: ​
       
      My theory is that seeing everyone in masks is triggering and feels apocalyptic and you feel a loss of control. So fighting back by refusing is a way to get control back. With very poor results.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yutsano

      His lungs are fibrotic? He’s taking up bed space. Unplug him so the next unvaccinated idiot can try his luck on the ventilator.Odds are he’ll lose.

      In other news, DeathSantis keeps losing in court.

      Judge Cooper concludes: FL law "does not support a statewide order, or any action interfering with the constitutionally provided authority of local school districts to provide for the safety and health of children, based on the unique facts on the ground in a particular county."— Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) August 27, 2021

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Citizen_X

      I think it’s a damn shame.

      …That he’s taking up a hospital bed that could be used by an innocent person. Hurry up and croak!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Embir

      A local hospital here in WA is being picketed for vaccine requirements. An Administrator was quoted as saying “I respect their opinion, but…”. My reaction – stop with the respect already. I DON’T respect their opinions, fracking morans..

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Parfigliano

      Yup fuck him and his family. I dont understand wasting valuable hospital resources on pieces of shit like this. Should have sent him home with a quart of bleach, a bluelight, horse dewormer when he showed up at the ER.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      is it true the horse-paste-eaters are shitting themselves? seems a bit on the nose, even for the writers we’ve had the last couple of years

      Yes. The drug is designed to clear out parasites by, basically, liquifying the contents of the intestines and colon and flushing the worms out with the shit. So, operating as intended.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Almost Retired

      My initial reaction was to correct the grammar of the wife of the Freedom Rally organizer.  But then I realized that when she said “He’s not doing good,” she stated it accurately.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Heidi Mom: What they’re afraid of is that those damned Liberals might be right. And if those damned Liberals are right about Covid, what else might they be right about? Climate change? Abortion? Police brutality? That’s a slippery slope that terrifies them more than death. Oh well. Keep sticking that fork into that electrical outlet, folks.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sloegin

      The toe tag on so many of these people should just be listed as “Died of natural consequences.”  (Yes, I stole this from someone on Reddit.)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      I can’t even imagine having schools reopening and their first thought is “okay, now let’s all go scream at the school board about masks”.

      It should be 47th on the list of things to be worried about. People are trying. Let them work. They can’t run the school! No one hired them to run the schools and they’d obviously be bad at it so just go do your own job.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Patricia Kayden

      People who refuse to get vaccinated, ingest a horse de-worming medication, and then get sick from COVID should NOT go to a hospital!They should go to a veterinarian.— ken olin (@kenolin1) August 27, 2021

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Tony Gerace

      @Baud: I guess I’m pretty hardened and ugly too then.  Especially given the fact that I have a relative who died of covid, through no fault of his own, before the vaccines were available.  Fuck these people.   The impending death of this asshole is one of the few situations in the world in which one of the lowlifes suffers as a result of his own psychopathic stupidity.  Usually they make other people suffer and die, and do just fine themselves.   In that sense, stories like this are happy news.  Yes, I’m pretty ugly.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: Heck, some of them go to the schools and scream at the students. There was a story in the news yesterday about a guy in (of course) Florida who got himself arrested after making an epic ass of himself at his daughter’s school.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: I know, right?

      They’re sold out of ivermectin in many places across the country.  Poison control hotline calls are up 500% or something.

      It’s nuts.  Pooping their own pants to own the libs.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      sdhays

      @Kay: If we actually cared about children in this country, everything we did during this pandemic would have been around figuring out how to make schools safe. EVERYTHING would have been secondary to that.

      But we can’t even do that with guns, so…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Yarrow

      I went off about all this at the supermarket last week. The nice lady at the fish counter, with whom I’ve chatted several times, was wearing a mask, as were all the other employees. I asked her about it and she told me the store had started requiring them for employees again irrespective of vaccination status. Previously vaxxed employees could go without a mask. On the customer side loads of people weren’t wearing masks and I was trying and failing to dodge them and stay out of their infected airspace. It was stressful. I was wearing a mask, of course. (Never stopped. Don’t trust anyone not wearing a mask. They’re not vaccinated.)

      The nice lady asked how I was doing and I just kind of lost it. I told her I was really upset with all these people not wearing masks. It wasn’t fair to the employees to have to deal with these idiots and it was awful on the customer side because we couldn’t avoid them. I then said I wished they’d all catch Covid and die already, just do it at home so they don’t take up hospital space. Her eyes were as big as saucers by the time I finished. I felt bad. I told her I didn’t mean to be unsympathetic to people but my sympathy is reserved for children who don’t qualify for the vaccine and other vulnerable people. The idiots who won’t get vaccinated and who are putting us all at risk get none of my sympathy.

      I wonder if she’ll be nice to me again. I know she’s vaccinated because we’ve talked about it. She was so excited when she qualified.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jeffro

      @cain: wearing masks is offensive to them, because their orange god downplayed both the virus and mask-wearing (remember him boldly ripping it off on the WH balcony…AFTER he’d already gotten Covid)?

      Wearing masks is both a) a sign that trumpov fucked up his handling of the virus, which is NOT OK with his worshippers and b) telling white people what to do, which is NOT OK with them either.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Miss Bianca

      @cain: Normally, I would pursue these links just to make sure that that the thing I was pointing and laughing at really was true, but in this case, I’m feeling a bit too nauseated to want to continue. (although the LGM thread on this theme really was comedy gold all the way down, as some other BJ commenter pointed out this morning.)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      dmsilev

      @Jeffro: It’s just like hydroxychloroquine. Real medicine that people need to treat real conditions, but because of the nutcases it became very difficult to source for those folks who actually needed it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Cathie from Canada

      I read a Twitter thread yesterday about how a group of so-called doctors have figured out how to monetize the pandemic by doing phone “consultations” and prescribing people the horse drug through their own pharmacy, thus earning themselves hundreds of dollars in fees and charges per customer, and the whole thing just stinks doesn’t it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kay

      @dmsilev:

      The video was interesting because there was already a security presence at the door. Four jumped on him but they were close enough to be right on him. I’d like to see the rest of it. I imagine it will come out in the criminal process and the civil lawsuit that follows.

      Public schools should go zero tolerance for disruptive Republican adults in the building. Enough. They have work to do. Raise your voice you’re outta here.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      catclub

      @Heidi Mom: I was thinking it is subconciously acting to make Trumps terrible numbers in 2020 look not as bad as good numbers for Biden in 2021 for total deaths. [In the world where vaccination takeup is very high and delta therefore does not take hold]

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Old Man Shadow: ​
       

      And they’re shitting out their intestinal linings.

      Parasites like hookworms (it’s in the name, folks) dig themselves into the lining of the gut to prevent themselves from being expelled through the gift-shop exit ^W anus. Deworming medicines cause the gut lining to slough off, carrying the parasites with it as it is excreted. Sometimes this happens in the beauty products aisle of the local Walgreens.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      phdesmond

      worldwide and in this country, the death rate from COVID-19 is about one percent of  those infected.   so it’s hard to derive more than occasional satisfaction at the come-uppance of those hoist by their own petard.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      smith

      @sdhays: Early in the pandemic, someone (Fauci, maybe) said we had a choice: we could either keep the bars open or keep the schools open, but we couldn’t do both. It tells you everything you need to know about how much this country values children that we chose the bars.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Chetan Murthy

      @ShadeTail: Dear ShadeTail, as you can see, you’re not alone here.  But speaking of your having these attitudes a year-and-a-half ago, I remember when, lo these many years, saying that TFG was a fascist, or that Stephen Miller was a Nazi, would get you polloried in the LG&M comment section, not to speak of in real life.  There were chin-scratching columns written in the newspapers about how TFG couldn’t be a Fascist, b/c he was too lazy, too incompetent.  And on and on.  Heck, I remember when we didn’t call *it* The Dixie Swastika.

      But today we do all these things, and it ain’t no thang.  So I would say to you that you were just in the vanguard, and eventually people caught up with you.  I remember last summer, thinking to myself that if I ever met any Branch Covidians (back then they were just anti-maskers, since vaccines had not yet emerged) I’d ask them in the most contemptuous voice possible “Why didn’t you do the decent thing and just die, miserable worm”.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      brendancalling

      I don’t feel bad for them specifically (and certainly not at all for people like Phil Valentine or our pal Mr.Wallace here).

      I do, however, feel for the spouses and, especially, the children they leave behind. That’s who they’re “owning.” It certainly ain’t a liberal like me, I’m glad they’re dead.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      NotMax

      Whoa, harsh.

      I celebrate the suffering of no person. It’s intrinsically repugnant to me to do so (as is expressing satisfaction thereunto). At the same time there are those whose passing I choose to not mourn. The most I can muster is something have said previously, lastly here when Limbaugh kicked the bucket.

      “Any man’s death diminishes me.” So does removing a wart.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      brettvk

      @Ella in New Mexico:  I second those emotions. What staggers me (and I’ve lived in SWMO most of my life) is how many willfully ignorant people are gonna ride their convictions right into the grave. I’m not immune to conspiracy thinking and confirmation bias myself, but I’m more interested in being alive than being right.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      brettvk

      @Heidi Mom: The FB ivermectin posts I’ve seen reprinted on Twitter do repeatedly assert that the covid vaccines are poison, that people are dropping dead from them and it’s being hushed up, or that the “spike protein” burrows into your DNA and poisons everyone around you. Honestly, it’s a paranoia fest over there.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      brendancalling

      @captnkurt: ​
        I actually wrote a piece for Progress Pond on the HCA subreddit not even an hour ago. At first, I was enjoying the snarkfest. But it’s one sad, unnecessary death after another, ad always ends with people grieving.

      These selfish fuckers are only hurting the ones who love them. Which makes me hate the selfish fuckers even more. One couple left behind four kids, two of who are only 11 and 16.

      No kid deserves that.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      condorcet runner-up

      the only people in these situations that i feel sorry for are the kids these dipshits leave behind (and for some of these narcissistic a-holes, their helpless spouses).

      as a single father of two young boys, it blows my mind that these adults who have kids value the abstract concept of their own manufactured “FREEDUMS” (which has nothing to do with actual life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness) over the health of their kids. like what the fuck is wrong with these people?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      germy

      You could’ve sat me in a writers room for a hundred years, have given me a 1000 dollar a day stipend, and ask me just to come up with realistic scenarios of what conservative media could do & abet during this pandemic hellscape, & I still wouldn’t have come up with “horse paste” https://t.co/0qHSEHkGb9

      — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 27, 2021

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Roger Moore

      @Ella in New Mexico

      I know I’m going straight to Hell for this but I keep hoping that if we kill off enough of these people we may be able to flip some states blue and finally become a sane, rational, livable first world country.

      If we’re going to be hopeful, maybe some of their friends and relatives will figure things out without having to die. I want people in red states to look at a nearby blue state and say, “Hey, they’re doing so much better there. Maybe having a state government that cares about protecting the lives of its citizens is a good thing. I think I’m going to vote for someone who thinks that way rather than just trying to own the libs.”

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Another Scott

      No Ragrets? Made me look… YouTube Trailer (1:02)

      (sigh)

      Like it or not, these folks are going to be with us for a while. We need to do what we can to get them, and those in their unfortunate orbit, vaccinated. Something like 500k a day are still signing up for shots. Uncle Joe has it right. Punching down, as viscerally satisfying as that might be, isn’t going to help.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      West of the Rockies

      I wonder… has the percentage of truly stupid people risen in the last fifty years (because of TV, the net, Texas school boards), or have we always had 27% functional morons?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Danielx

      Now if only he hadn’t already reproduced….

      Ahhh, the eternal conflict of nature vs nurture. Humans are reprogrammable meat sacks, so maybe the kids will turn out better.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      ShadeTail

      @Chetan Murthy: For what it’s worth, I’ve been hating on anti-vaxers since long before Covid. Fucking measles came back because of those utterly useless wastes of skin. I’ve been certain since the start of this pandemic that they were going to be a very real problem when it came to controlling Covid, and here we are. Once anti-maskers became a thing, it was a pretty short jump to adding them onto my dispise-with-a-white-hot-rage pile.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Heidi Mom:

      What are they afraid of? Needles? That they’ll look silly in a mask? That they’re as vulnerable to this big, scary thing as everyone else, so they have to convince themselves otherwise?

      The patients that tell me they don’t want the shot are afraid of completely made up garbage about side effects and long term damage to their bodies, and are also VERY sure that even if they get “real COVID” it’s better for them immunologically than the vaccine or, for many, wearing masks all the time.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Splitting Image

      @WaterGirl:

      Do we really think that neither the person who got the tattoo nor the person who gave the tattoo knows how to spell the word “regrets”?

      I’m waiting to see someone with a tattoo that says “No Regrets Note Spelling”.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      oldster

      “I worry if I am becoming hardened or an ugly person on the inside because of this, but I just can not muster any sympathy.”

      Don’t do it, John. I know how you feel, but it’s just not worth becoming the kind of person who puts a space in “cannot”.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      SiubhanDuinne

      • @germy:  I read somewhere in the last couple of days that she is, or was, an outspoken anti-vaxxer — not recently, AFAIK, but back when Jenny McCarthy and Robert Kennedy Jr were making so much noise about vaccines causing autism. I don’t know. I haven’t watched Jeopardy! since before Alex Trebek even got sick and have paid little attention to the “search for a new host” soap opera. But I’d start watching again if they made LeVar Burton the permanent host.
      Reply
    103. 103.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: omg thank you, I’m getting a pack of these for me and each of my kids!

      Next time Mrs. Fro goes out of town, we’ll welcome her back with a special ‘family tattoo reveal’ dinner!  She won’t think it’s funny, which will be hysterical.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Chetan Murthy

      I’m sure others here already know about this, and for all my memory’s worth, there have been posts about it, but thought I should mention that the reddit forum “r/nursing” is worth a peek, if only to remind us all that we don’t have so bad.  Poor Goku, I can only imagine what him and his colleagues are going thru, but r/nursing sheds a little light.  Whatever we thought, however bad we thought it was, it’s actually *worse* for them.

      ETA: between patients and their families literally assaulting them, their own colleagues being Branch Covidians, their management overworking them and not having their backs in the face of said assaults …. it just goes on and on.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      NotMax

      @West of the Rockies

      ‘Twas eternally thus throughout history.

      Heck, while not quite achieving the magic number, the Know Nothings scooped up 21.5% of the presidential election vote in the mid-19th century.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Bill Arnold

      Copied from this AM’s covid-19 thread. Appropriate here too.

      The US reported +1,287 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, the highest since March 24, bringing the total to 649,680.

      The “Jonestown Massacre” occurred on November 18, 1978, when more than 900 members of an American cult called the Peoples Temple died in a mass suicide-murder under the direction of their leader Jim Jones (1931-78).
      The Republicans are killing more people EVERY DAY than Jim Jones killed.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      dlw32

      Again, if they were only killing themselves it would be sad. Because their selfishness and ignorance is killing others is why we get angry.

      Also I would have sympathy if it were expensive to take the precautions like masks and vaccines.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      nwerner

      @phdesmond:

      Study of 43,000 people in Los Angeles shows unvaxed represent 25.3% of cases, 13.1% of hospitalizations, 10.6% of ICU and 12.4% of those requiring mechanical breathing. 64% of population currently fully vaccinated, not sure what it was at time of study, which started in May and ended July 25. May also predate largest part of the onset of Delta variant. These numbers aren’t directly stated in the article but have to be extrapolated from the data provided.

      Reuters article here.

      Edited to correct the stats because i neglected to include the ICU

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      I can’t even imagine having schools reopening and their first thought is “okay, now let’s all go scream at the school board about masks”.

      There’s at least some evidence the people screaming about masks are part of a big astroturf campaign.  That may not be everyone, but it is not at 100% organic anti-mask movement.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      trollhattan

      @Embir:

      It’s like having professional astronomers picket the Catholic Church demanding they reinstate the earth-centric solar system, “the way He designed it.”

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Heidi Mom: if you look behind the hate, you’ll find fear. What are they afraid of?

      A Black Planet, to quote Public Enemy.

      Or, more generally, that the country will change, and that the status quo is going away. Conservatism was and is meant as a Wall against that change — and thus any change is filterered thru that worldview, and opens easily and happily to movements like White Supremacy, Anti-Abortion and Transphobia, among many points of modern Progressive movements.

      That’s why anti-masking resonates — it’s a change that’s easy to teach them to reject. That’s why anti-vaxx hits so hard — it plays into the same desires as the long-standing Conservatism goal to roll back the New Deal and all other 20th century “innovations” that get int eh way of “true freedom”. And it’s why the Lt. Gov. of the Great State of Texas could glibly lie and say we Black folx are “the problem” for vaccinations — a dog whistle  for those continuing to avoid vaccinations, and aligning to literally centuries of ongoing indoctrination to blame us Blacks…

      …indoctrination we just happen to all, now, see on Fox News and elsewhere, these days. Yay Internet?

      It’s important to note that the people protesting now come from the same people who, in my Dad’s lifetime, eagerly lynched and beat Black folx over the most basic of rights. Jim Crow is in living memory, and it’s a memory many people secretly cherish and ache to replicate — esp. as they remix it into mythology, like they did for the Lost Cause.

      So, yeah,

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Percysowner

      This is what makes me madMan dies waiting for ICU bed, family says

      Van Pelt died waiting three days for a bed in the ICU as unvaccinated patients overwhelmed rooms across the state, his family said. Kansas hospitals reached out to 20 states, trying to find just one available ICU bed. However, there wasn’t a single ICU bed open and emergency rooms were full.

      Bolding is mine.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Jeffro

      @Benw: Um what?  (is Axl in the news today?)

      Related, ever-so-slightly: Pearl Jam’s TEN came out 30 years ago today.  If anyone needs me, I’ll be over in my rocking chair…rocking. out.  Get it?  Get… (sigh)

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Yutsano

      The news is coming fast. So much so that I didn’t see our beloved *spits* Supreme Court overturned the eviction ban yesterday. So now along with Covid we get a fun bout of displaced people. WHEE!!!

      BREAKING: The Supreme Court lifts the federal eviction moratorium. In an unsigned 8-page opinion (with the three liberals dissenting), SCOTUS sides with a group of landlords who argued that the CDC lacked the authority to bar evictions during the pandemic.https://t.co/LNrCxd7f9X https://t.co/NecnZ90zgf— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) August 27, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.