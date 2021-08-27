Aww, that’s too bad:

A Texas man who helped organize protests against pandemic restrictions is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for nearly a month with COVID-19, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported. His wife, Jessica Wallace, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that she had a “heartbreaking update” about her husband, Caleb. “He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favor,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments.” “My heart just can’t. I can’t imagine my life without him.” Caleb Wallace, a 30-year-old father of three, has been unconscious, ventilated and heavily sedated in the ICU at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo since Aug. 8, the Standard-Times reported. His wife said on a GoFundMe page for household and medical bills that he was was intubated multiple times, had high fevers, infection and bleeding in his chest. In July, Caleb Wallace reportedly helped organize “The Freedom Rally,” an event that billed itself as a protest against the “government being in control of our lives.” He also founded “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders,” which hosted a rally last year to “end COVID tyranny.”

Every day there’s another story about one of these fucking idiots who not only killed themselves, but probably helped kill hundreds if not thousands of others and prevented us from reaching herd immunity and damned us to an eternal endemic, and my general attitude any more is “Fuck them we’re better off without them.” If these assholes had lived they’d be spewing bullshit about something else, fighting stem cell research or calling global warming a myth or some other fucked up nonsense that would make life worse for everyone.

And I’m just over it. I worry if I am becoming hardened or an ugly person on the inside because of this, but I just can not muster any sympathy for these fuck around and find out assholes, because they are hurting so many other people. I feel the same way I do when I read about a terrorist who blew himself up making a bomb, but actually this guy above Wallace ids worse, because the terrorist really did only take himself out. How many did Wallace infect or kill with his actions? Maybe these assholes dying off is our only way out of this?