Late Night Musical Respite Open Thread
(h/t Steeplejack)
Jerzy Russian
I hadn’t heard that particular Beach Boys tune performed that way before. Very nice.
Steeplejack
Thanks, A.L.!
Here’s the other bookend: Kathy Troccoli and the Beach Boys, “I Can Hear Music.”
Howard Beale IV
Here’s a true “Leopard eating faces” tweet…. https://mobile.twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1431012542202134529
Steeplejack
More country divas . . .
Faith Hill, “Take Me as I Am.”
Martina McBride, “Independence Day.”
meander
Something a little off-beat that I really like, the mesmerizing, haunting, historic recordings of Nate Mercereau’s duets with the Golden Gate Bridge(!). It’s unlike anything I’ve heard.
How is this possible? Mercereau writes: “Renovations to the bridge have caused it to vibrate and ‘sing’ in high winds, reverberating loud tones throughout the bay, effectively making it the largest wind instrument in the world.”
There’s an article in the San Francisco Chronicle with more details.
Steeplejack
Suzy Bogguss, “Someday Soon”
Kacey Musgraves, “Justified.”
CaseyL
@meander: I remember that story! And was fascinated, and listened to the sounds of the bridge. I think it’s quite beautiful – but I’m not living where I have to hear it all day every day.
AL – that’s a lovely and wide-ranging selection, and I enjoyed listening to all of them. Special thanks for the Nancy Griffith. And the Celtic chorale – Celtic music just always gets deep into my heart.
Yarrow
@Steeplejack: Mary Chapin Carpenter – He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
OT: So, TIL, Neal Adams, the comic book artist, is a kook who believes in the expanding Earth hypothesis and doesn’t believe in the Big Bang. Never meet your heroes, kids
Steeplejack
Kathy Mattea, Alison Krauss and Suzy Bogguss, “Teach Your Children.”
Shania Twain And Alison Krauss, “Coat of Many Colors.”
Steeplejack
Good one—it fits!
Paula Cole, “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone.”
