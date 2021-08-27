Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Musical Respite Open Thread

      Something a little off-beat that I really like, the mesmerizing, haunting, historic recordings of Nate Mercereau’s duets with the Golden Gate Bridge(!). It’s unlike anything I’ve heard.

      How is this possible? Mercereau writes: “Renovations to the bridge have caused it to vibrate and ‘sing’ in high winds, reverberating loud tones throughout the bay, effectively making it the largest wind instrument in the world.”

      There’s an article in the San Francisco Chronicle with more details.

      CaseyL

      @meander: I remember that story!  And was fascinated, and listened to the sounds of the bridge.  I think it’s quite beautiful – but I’m not living where I have to hear it all day every day.

      AL – that’s a lovely and wide-ranging selection, and I enjoyed listening to all of them.  Special thanks for the Nancy Griffith. And the Celtic chorale – Celtic music just always gets deep into my heart.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: So, TIL, Neal Adams, the comic book artist, is a kook who believes in the expanding Earth hypothesis and doesn’t believe in the Big Bang. Never meet your heroes, kids

