President Biden says after 31 August the Taliban will have “keen interest” in working with the US to allow others to leave https://t.co/7vMjfMrARc pic.twitter.com/BKYeiJ02m4

“There will be, I believe, numerous opportunities to continue to provide access for additional persons to get out of Afghanistan”

What’s happening in Afghanistan breaks my heart…but the outpouring of support from people across America helps glue it back ????? Our @WCKitchen team at Dulles Airport saw even more refugees today….They had to go bring hundreds of extra meals & are still serving! #ChefsForAfghans pic.twitter.com/hpRJmAYhl6

So much valorization of service members makes values out of violence and national greatness, but a bunch of Marines and a sailor lost their lives today helping to get people on planes to safety, knowing full well they were targets as they did it. That's something else.

As the window to evacuate from Afghanistan closes, members of “Digital Dunkirk” communicate with gate guards and direct families to the runway. https://t.co/FsGz6Rd1tq

Veterans are delivering mattresses, televisions, laptops and American flags to a growing number of families on short notice. They also provide gift certificates to a market with halal food made according to Muslim dietary standards. Via ? @tedhesson ? https://t.co/0N3Hqgt6qE

… The U.S. said that more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, but as many as 1,000 Americans and tens of thousands more Afghans are struggling to leave in one of history’s largest airlifts. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the U.S. Central Command chief overseeing the evacuation, said about 5,000 people awaited flights at the airfield on Thursday.

And more continued to arrive Friday…

Britain said Friday its evacuations from Afghanistan will end within hours, and the main British processing center for eligible Afghans has been closed. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News there would be “eight or nine” evacuation flights on Friday. British troops will leave over the next few days.

The Spanish government said it has ended its airlift. Sweden’s foreign minister said its evacuation was also over but not everyone got out. And the French European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said on Europe 1 radio that the country will end its operation “soon” but may seek to extend it until after Friday night.

The Taliban have said they’ll allow Afghans to leave via commercial flights after the U.S. withdrawal, but it remains unclear which airlines would return to an airport controlled by the militants.

They have asked Turkey to operate Kabul airport, but a decision will be made “after the administration (in Afghanistan) is clear,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday. Taliban leaders have been holding talks with former Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the previous government’s reconciliation council, tasked with negotiating a deal with the Taliban…