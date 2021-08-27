New: The Taliban have requested that the United States keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces. Biden admin is weighing the possibility. Nothing finalized https://t.co/I8C4ECJSMF pic.twitter.com/RZQKXVUktI

… The request comes as the Taliban seeks international recognition following its rapid takeover of the country and grapples with a dire economic landscape after billions of dollars of international aid to Afghanistan was frozen.

In considering retaining a diplomatic presence, Price said the safety and security of U.S. personnel in that mission would be “first and foremost on our minds,” particularly after Thursday’s deadly suicide bombing.

President Biden has said the United States will help Afghan allies seeking to leave the country even after U.S. troops leave, an effort that could be easier if it retains a diplomatic mission…

The United States is also engaged in talks about the future management of the airport, discussions that involve the private sector, regional partners such as Turkey, and the Taliban…