New: The Taliban have requested that the United States keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces. Biden admin is weighing the possibility. Nothing finalized https://t.co/I8C4ECJSMF pic.twitter.com/RZQKXVUktI
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 27, 2021
… The request comes as the Taliban seeks international recognition following its rapid takeover of the country and grapples with a dire economic landscape after billions of dollars of international aid to Afghanistan was frozen.
In considering retaining a diplomatic presence, Price said the safety and security of U.S. personnel in that mission would be “first and foremost on our minds,” particularly after Thursday’s deadly suicide bombing.
President Biden has said the United States will help Afghan allies seeking to leave the country even after U.S. troops leave, an effort that could be easier if it retains a diplomatic mission…
The United States is also engaged in talks about the future management of the airport, discussions that involve the private sector, regional partners such as Turkey, and the Taliban…
GOP Death Cult has ‘thoughts’:
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just held a press conference where he reiterated his call for Speaker Pelosi to reconvene Congress and pass a bill that would prohibit the White House from pulling troops until all Americans come home. We pressed him on a number of topics.. pic.twitter.com/n6p5P28Q0q
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 27, 2021
An argument can be made give the huge number of casualties already.. (an argument McCarthy has made) that the situation is already unsafe. And the bill would effectively still give the White House the discretion to make that call.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 27, 2021
As a lying, stunting moron, Kevin McCarthy is truly the Representative for today’s Republicans.
