Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This really is a full service blog.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The math demands it!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Just a few bad apples.

People are complicated. Love is not.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Friday Evening Open Thread: History Continues

Friday Evening Open Thread: History Continues

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The request comes as the Taliban seeks international recognition following its rapid takeover of the country and grapples with a dire economic landscape after billions of dollars of international aid to Afghanistan was frozen.

In considering retaining a diplomatic presence, Price said the safety and security of U.S. personnel in that mission would be “first and foremost on our minds,” particularly after Thursday’s deadly suicide bombing.

President Biden has said the United States will help Afghan allies seeking to leave the country even after U.S. troops leave, an effort that could be easier if it retains a diplomatic mission…

The United States is also engaged in talks about the future management of the airport, discussions that involve the private sector, regional partners such as Turkey, and the Taliban…

GOP Death Cult has ‘thoughts’:


As a lying, stunting moron, Kevin McCarthy is truly the Representative for today’s Republicans.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • cain
  • craigie
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • Eric S.
  • Geminid
  • HinTN
  • Jay C
  • jeffreyw
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • Mike in NC
  • Misterpuff
  • MomSense
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Peale
  • PsiFighter37
  • rikyrah
  • Rocks
  • Scout211
  • Spanky
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • Tony Gerace
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      McCarthy is so transparently awful.

      He wants a bill to use as a cudgel (“Biden must do this!!”), but doesn’t want any actual responsibility (“It’s his fault that he didn’t do it right!!”).

      Speaker Pelosi must have a huge recycling bin filled with crap bills like that…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Rocks

      McCarthy reminds me of Senator Roman Hruska (R [naturally] – Nebraska).  In 1970 Richard Nixon had nominated G. Harrold Carswell to serve on the Supreme Court.  Carswell was a judge so devoid of intellect, talent or morals that we had to wait until Trump’s three pygmies to see his equal.  Hruska argued: “Even if he were mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they, and a little chance? We can’t have all BrandeisesFrankfurters and Cardozos.”

      In those happier days, Carswell went down to a much deserved defeat and Hruska had earned his claim to immortality.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      I’ve found myself wondering over the years; if Congress were to actually use its power to declare war, would the President be required to prosecute that war?  Historically it’s been the other way around, I think, with the President asking for a declaration of war (and they’ve skipped even that for quite a while).

      To be concrete, say that Congress passed a declaration of war against, oh, Canada.  Would the President have to start military action against them?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      @Tony Gerace
      I’m torn between thinking that he would drop like a WKRP turkey and his landing would be a crime against humanity (against the people on the ground), or that that gasbag might actually float out the door. Of course, there’s always the prop blades …

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: I have been thinking about the flu shot – CVS is trying to get me to schedule it, but I think it’s too early.

      I also need to think about the shingles shot, but I am waiting to see what happens with the booster.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      trump set a trap for Joe Biden in Afghanistan. This may not have been premeditated on trump’s part. I think trump was counting on winning the reelection he desperately needed, and did not think beyond it. But Mike Pompeo surely knew what they were doing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw: That’s a great video!  Then I saw all your food porn.  Damn, I was already hungry, now I’m starving.

      Turns out you have to put the fucking grill together before you can cook with it.  sigh.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: Not sure what your comment means.  You have to take vaccinations a certain amount of time apart, so I don’t want to screw up the timing of the booster b/c of the shingles shot.

      Or are you saying the shingles shot should take priority over the covid shot?  If that’s what you mean, can you explain why?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Old Man Shadow

      Honestly, I’m not fond of the idea, but it’s not like the US hasn’t maintained diplomatic relations (and more) with murderous, oppressive autocrats before.

      And we have a common enemy… the other murderous autocratic group that we set up the conditions for its creation in our other forever war.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      “We only send our best.”

      –California

      Sorry, folks, truly sorry. See also: Nunes, Devin; ISSA-X Darrell; McClintock, Tommy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay C

      While I realize dumping on Republican assclowns in Congress is always an amusing and worthwhile endeavor, IIJM, but is Kevin McCarthy the worst Minority Leader in

      a) this century

      b) the last 100 years, or

      c) all time  ?

       

      the man just seems incapable of making ANY public statement that makes any sense outside of cheap partisan nastiness.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      debbie

      Were any of those pressed topics about the fact that Biden’s actions were in compliance with TFG’s surrender monkey agreement?

      I thought not.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eric S.

      @WaterGirl: I turned 50 at the end of July. CVS has been recommending I get the shingles shot. I expect I will but I see a new PCP 9/2  so I’ve decided to wait for her advise.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Gerace

      If I were cynical I would point out the Afghanistan’s opium poppies are used to produce about 90% of the world’s heroin and the US probably has more customers for that heroin than any other country. Business is business

      Reply
    36. 36.

      PsiFighter37

      McCarthy’s lesson from not becoming Speaker after Orange Julius quit in 2015 is to be as dumb and as stupid as possible, as often as possible. He still won’t ever be Speaker – Scalise will shiv that useless idiot in the back if the GOP takes back the House.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Retired CIA on tee vee say the bomb was so big it could only have come from Adam Sandler

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      I am in the middle between the Shingrix #1 and #2.  The advice is to make sure there are 14 days between your Shingrix and your COVID vaccinations.  It really shouldn’t be a problem to schedule them both.  My pharmacist recommended 2-3 months between the two Shingrix shots but the company that makes Shingrix says 2-6 months.

      If you give yourself a day to recover (for me, from all of them), you will be fine to schedule both the Shingles and the COVID shots.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211:

      He’s an ironic product of term limits. Having termed out in Sacramento he shopped around for a safe seat and “helloooooo John Doolittle!” IDK how we ended up with somebody worse than that crook, but here we are.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: McClintock may be no worse than my Congressman,Bob Good (VA-5). I think your district is more Republican though. Last year Good won the VA- 5th District by only 5%. Next year Democrats will do their best to send Good back to Lynchburg and Liberty University. He really needs to spend more time with his family

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.