Deadpool

Ron DeSatan is getting all the attention, but of all the killers in red states, nobody has matched Kristi Noem at the top of her game. Case in point: she encouraged the Sturgis motorcycle rally and attended it a little over two weeks ago. Sturgis is the biggest town in Meade County, SD. Here are their cases per 100K as of yesterday:

Look at that rocket — they’re just getting started. I’ve been watching the Dakota case rates and the conclusion I’ve arrived at is that they hadn’t really been hit hard by Delta, yet. That’s clearly changed, thanks to Dollar Store Sarah Palin.

Krazy Eyes Kristi doesn’t get as much attention as DeathSantis and Abbott, probably because the raw numbers of dead bodies in her state aren’t as big as theirs. But let’s not forget her track record — South Dakota’s deaths per 100K beat all the other contenders last winter, and she’s on track to start small but finish big so she can match her achievement from last year:

I know this is the oldest saw in the book, but if the Democrats had some media outlets that messaged anything like Republicans, we’d have Killer Kristi front-and-center every day. There is just so much ammo. Let’s start with culpability:

In other words, Florida did roughly twice as badly as California last summer in terms of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. This summer, however, Florida is doing roughly four times worse in terms of cases and hospitalizations — and nearly six times worse in terms of deaths.

Why has Florida moved in the wrong direction while California has gone the other way? Again, simple misfortune probably plays a part (as do other hard-to-quantify forces). But not every factor is beyond human control. Take vaccination. There are just five counties in California (of 58) where fewer than 35 percent of residents are fully inoculated. In Florida, that number is 23 (of 67). It’s easier for Delta to get a foothold and spread in places where the vast majority of people are unprotected.

Still, vaccination doesn’t explain everything: Statewide, Florida’s full vaccination rate (52 percent) is the same as the national number and just 3 percentage points lower than California’s (55 percent). And Florida has fully vaccinated more of its seniors (82 percent) than California (79 percent).

So as Rajkumar [Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic] explained, precautions are probably playing a big part as well — and here too the difference between California and Florida couldn’t be more pronounced.

When Delta took off, Los Angeles became the first county in the country to reinstate its public indoor mask mandate. The San Francisco Bay Area followed suit soon after, and nearly every large county in California that doesn’t require masks indoors at least strongly recommends them. No lockdowns, no business closures, no official curbs on indoor drinking or dining — just indoor mask requirements and recommendations.

We all know what RegeneRon and Kristi the Death Machine said about masks. Now let’s look at the economy, stupid:

Last year, after Biden defeated Trump, [Brookings Institute economist] Muro looked again and found that the economic output divide has grown even more pronounced. The 520 counties Biden won account for fully 71% of U.S. gross domestic product, while the 2,564 that Trump carried produced just 29%. In other words, America’s economic engine is bluer than ever.

The partisan lean of these 520 economically vital counties has almost certainly helped to protect U.S. growth because Democrats are much more likely to be vaccinated than Republicans. To pinpoint the difference between high-output and low-output America, I asked Muro to compare county-level vaccination data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for blue and red counties. He found that the average share of fully vaccinated people, age 12 and above, in the Biden-voting counties that produce 71% of GDP was 61%, as of Aug. 22, while the share in Trump-voting counties was 46%—a gap that’s grown substantially since April, when vaccination rates in high-output and low-output America were almost the same.

“At this point, reduced vaccination rates align very much with 2020 Trump voting across counties, and that—it turns out—aligns very closely with weaker economic performance,” Muro says. “The irony is that low vaccination rates are likely to slow economic recovery.”

The notion that encouraging ivermectin-gobbling morons to run around spewing death out of their ignorant pie holes is going to goose the economy is laughable on its face and obvious in its consequences.

Wait until kids really start dying, because that’s the next act in this fucking Republican tragedy.

(All the graphs are from CovidActNow.org which is really doing a great job.)

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • ciotogist
  • dr. bloor
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • henrythefifth
  • hrprogressive
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • swiftfox
  • WereBear

    1. 1.

      Barbara

      In other words, the sense that your life is directed by the hand of fate has repercussions in more than one sphere.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hrprogressive

      And, the thing is, the death cult shows zero signs of reversing course.

      Even a congressman-elect from their own cult didn’t cause them to rethink anything

      A lot of innocent people are going to suffer from this.

      And, unfortunately, a lot of the cult leaders themselves are already vaccinated against it, so it is currently unlikely that they themselves will suffer the most potent outcomes.

      And their flock will praise them for it from their ICU beds.

      Unfuckingbelievable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      I live in upstate NY, and a few months ago we started seeing Noem in tourism commercials, touting her state as the perfect place for a family vacation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ciotogist

      They’re being used as cannon fodder for a war against Democratic governance in the service of fascism and exploitation and they’re happily signing up for it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dr. bloor

      Meade County would be faring better if they could only push their vax rate over the 30% line. That said, it’s home to a mere 28,000 souls, which means that the virus will have come and gone (for better or worse) before DeathSantis throws Florida into fifth gear.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      Prediction — there will be absolutely no political price paid for any of this. All these ghouls will sail easily to reelection, if not national office, because of how far they went to show their anti-government, lib-pwning bona fides: literally watching thousands upon thousands of their citizens die eminently preventable deaths and then refusing to change course even long after it was clear everything was burning up. Talk about commitment!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dr. bloor:  Meade is blowing the doors off of other SD counties in terms of vaccination.  Examples:  Dewey: 6.8%  Ziebach: 2.8% Corson 7.6%

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      @hrprogressive:

      And their flock will praise them for it from their ICU beds.

      Unfuckingbelievable.

      Yup.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      @germy: ​
        I saw those too and chuckled: a number of counties in SD had per capita death rates last year far higher than NYC. Heckuva job!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      One limitation of CovidActNow is that they use the CDC’s data, but the CDC’s vaccination numbers can be weirdly spotty in some cases. For instance, their vaccination numbers for western Massachusetts have always been different from (mostly lower than) the numbers reported by the state itself, and I’m not sure why.

      In some cases, they’re also estimating first vaccination for a county by taking the number of fully-vaccinated people from the CDC and multiplying it by a statewide ratio, which has obvious limitations.

      Also, their risk estimate depends not just on infection levels but also on their calculated R value, which comes from the rate of change of infection levels, which can be numerically dicey to calculate, especially in places like Florida that report infrequently. I think that for a while that was actually making Florida look better than it was.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @henrythefifth: I think the kids going back to school will be the next major vector.  It’s already happened in Mississippi and other states which start early.  Rather, there’s been a lot of districts needing quarantine periods; I haven’t seen anything about how that may have contributed to community spread.

      Reply

