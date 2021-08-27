Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 26-27

by

The Chinese shipments will help the sputtering global COVAX vaccine sharing programme which is far behind its pledge to deliver 2 billion doses this year following supply problems and export curbs imposed by major producer India.

It could also boost Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy efforts despite concerns over the efficacy of the Chinese shots, which have been turned down or paired with boosters from Western manufacturers by some of the recipient countries…

The Chinese vaccines have been allocated to 60 countries, mostly in Africa, which is expected to receive a third of the 100 million doses.

However, not all countries want the Chinese vaccines.

South Africa is listed by COVAX as one of Africa’s largest recipients of Chinese shots with an allocation of 2.5 million Sinovac doses, but a senior health official told Reuters the country was currently unable to accept the vaccines…

Nigeria, the main recipient of Chinese shots in Africa under COVAX with an allocation of nearly 8 million Sinopharm doses, has approved that vaccine but has called it a “potential” option for the country’s inoculation campaign…

Officials from Kenya, Rwanda, Togo and Somalia, which are entitled to smaller COVAX shipments, said they had no concerns about the Chinese shots because they had been vetted by the WHO and more people needed to be inoculated as soon as possible…

Ukraine is the only country in Europe on the COVAX list for Chinese shots and is set to receive about 160,000 Sinovac doses.

Asian countries are expected to receive more than 25 million Chinese vaccines, of which nearly 11 million Sinovac doses would go to Indonesia, making it the largest recipient of Chinese shots through COVAX. Other vaccines will go to countries in Latin America and the Middle East.

Indonesia has decided to give boosters, largely with the Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccine, to healthcare workers – who have mostly been immunised with Sinovac shots.

That mirrored similar moves in other countries that have deployed Sinovac shots, such as Brazil and Chile…

Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university’s official gazette said on Thursday…

To test the mask, researchers took drops with the virus from COVID-19-positive patients at the Hospital Juarez in Mexico and placed them on the silver-copper film deposited in polypropylene.

UNAM said that if the viral concentration was high, the virus disappeared by more than 80% in about eight hours and if the viral load was low, in two hours none of the virus RNA was detected.

“Upon contact with the silver-copper nanolayer, the SARS-CoV-2 membrane breaks and its RNA is damaged,” the gazette said. “Thus, even if SakCu is disposed of improperly, it will not be a problem as it does not remain contaminated, like many of the masks that are thrown away.”

The facemask is reusable and can be washed up to 10 times without losing its biocide properties.

UNAM is not mass-producing the facemask and said that it currently has the capacity to produce 200 of them per day…

Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs.

They found the children, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults.

High-risk children benefited most from the vaccine, the researchers said…

Each parent was asked to record any side-effects they noticed in their child.

All were aged between 12 and 15 and vaccinated in March or April this year, when only small numbers of extremely vulnerable children were being offered a jab.

The children had various conditions affecting the brain or nervous system, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

They also tended to have other conditions such as epilepsy, heart defects and problems with their immune system…

The most common symptoms after the first dose included a mild rash, headache, diarrhoea, neck pain and possible sore throat, which had all gone within 72 hours.

After the second, five children experienced some of the following symptoms – vomiting, armpit swelling, diarrhoea and blisters around the mouth.

One child in the study experienced severe fatigue and discomfort and became more agitated than normal.

And the family of another child, who had epilepsy, reported a rise in the frequency of seizures.

All side-effects had cleared up within a week, the study said…

Last year, analysts used cellphone data to track the Sturgis superspreaders all over the United States. I’m not seeing a similar enterprise this year — just the (quite bad enough) data from the rally site. Can anyone find more information about tracking the wider spread?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      “I’m still not planning to get it”: FDA approval not swaying some vaccine holdouts

      I think we need a moratorium on these stories. They add no value. We know these people exists, and it’s time to stop caring about them.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/26 China reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 26 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 Medium Risk village has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village at Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 37 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 415 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 17 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 93 active domestic confirmed (16 mild & 77 moderate) cases in the city.
      • Yangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), found via screening of residential compounds under lock down. The case had previously tested negative 10 times. 20 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 319 active domestic confirmed (44 mild, 268 moderate) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 12 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 5 active confirmed cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently are 95 active domestic confirmed (including 2 serious) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie there currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases. All national parks & tourist sites in the city have re-opened.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 101 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 79 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites remain at High Risk & 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian the 4 domestic confirmed cases in the city recovered.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 7 villages are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 80 active domestic confirmed (36 mild & 45 moderate) & 52 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 41 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 33 active domestic confirmed & 35 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of the airport logistics worker cluster, already under centralized quarantine since 8/20. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 7 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 5 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/26, China reported 30 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh, 2 from the Philippines & 1 from Myanmar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia, & 1 each from Bangladesh & Myanmar
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the Philippines; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Saudi Arabia; both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 2 from the UAE & 1 from Tanzania (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a French national coming from France; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Serbia (via Paris CdG); 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Chad, Egypt & Spain
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the US

      Overall in China, 98 confirmed cases recovered (46 imported), 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (20 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,164 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,431 active confirmed cases in the country (679 imported), 12 in serious condition (10 imported), 463 active asymptomatic cases (388 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 27,310 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/26, 2,003.914M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 15.48M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/27, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Kazakhstan, Venezuela & Nigeria, 1 of whom had been double vaccinated w/ SinoPharm). 

      opiejeanne

      @Baud:  Amen. Also, the deathbed pleas from the unvaccinated to everyone else to get vaccinated are starting to really annoy me. I doubt that they convince anyone outside their immediate family, and sometimes not even then.

      Cermet

      Literally hundreds of thousands of amerikans are dying thanks to a false news network telling endless lies, a political party telling the same lies and the media is far, far more interested in thirteen soldiers deaths and the fate of a few thousand Afghani’s at an airport. The word insanity does not do this justice.

      sab

      My dad’s vaccinated caretaker tested positive but asymptomatic, so she is out for two weeks. Since his floor at assisted living is in quarantine lockdown I can’t visit and I can’t find anything out about dad. He just turned 97.

      ETA : State government is spending so much energy on appeasing the anti-mask, anti-vax Covid deniers that they are completely ignoring the concerns of the rest of us that are just trying to mask up, protect our families and get on with our lives in Covid times.

      ETA I don’t blame the nursing home. Their hands are pretty much tied by state rules (with severe fines.)

      debbie

      Ohio had 5,398 new cases yesterday. I don’t remember when we last had a number that size, but it’s more than a little distressing. One high school football game has been canceled due to positive testing, and with OSU games beginning next weekend, we may soon be giving Texas a run for their body bags.

      Betty Cracker

      From the Orlando Sentinel:

      Morgues throughout AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division have reached capacity due to COVID-19 deaths, the organization said in an email obtained by the Orlando Sentinel Thursday.

      “The Central Florida Division of AdventHealth has reached capacity of our hospital morgues due to an influx of COVID-19 patients,” the email said. “We have begun utilizing rented, refrigerated coolers at 10 of our campuses throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, & Volusia counties. These coolers are quickly becoming filled also.”

      Meanwhile…

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: My wife and I finally got to meet our newest granddaughter yesterday. Even got to hold her for a little bit. She should be able to come home on Monday, or so they say now. Things being what they are, I feel lucky we were able to get in at all.

      terben

      In Australia today:
      NSW recorded 885 new cases, bringing its total to 22,346. This means that it now tops the Australian league table, (as befits the ‘Premier State’) although it lags in the death toll.
      NSW and Victoria now account for 44,118 of the 48,816 cases recorded in Oz since the pandemic began.
      In my state, South Australia, there has been 1 case in the past 7 days, and that was in hotel quarantine.
      Australia has has 991 deaths in total (955 in NSW/Vic and the remaining 36 split up between 5 of the other 6 jurisdictions)
      Vaccinations are proceeding at around 270,000/day with 56% of the population over 16 having had 1 injection and 33% fully vaccinated. The current estimates for 80% coverage are 35 and 81 days for 1st/2nd injections.

      debbie

      @sab:

      I heard it reported yesterday on my local NPR stattion that legislative leaders are thinking about scrapping hearings on the anti-every-vax-in-the-world after seeing the silliness of anti-vaxers’ testimony.

      New Deal democrat

      The Columbia U study cited by Delthea Ricks, estimating that 1/3 of the US population had actually been infected by the end of 2020, is interesting. Since the total number of confirmed COVID cases has almost doubled since the end of 2020, that would imply that by now perhaps 2/3’s of the US population has been infected. That 2/3’s number is right in line with the Red Cross report that 2/3’s of their recent unvaccinated blood donors have antibodies to COVID.

      Needless to say, *if* that is correct – and I’ve seen estimates that only 20%-30% of the population has antibodies – that puts us a lot closer to herd immunity than commonly believed.

      The CDC should have been doing widespread seropositivity studies all along, to estimate this crucial number. It is one of their biggest failures. If you read the book “Premonition,” they document how hollowed out an institution the CDC had become even before Trump.

      P.S. 91-DIVOC has the 7 day average of deaths at just shy of 1200. Anyone know why there is such a big difference vs. the number cited in the post?

      sab

      I have absolutely no patience with the idea that we should try to be understanding with the anti-vax, anti-mask folks. They are destroying our lives and I am furious. Heaven help the next guy that makes a snide comment about my mask.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Cermet: ​
       

      Literally hundreds of thousands of amerikans are dying thanks to a false news network telling endless lies, a political party telling the same lies and the media is far, far more interested in thirteen soldiers deaths and the fate of a few thousand Afghani’s at an airport. The word insanity does not do this justice.

      This. Congress needs to pass a resolution to the effect that we are in a war with the coronavirus. Then those bastards could be tried for treason. They have betrayed their country, causing the deaths of tens of thousands at the very least, and they should have lost the right to be walking around freely.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 22,070 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 1,662,913 cases. He also reports 339 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 15,550 deaths — 0.94% of the cumulative reported total, 1.11% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 265,695 active and contagious cases; 982 are in ICU, 470 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 21,877 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 1,381,668 patients recovered – 83.09% of the cumulative reported total.

      28 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 4,611 clusters. 1,467 clusters are currently active; 3,144 clusters are now inactive.

      22,055 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 5,919 local cases: 383 in clusters,2,910 close-contact screenings, and 2,626 other screenings.
      Sabah reports 3,010 cases: 37 in clusters, 1,782 close-contact screenings, and 1,191 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 2,224 cases: 269 in clusters, 1,406 close-contact screenings, and 549 other screenings. Kedah reports 2,072 cases: 54 in clusters, 1,342 close-contact screenings, and 676 other screenings.

      Penang reports 1,829 cases: 310 in clusters, 513 close-contact screenings, and 1,006 other screenings. Johor reports 1,806 local cases: 171 in clusters, 975 close-contact screenings, and 660 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 1,059 local cases: two in clusters, 511 close-contact screenings, and 546 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,051 cases: 74 in clusters, 674 close-contact screenings, and 303 other screenings.

      Perak reports 939 cases: 126 in clusters, 447 close-contact screenings, and 366 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 610 cases: 95 in clusters, 391 close-contact screenings, and 124 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 589 cases: 67 in clusters, 201 close-contact screenings, and 321 other screenings
      .
      Terengganu reports 488 cases: 29 in clusters, 345 close-contact screenings, and 114 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 336 local cases: 17 in clusters, 165 close-contact screenings, and 154 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 76 cases: 34 in clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and 27 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 39 cases: 24 close-contact screenings and 15 other screenings. Labuan reports eight cases: four close-contact screenings and four other screenings.

      15 new cases today are imported: nine in Kuala Lumpr, three in Johor, two in Negeri Sembilan, and one in Selangor.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 408,295 doses of vaccine on 26th August: 155,669 first doses and 252,626 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 33,044,202 doses administered: 18,948,648 first doses and 14,095,554 second doses. 58.0% of the population have received their first dose, while 43.2% are now fully vaccinated.

      sab

      And the Ohio Department of Health Covid website on long term care facilities is simply lying. Updated 8/25/21 shows 0 residents with current Covid, when his floor has been in lockdown for two weeks and his nurse’s aide says there are at least 3 cases on his floor.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY: 185 new cases.
      I had my 3rd Moderna shot yesterday. The side effects so far were the same as the 2nd shot. I’m hoping tomorrow I’ll be back to normal, just like with jab #2.

      Robert Sneddon

      I mentioned a friend of a friend of a friend anecdote a few days back, about a sawmill in Oregon which had to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its workers and how three of the Young Immortals who got infected ended up being transferred to Idaho due to lack of available ICU beds closer to their homes. The updated news is that two of them are leaving the ICU but they’re pulling the plug on the third one today (or it may already have happened).

      The vaccination status of the sawmill workers and specifically the ones who ended up in ICU is not known but young-ish, healthy, fit country folks in a blue-collar work environment, the smart money would be on “nope”.

      Kay

      A Texas man who helped organize protests against pandemic restrictions is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for nearly a month with COVID-19, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported.
      “He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favor,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments.”
      Caleb Wallace, a 30-year-old father of three, has been unconscious, ventilated and heavily sedated in the ICU at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo since Aug. 8, the Standard-Times reported. His wife said on a GoFundMe page for household and medical bills that he was was intubated multiple times, had high fevers, infection and bleeding in his chest.
      In July, Caleb Wallace reportedly helped organize “The Freedom Rally,” an event that billed itself as a protest against the “government being in control of our lives.” He also founded “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders,” which hosted a rally last year to “end COVID tyranny.”
      He wrote a letter in April to the San Angelo Independent School District and published by a local news outlet demanding that the school district “rescind ALL COVID-related policies immediately.” He falsely claimed that wearing masks had harmful effects on children and that there was “little evidence that masks worked for anyone.”

      Reply

