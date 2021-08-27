I will never stop being mad that a minority chose to suicide bomb this country into eternal plague. pic.twitter.com/vgWAotuLvF — Fred Will Not Go To Space Today (@LesserFrederick) August 27, 2021





The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces. https://t.co/uJtP4uRLYN — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up +6.6% from a week ago, -26.0% below their previous peak. pic.twitter.com/kHysPwwa5r — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 26, 2021

The US reported +1,287 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, the highest since March 24, bringing the total to 649,680. The 7-day moving average rose to 921 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/EhYG3KvERk — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 26, 2021

WHO begins shipping Chinese vaccines despite some misgivings https://t.co/v8XtEJtLoS pic.twitter.com/tk3mZNDhk4 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2021

… The Chinese shipments will help the sputtering global COVAX vaccine sharing programme which is far behind its pledge to deliver 2 billion doses this year following supply problems and export curbs imposed by major producer India. It could also boost Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy efforts despite concerns over the efficacy of the Chinese shots, which have been turned down or paired with boosters from Western manufacturers by some of the recipient countries… The Chinese vaccines have been allocated to 60 countries, mostly in Africa, which is expected to receive a third of the 100 million doses. However, not all countries want the Chinese vaccines. South Africa is listed by COVAX as one of Africa’s largest recipients of Chinese shots with an allocation of 2.5 million Sinovac doses, but a senior health official told Reuters the country was currently unable to accept the vaccines… Nigeria, the main recipient of Chinese shots in Africa under COVAX with an allocation of nearly 8 million Sinopharm doses, has approved that vaccine but has called it a “potential” option for the country’s inoculation campaign… Officials from Kenya, Rwanda, Togo and Somalia, which are entitled to smaller COVAX shipments, said they had no concerns about the Chinese shots because they had been vetted by the WHO and more people needed to be inoculated as soon as possible… Ukraine is the only country in Europe on the COVAX list for Chinese shots and is set to receive about 160,000 Sinovac doses. Asian countries are expected to receive more than 25 million Chinese vaccines, of which nearly 11 million Sinovac doses would go to Indonesia, making it the largest recipient of Chinese shots through COVAX. Other vaccines will go to countries in Latin America and the Middle East. Indonesia has decided to give boosters, largely with the Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccine, to healthcare workers – who have mostly been immunised with Sinovac shots. That mirrored similar moves in other countries that have deployed Sinovac shots, such as Brazil and Chile…

India asks two states to consider night curfew as COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/DKj5kjTcCo pic.twitter.com/FR1QP2FYHA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2021

Taliban takeover could drive covid crisis in Afghanistan as vaccinations plummet, U.N. warns https://t.co/G7Hs4blnGN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 25, 2021

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record | Reutershttps://t.co/Vb7swcGQJh — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) August 26, 2021

By early next week, New Zealanders should know if their government’s strict new lockdown is working to stamp out its first coronavirus outbreak in six months. A successful effort could again make the nation’s virus response the envy of the world. https://t.co/77GzA0b0XE — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

The new record fatality count beats the previous one-day record of 819 deaths set on Aug. 14.https://t.co/4Qcggo7QeY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 26, 2021

Number of new Covid-19 cases decreasing in Finland https://t.co/jJhee2Xn67 via @foreignerfi — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) August 26, 2021

Will be surge in infections, we go into autumn/winter with 1:70-1:80 people infected. Vaccines have amazingly weakened link btw infections & illness/hospitalisations but not broken it. No one wants to reimpose restrictions but we face a challenging winter https://t.co/r4PG6FFuFv — Jeremy Farrar (@JeremyFarrar) August 26, 2021

The United States is shipping more than two million doses of #Covid19 vaccines to #Algeria, #Ghana and #Yemen, the White House said Thursday, boosting efforts to combat a third wave of the pandemic across Africa https://t.co/x7rrkqd6q8 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 26, 2021

Africa's current wave of SARSCoV2 infections appears to be stabilizing. But with such low rates of vaccination is this a lull before the storm? https://t.co/BWuhfi798w pic.twitter.com/FWD1G0RF3P — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 26, 2021

1 in 3 people in the US had Covid by the end of 2020.

103M people, or 31% of the US population, had been infected w/ SARSCoV2 by year's end. Mathematically modeling spread, a Columbia U team found only 22% of cases were documented in public health records https://t.co/Js8FbUT2lE pic.twitter.com/apAkJ38W9C — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralizes COVID-19 https://t.co/4LqyZfUBQb pic.twitter.com/KyXkeWwJUk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2021

Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university’s official gazette said on Thursday… To test the mask, researchers took drops with the virus from COVID-19-positive patients at the Hospital Juarez in Mexico and placed them on the silver-copper film deposited in polypropylene. UNAM said that if the viral concentration was high, the virus disappeared by more than 80% in about eight hours and if the viral load was low, in two hours none of the virus RNA was detected. “Upon contact with the silver-copper nanolayer, the SARS-CoV-2 membrane breaks and its RNA is damaged,” the gazette said. “Thus, even if SakCu is disposed of improperly, it will not be a problem as it does not remain contaminated, like many of the masks that are thrown away.” The facemask is reusable and can be washed up to 10 times without losing its biocide properties. UNAM is not mass-producing the facemask and said that it currently has the capacity to produce 200 of them per day…

Covid jab side-effects 'mild' for at-risk children https://t.co/XpccUPVZKj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 27, 2021

… Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs. They found the children, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults. High-risk children benefited most from the vaccine, the researchers said… Each parent was asked to record any side-effects they noticed in their child. All were aged between 12 and 15 and vaccinated in March or April this year, when only small numbers of extremely vulnerable children were being offered a jab. The children had various conditions affecting the brain or nervous system, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. They also tended to have other conditions such as epilepsy, heart defects and problems with their immune system… The most common symptoms after the first dose included a mild rash, headache, diarrhoea, neck pain and possible sore throat, which had all gone within 72 hours. After the second, five children experienced some of the following symptoms – vomiting, armpit swelling, diarrhoea and blisters around the mouth. One child in the study experienced severe fatigue and discomfort and became more agitated than normal. And the family of another child, who had epilepsy, reported a rise in the frequency of seizures. All side-effects had cleared up within a week, the study said…

A study with ~2 million people in Israel shows Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine slightly raises risk of heart inflammation & swollen lymph nodes. But that Covid-19 raises the risk of heart inflammation even more & it raises the risk of blood clots, heart attacks.https://t.co/Znunec3s33 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 26, 2021

Regular monitoring may be the only way to prevent large SARSCoV2 outbreaks & clusters in schools https://t.co/fIzmQ2R48Y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 26, 2021

Last year, analysts used cellphone data to track the Sturgis superspreaders all over the United States. I’m not seeing a similar enterprise this year — just the (quite bad enough) data from the rally site. Can anyone find more information about tracking the wider spread?

Warnings About the Sturgis Rally Have Come Tragically True: "In S Dakota’s Meade County, more than 1 in 3 COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, & over the last three weeks, 7-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent." https://t.co/JPjDPpxdcF @YahooNews — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 26, 2021

Two weeks after the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, reported Covid infections in the state have risen nearly sixfold. https://t.co/c7Nq7UNGd2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 25, 2021

With COVID-19 cases surging and tour cancellations on the rise, music artists, promoters and venues hope to salvage 2021 by asking concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. But states like Texas and Florida ban such requirements. https://t.co/vHDjwGiTKl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 26, 2021

Kentucky and Texas have joined a growing list of states that have surpassed their records for hospitalized coronavirus patients. https://t.co/f6RQX1q26O — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2021

Facing its worst coronavirus surge, Oregon has returned to strict mandates. The National Guard has been deployed. Health care workers are pleading for help. Now the state is ordering masks for everyone who gathers closely in public, even outdoors https://t.co/oa47BMIKLs — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 27, 2021

Horrifying

DOH: 831 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday. 176 new cases were reported in Hawaii County, 32 in Kauai County, 1 on Lanai, 102 on Maui, 2 on Molokai, 511 on Oahu, and 7 cases out of state. https://t.co/gSLUIfT9y0 — Soos (@Soos808) August 26, 2021

“I’m still not planning to get it”: FDA approval not swaying some vaccine holdouts https://t.co/WrmawPtgBo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2021