mr president will you please show all your cards https://t.co/WWIkEMis2c — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 25, 2021



(Except, y’know, Peter Alexander’s exceedingly stupid question… )

Taliban committed to post-deadline safe passage, US says https://t.co/4Tw6HnyzK0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 25, 2021

It’s very much in the Taliban’s interest to get every godsdamned American out of Afghanistan, ASAP. It’s very much in America’s interest to insist that we’ll get every American out, preferably before next Tuesday’s deadline. That’s why I’m assuming (hoping) twitter rando Kilgore Trout is correct:

here’s the simple calculus: the taliban could get bored with this any time and decide to shell the airport or shoot down planes or start horrific public executions or atrocities. but they’re not doing it now, and that’s only because they just want us to take our shit and leave — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 24, 2021

the administration cannot say this out loud, because saying a thing like this out loud is for crazy, reckless buffoons. but this is clearly the gamble and so far it’s holding, and every day it holds the gamble looks better. in the meantime they have to just take the PR beatings — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 24, 2021

again, one stupid & overt violent act by the taliban can end the dynamic at any moment, so there’s no guarantees of anything, but if they get to the end of the month and do in fact get everyone out, it’s gonna look a whole lot different than it did a week ago — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 24, 2021

The U.S. and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline https://t.co/oz1ZTWPQlX pic.twitter.com/Bp8W6tq6bS — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Taliban has IS / ISIS, we have the GOP Death Cult: