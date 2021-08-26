Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Getting Out of the Quagmire

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Getting Out of the Quagmire

by | 32 Comments

(Except, y’know, Peter Alexander’s exceedingly stupid question… )

It’s very much in the Taliban’s interest to get every godsdamned American out of Afghanistan, ASAP. It’s very much in America’s interest to insist that we’ll get every American out, preferably before next Tuesday’s deadline. That’s why I’m assuming (hoping) twitter rando Kilgore Trout is correct:

Meanwhile, the Taliban has IS / ISIS, we have the GOP Death Cult:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      @rikyrah: I look forward to seeing how Nancy makes Moulton pay for going against her and the administration. Are there any Kennedys that live in his district that could mount a primary challenge? Or an Ayanna Presley/AOC type young rising star that could take down a man that seems high on his own self-importance?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      So funny, I didn’t know who Peter Alexander was so I went to Google his name just now, and literally at the very second his Wiki bio popped up on my screen, he was announced on Morning Joe to file a report.

      That kind of thing happens a lot.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      President Biden signs PAWS Act, allowing VA to fund the training of service dogs for veterans

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @raven:

      UGH.

      ETA: Yes, only because I didn’t hear the NPR interview that everyone was talking about yesterday and I wanted to hear for myself whether Sasse could be as awful as people were claiming.

      (Narrator: He was.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: I read that Moulton no longer advocates for extending the August 31 deadline, so that’s one good thing. He is taking a beating over this trip, and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby kicked him under the bus in yesterday’s briefing.

      Moulton may not suffer too much politically, though. Even after angering district Democrats with his short-lived revolt against Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership, Moulton won his last primary with 78% of the vote, and went on to win the general election 65-35%.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      Good morning, all! I’ve been trying to help my (86-year-old never-had-counseling-or-therapy) mom find a therapist. She’s been basically not sleeping. I personally think it’s a lot of grief–her generation is all gone now, and four died in the past two years–plus she’s dealing with her partner of 65 years fading away in front of her. But I’m so proud of her for asking for help

      ETA: Nancy SMASH is still my heroine.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      Boy, that first tweet. Biden is truly tired of the press and their idiocy, isn’t he?

      I got into my mom’s computer and e-mail account last night. Her bookmarks are like a who’s who of the people we think are way out there on the right.  You name a prominent right-wing Web site, it’s probably in her bookmarks. Same with her e-mail account, too – it’s full of political e-mails. I’m not sure it’s even worth it to go through all of them, according to Yahoo there are 999+ e-mails in there! *sigh* Of course, my personal e-mail isn’t much better than that. LOL She had several notebooks by her computer where she had written down all kinds of Web sites, names of movies/TV shows, and so on. I also found where she had written down one of those prayers they used to pray that Obama would die soon; it was labeled “Prayer for Obama”. So now you have a better picture of why we couldn’t talk about politics. Notes, notes, notes all over those books. When I have time I’ll probably go through them to see if there is anything worth saving. I did see some names and phone numbers written down among all the other stuff.

      I’m tempted to have a bonfire with all of her political books. Is that wrong?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Pro-Publica: What the US Didn’t Learn in Afghanistan, According to the Government’s Own Inspector General

      The chaotic collapse of the Afghan military in recent months made starkly clear that the $83 billion U.S. taxpayers spent to create and fund those security forces achieved little. But a new report this week by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction also reveals the depths of failure of the United States’ entire 20-year, $145 billion effort to reconstruct (or construct, in some cases) Afghanistan’s civil society.

      John Sopko, the special inspector general since 2012, has long chronicled the government’s miscalculations. In his latest lacerating assessment, he concluded that “the U.S. government continuously struggled to develop and implement a coherent strategy for what it hoped to achieve.” The U.S. effort was clumsy and ignorant, the report says, calling out the hubris of a superpower thinking it could reshape a country it didn’t understand by tossing gobs of money around.

      The new report is a sweeping look back over America’s two decades in Afghanistan, which left 2,443 U.S. servicemembers and more than 114,000 Afghans dead. The watchdog agency has, for 13 years, consistently and accurately pointed out consequential flaws of the many reconstruction programs at play.
      ……………………….
      “This was not a matter of ignoring what was said as much as not wanting to come to grips with the issue, and it was a deliberate choice not to deal with the problems,” said Anthony Cordesman, a policy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It wasn’t even a triumph of hope over experience; it was a triumph of political expediency over meaningful policy making.”
      ………………………
      “If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country that can sustain itself and pose little threat to U.S. national security interests,” the report says, “the overall picture is bleak.”

      SIGAR’s analysis of the future is equally forbidding. The U.S. is exiting Afghanistan, but history shows we’ll likely jump into nation building again. SIGAR’s report notes that it’s the “11th lessons learned report” in the series, but the heading for the report makes it quite clear that, if the U.S. government is the student, the message hasn’t sunk in. It’s called “What We Need to Learn: Lessons from Twenty Years of Afghanistan Reconstruction.”

      But go ahead and tell me how terrible it is that Biden finished the job trump was too gutless to.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mousebumples: I look forward to seeing how Nancy makes Moulton pay for going against her and the administration.

      One of the longer clips on the local evening news had Ed Markey & some other Mass-VIPs talking about how President Biden’s infrastructure bill has *big* money allocated to fix some of our worst bridges.  Rep. Moulton’s district doesn’t need those dollars as badly as many others, but I think Madam Speaker will point out that *no* district likes to lose out on free money just because their rep had to f*ck around, find out…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: I could wait until it was wet enough. Her house is outside the city limits, so I could set up a fire pit in the driveway and do it there. She has lots of them. *sigh* I think she even has a recent book by Sydney Powell.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Catherine D.

      @Soprano2:

      I’m tempted to have a bonfire with all of her political books. Is that wrong?

      Nope. My mother has a shrine to TFG on her couch, and I plan to torch that crap.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans, however, still are struggling to get into the Kabul airport, while many thousands of other Afghans already have been flown to safety in 12 days of round-the-clock flights.

      It’s just junk.

      “Untold thousands”. The working definition is now “at-risk Afghans”?

      So that would be all of them? These aren’t news reports. They are editorials.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      stinger

      @Soprano2:  This makes me so sad. I feel lucky that my own mother’s late-life interests were religious, rather than political. What you describe seems so ugly somehow.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      You know that FedEx shipment I mentioned on Monday or maybe Tuesday that was supposed to be delivered last Saturday?  Now it looks like they’ve completely lost it. I just notified the shipper. Yesterday I stayed home from the doctor’s office because FE was supposed to deliver a replacement for my Google Pixel. That didn’t show up either. At least I got laundry done.

      Reply

