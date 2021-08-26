Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Meanwhile, in *U.S.* Insurrection News…

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Meanwhile, in *U.S.* Insurrection News…

4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Remember the old quote ‘Time is what keeps everything from happening at once’? Like so many other legacy statements, that no longer appears to be working.

Per the Washington Post:

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former president Donald Trump and more than a dozen alleged participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the defendants are responsible for the officers being “violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, alleges that Trump, by falsely claiming the presidential election was rigged, incited a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from confirming President Biden’s victory…

While hundreds of demonstrators besieged the historic building, many of them armed with bludgeons, cans of noxious spray and other weapons, the lawsuit says, Trump “reportedly was watching live television coverage” and “refused to call off the attackers, whom he had personally directed to the Capitol just moments before.”The complaint says Trump and other defendants, including the former president’s longtime friend Roger Stone, “encouraged and supported acts of violence, knowing full well that among his supporters were such groups and individuals as the Proud Boys, who had demonstrated their propensity to use violence” against Trump critics.

Representatives for Trump could not be immediately reached for comment, but his lawyers in similar lawsuits have argued he has absolute immunity from lawsuits over official actions taken while he was in office and his comments are shielded by the First Amendment. A spokesman for Trump has also said the president did not plan or organize the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the riot or incite or conspire to incite violence at the Capitol.

Stone — who could not be reached immediately for comment — has consistently said he was not involved in the Capitol riot and did not have advance knowledge of the breach, and has not been accused of any crime…

The lawsuits does not seek a specific monetary award but asks for compensatory and punitive damages “in an amount to be determined by the jury at trust.”

    1. 1.

      Ken

      he has absolute immunity from lawsuits over official actions taken while he was in office

      I guess we’ll have to determine if incitement to riot is an official action. If so, it really opens up options for the Biden administration.

      Betsy

      “Legacy statements.”  You’re good, AL.  Really good.

