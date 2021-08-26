On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Paul in St. Augustine

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of the best day treks in New Zealand, and it’s considered one of the top 10 day treks on the planet. It’s a one way 12 mile trip, beginning at an elevation of 3700 feet above sea level. The summit of the trek is at 6200 feet, and the trek ends at 2500 feet. Tongariro National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Area, and in 1993 became the first in the world to receive a cultural World Heritage designation from that organization.