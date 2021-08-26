Kathy Hochul has only been on the job since Tuesday, but so far, so good.

First, she corrected the state’s COVID death toll so that the nursing home deaths were included in New York’s internal counts. It’s important to note that New York followed CDC guidelines when reporting deaths to the CDC, so our CDC numbers won’t change. Here’s the conclusion of Philip Bump’s explainer on that:

In other words, analyses of the effects of the pandemic on New York that used CDC data or numbers from media outlets were not compromised by the numbers reported by the state data released under Cuomo. There were not thousands of deaths that went unreported and which Hochul is now bringing to light, as was the case with James’s report on nursing home deaths. Instead, Cuomo was using a narrow definition of covid-related deaths (presumably to make his administration look better) that wasn’t the norm elsewhere.

It is way past time to clean this up, and good for her.

She also announced a school mask mandate and mandatory vaccination or testing of school personnel. The reason for the testing option is because she doesn’t have the power to impose mandatory vaccination, but she can impose testing. I’ll bet that we’ll see more mandates from the legislature soon.

Today, she’s naming Brian Benjamin, who’s a 44 year-old up-and-coming state Senator in Harlem, as her Lieutenant Governor. Given that she’s from Buffalo and has announced that she’s running for Governor, a New York City pick makes sense for her re-election, which is anything but a sure thing. Benjamin seems progressive on some issues (bail reform and ending solitary confinement), but he’s also a former investment banker, and he had a few questionable campaign donations when he ran for NYC Comptroller. We’ll see how he turns out, especially if Hochul is really committed to having him do real work rather than be mostly a ceremonial governor.

Finally, she likes veggie burgers and wears a “Fight like a Girl” hat.