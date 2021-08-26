Twitter tells me today is International Dog Day. To celebrate, here’s my favorite picture of Badger:
I don’t know why I love that picture so much. He looks so surprised and goofy, but he always looks that way. Open thread!
This post is in: Dog Blogging, Open Threads
Old School
Yay, Badger!
(Any way to rotate that photo 90 degrees?)
Omnes Omnibus
101th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment which of course meant that chicks could vote.
Tata
What a face!
Baud
Happy Dog Day to all.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings