Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Good luck with your asparagus.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The math demands it!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is a big f—–g deal.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / International Dog Day (Open Thread)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Tata
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      101th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment which of course meant that chicks could vote.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.